HALIFAX -- The chief of Halifax Regional Police says charges will be pursued against three force members accused of committing crimes within the last month.

Dan Kinsella addressed the media today, expressing disappointment and saying the three incidents shouldn't overshadow the good work his officers do each day.

Kinsella, who was sworn in as chief in July, says he wants to assure the public and members of the police force that "people will be held accountable for their actions."

In the most recent incident, an off-duty officer was arrested Monday in Eastern Passage, N.S., in connection with a threats complaint involving a man and a woman, who RCMP say were known to each other.

Another officer was arrested Sept. 18 on charges of unlawfully entering a home and sexually assaulting the owner, while the third was arrested Sept. 13 after something was stolen from a business.

Nova Scotia's police watchdog agency, the Serious Incident Response Team, is now handling all three investigations.

Kinsella says two of the three members have been suspended with pay, and he expects the third officer will also be suspended soon.

