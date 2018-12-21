Featured
Hot Chocolate Cookie Cups
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, December 21, 2018 10:10AM AST
Last Updated Friday, December 21, 2018 10:39AM AST
- 1 package Sugar Cookies - Ready to Bake
- 4 Cups Ready to Eat Pudding Cups
- Mini Marshmallow Bits
- Mini Candy Canes
- White Chocolate Candy
- Christmas Sprinkles
- Preheat oven to 350.
- Place one piece of ready to bake cookie dough in the bottom of each mini-muffin baking cup. Using your fingers, gently press the dough up and along the side of the pan to make a cup shape.
- Bake for 10 minutes. Immediately after removing the cookies from the oven, take the end of a wooden spoon (or something similar) and gently re-form the "cup shape" by widening the center and flattening the bottom of cup.
- Bake for an additional 2 minutes.
- Remove from the oven and let the cookies cool completely. Once cooled, use the end of a knife to gently pop out the cookie cups (you may have to gently twist them, but the should easily pop out).
- Using a sharp knife, carefully cut the mini candy canes and create a "cup handle" with the curved section and a "straw" with the remainder of the candy cane.
- Melt the white chocolate. Once melted, dip the end of the curved candy cane piece into the white chocolate and attach the candy cane handle to the cookie cup. Let the handle dry and set.
- Just before serving, spoon chocolate pudding into the cup. Add mini marshmallow bits, sprinkles and candy cane "straw"
*Gillian substitutes the chocolate pudding with chocolate ganache - made of 1/2 cup of heavy cream and 4 ounces of semi sweet chocolate
She also makes the cookies from scratch using this recipie:
Foolproof No Chill No Spread Sugar Cookies
- 452 grams unsalted butter cool, not room temperature (4 sticks)
- 440 grams granulated sugar (2 cups)
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 2 large eggs cold
- 1 tablespoon vanilla check below for customizable options and tips for the vanilla
- 768 grams all purpose flour (6 cups)
- Preheat oven to 325 degrees F.
- In the bowl of a stand mixer with the paddle attachment, add your cool unsalted butter, sugar, and salt.
- Turn your mixer on the lowest speed available.
- Add the 2 cold eggs and the vanilla
- Again, turn your mixer on to the lowest speed and mix just until the eggs and vanilla have incorporated into the butter and sugar. It will still look sort of lumpy or curdled. This is ok. You just don't want any big chunks of butter. Scrape down the bottom and sides of your bowl. If you need to, mix for a few more seconds.
- Add the flour to your butter, sugar, egg mixture.
- Once more, turn your mixer on to the lowest setting, and mix until it all comes together. It will start to clean the sides of the bowl and gather onto the paddle. It doesn't take long, so don't walk away from it. Turn the mixer off and touch the dough. If you can leave an imprint with your finger without the dough sticking to it, its ready. I live in a humid area, but the amount of flour in the recipe is perfect 9 1/2 times out of 10.
- Take half of your dough, place it onto the very lightly floured parchment paper, and very lightly sprinkle some flour over the dough.
- Place your cut dough onto your parchment paper covered cookies sheets and bake in your preheated oven for 10-14 minutes depending on the size of your cookies.
- After removing from the oven, let the cookies set on the cookie sheet for 2-4 minutes.
- Move them onto a cooling rack to cool completely.