HALIFAX -- A family of five has been displaced following a fire that destroyed a home on Saturday morning in White Rapids, New Brunswick.

On Saturday, at around 8:30 a.m., fire officials responded to the fire along Route 118.

The Canadian Red Cross says one of its volunteers from Miramichi assisted the family – a couple and their three children – with emergency lodging and purchases such as clothing, food and other essentials.

No injuries were reported.