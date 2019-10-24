HALIFAX -- A Halifax Regional Police officer previously charged in connection with a theft from a grocery store last month is now facing 30 additional charges stemming from alleged thefts at five grocery stores in Halifax and Dartmouth.

Police first received a complaint about a theft involving an officer at the Atlantic Superstore on Chain Lake Drive on Sept. 13.

Const. Jennifer McPhee was arrested that evening and charged with careless use of a firearm, contravention of storage regulations, carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm, possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition, theft under $5,000, and disguise with intent.

After further investigation, McPhee is now facing 30 additional charges for 15 alleged thefts from five Atlantic Superstore locations on Portland Street, Chain Lake Drive, Joseph Howe Drive, Braemar Drive, and Barrington Street, between Aug. 3 and Sept. 11.

Police say McPhee has been charged with one count each of theft under $5,000, and possession of stolen property under $5,000, in connection with the alleged thefts from the grocery stores.

McPhee was arrested again Thursday morning in Halifax and released on a promise to appear in court on Nov. 18.

McPhee, who has over 17 years of service with the Halifax Regional Police, has been suspended with pay, in accordance with the Nova Scotia Police Act.