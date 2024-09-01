Hope for Wildlife invites animal lovers to annual open house in Seaforth, N.S.

Hope for Wildlife held its annual open house at its Seaforth, N.S. facility on Saturday. The event attracted thousands of people to the wildlife rescue for the organization’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

Guests were given the opportunity to look “behind-the-scenes” at the rescue and rehabilitation facility. They were given access to nurseries, recovery units, the marine unit and flight cages.

In addition to wildlife demonstrations, the open house included activities for children, live music, food, a silent auction and local exhibitors and retailers.

Admission to the event was free, and all the funds raised at the open house support Hope for Wildlife’s efforts to save injured and orphaned wildlife in Nova Scotia.

Click here to see more images of the Hope for Wildlife open house.

With files from James Morrison.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.