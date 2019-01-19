HALIFAX -- Hundreds of people crowded onto the Navy docks in Halifax this morning to say goodbye to their loved ones, as H.M.C.S. Toronto heads out on a six month deployment as part of Operation Reassurance.

“I wouldn't say it gets easier, but you get a little bit used to the routine. and I don't know what it's like to be away for six months, from my wife, from my family, yet, but I’ll find out,” said Lieutenant Commander, Anton korets.

Korets won’t be seeing his family for six which he says is difficult, but for his wife staying home, it’s just as hard.

“I'm trying to be strong, especially today, because I feel like that would really impact him. I want him to think everything's going well,” said his spouse, Gwyneth Dunsford.

H.M.C.S. Toronto will be assisting NATO on Operation Reassurance, keeping peace in the Mediterranean Sea.

“The ship will be kept very busy. We have daily operations; we have lots of flight operations with the new helicopter. There will be many operations and many exercises as well with various Navy, ranging from Italy, Greece, turkey, and other people in the Mediterranean sea mainly,” explained Commander Martin Fluet.

The new helicopter is a CH-148 cyclone, the newest member of the air force fleet. It can fly faster and see further, which officials say is going to change the way our military operates.

“In some of the places the Toronto is going to sail, she is going to come up against adversaries. And we're going to want to know what they're doing, why they're doing it, and this helicopter is going to really help us do that,” said Rear Admiral, Craig Baines.

As these sailors took one last look at home, others are set to soon return home -- H.M.C.S. Ville De Quebec is scheduled to return from its six month mission on Monday if the weather cooperates.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Emily Baron Cadloff