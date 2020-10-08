FREDERICTON -- An employee of a Moncton, N.B., restaurant has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating.

Josee Vaillancourt, director of communications for Groupe St-Hubert Inc., confirmed today the employee was symptom-free when she worked on Oct. 3 and 4 and was tested because a family member had been in contact with a confirmed case.

Vaillancourt says every safety measure has been taken, and two other employees have been removed from the workplace and are being tested as a precaution.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, said Wednesday that anyone who has visited the restaurant or the Optical Centre at the Moncton Costco since Oct. 1 should monitor for symptoms.

Prince Edward Island health officials are also advising residents who visited the two businesses to watch for symptoms.

The advisories comes as 19 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak at the Notre-Dame Manor special-care home in Moncton.

As of Wednesday, two people were in hospital in stable condition.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2020.