HALIFAX -- A family of seven has been displaced following a fire that destroyed a home on Thursday morning in Free Grant, New Brunswick.

On Thursday, at around 11:00 a.m., volunteer fire departments from Robertville, Nigadoo, Beresford, and Petit-Rocher responded to a fire at a residence on Free Grant Road.

The Canadian Red Cross says the fire was caused by an electrical malfunction in the house. No injuries were reported.

The family – which consists of two adults and five children – is now staying with friends and was assisted by Red Cross volunteers on Friday with emergency purchases.

Meanwhile, the Canadian Red Cross is currently recruiting additional volunteers in the Bathurst and Bay of Chaleur areas and throughout New Brunswick to help people impacted by small-scale events like residential fires or large-scale disasters and emergencies.