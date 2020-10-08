HALIFAX -- New Brunswick’s Horizon Health Network is asking employees to volunteer to work at Moncton’s Manoir Notre-Dame special-care home, the centre of the province’s recent COVID-19 outbreak.

In an October 7 memo from Horizon Health’s chief human resource officer Maura McKinnon called for an ‘urgent request for staffing’ at Manoir Notre-Dame, which has 112 residents and 56 employees.

The memo says Horizon is asking for licensed practical nurses, registered nurses and personal care assistants to provide patient care for a minimum of 14-days.

Manoir-Notre Dame is the centre of a recent outbreak of COVID-19 in the province, with 19 cases identified at the special-care home since Tuesday.

That includes 13 residents, four workers and two family members who were in close contact. Two residents are currently in hospital in stable condition.

Employees will be provided hotel accommodations, meals, expenses, salary, and two weeks paid self-isolation. Employees who live in Moncton can also receive provided hotel accommodations if they prefer.

Bilingualism is considered an asset but not a requirement. All employees will be provided 'extensive training' in PPE and IPC guidelines.

New Brunswick premier Blaine Higgs and chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell will be holding a news conference at 3 p.m. to update the public on the outbreak. It will be aired live on atlantic.ctvnews.ca.

This is a developing story, more to come.