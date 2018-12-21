

CTV Atlantic





Hot Chocolate Cookie Cups

1 package Sugar Cookies - Ready to Bake

4 Cups Ready to Eat Pudding Cups

Mini Marshmallow Bits

Mini Candy Canes

White Chocolate Candy

Christmas Sprinkles

Preheat oven to 350. Place one piece of ready to bake cookie dough in the bottom of each mini-muffin baking cup. Using your fingers, gently press the dough up and along the side of the pan to make a cup shape. Bake for 10 minutes. Immediately after removing the cookies from the oven, take the end of a wooden spoon (or something similar) and gently re-form the "cup shape" by widening the center and flattening the bottom of cup. Bake for an additional 2 minutes. Remove from the oven and let the cookies cool completely. Once cooled, use the end of a knife to gently pop out the cookie cups (you may have to gently twist them, but the should easily pop out). Using a sharp knife, carefully cut the mini candy canes and create a "cup handle" with the curved section and a "straw" with the remainder of the candy cane. Melt the white chocolate. Once melted, dip the end of the curved candy cane piece into the white chocolate and attach the candy cane handle to the cookie cup. Let the handle dry and set. Just before serving, spoon chocolate pudding into the cup. Add mini marshmallow bits, sprinkles and candy cane "straw"

*Gillian substitutes the chocolate pudding with chocolate ganache - made of 1/2 cup of heavy cream and 4 ounces of semi sweet chocolate

She also makes the cookies from scratch using this recipie:

Foolproof No Chill No Spread Sugar Cookies

452 grams unsalted butter cool, not room temperature (4 sticks)

440 grams granulated sugar (2 cups)

1 teaspoon salt

2 large eggs cold

1 tablespoon vanilla check below for customizable options and tips for the vanilla

768 grams all purpose flour (6 cups)