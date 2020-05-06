HALIFAX -- The New Brunswick RCMP say human remains found in Westmorland County over the weekend are those of a man who has been missing since January.

Police also confirmed Wednesday that they are treating the death of 27-year-old Adam Grant Howard as suspicious.

Howard was last seen at a home on Route 115 in Irishtown, N.B., on Jan, 6.

Police have determined Howard was texting with friends that morning and had asked for a drive.

Police know Howard left the home around noon that day, but they aren’t certain whether he left on foot or in a vehicle.

He was reported missing to police two days later, on Jan. 8.

On Saturday, the RCMP received a report that some of Howard’s personal belongings had been found near a wooded lot in Lakeville, N.B. They searched the area and also found human remains, which were later confirmed to be those of Howard.

Police say they are treating his death as suspicious. They are investigating how his body came to be in that location and whether anyone was involved in his death.

Anyone who has information about Howard’s death, or was in contact with him after Jan. 6, is asked to contact the Southeast District Crime Reduction Unit at 506-533-5151.