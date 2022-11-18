Human remains found in N.S. last month those of missing man; death investigated as homicide

Human remains found in Springfield, N.S., last month are those of a man reported missing in August -- and now the case is being investigated as a homicide.

The RCMP says police found the remains on Oct. 8, while they were searching a property on Hastings Road as part of an ongoing missing person investigation.

Friday, the remains were confirmed to be those of 47-year-old Barry Albert, who also went by the last name Mosher.

Albert was last seen alive on Aug. 21 in Bridgewater, N.S., and reported missing a week later.

The RCMP told CTV News last month that investigators believed his disappearance was suspicious.

Now that Albert’s remains have been identified, police say they have merged the missing person and human remains investigations into one homicide investigation.

The RCMP’s Southwest Nova Major Crime Unit is leading the investigation, with assistance from the Bridgewater Police Service, the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Office, the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team, RCMP Forensic Identification Services and Lunenburg District RCMP.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the lead investigator, RCMP Const. Shawn Cornelisse, at 902-365-3120. Anonymous tips can be sent to 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).