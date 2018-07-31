

CTV Atlantic





The human remains found in the Northumberland Strait on July 18 have been identified as 54-year-old Patrick John MacDonald. MacDonald was reported missing from Ballantynes Cove in Antigonish County on Jan. 22.

MacDonald’s body was found approximately 10 nautical miles from Port Hood on the evening of July 18 and was recovered just after midnight on July 19, the RCMP said in a press release.

Police say they responded to the call of a body being found in the water and enlisted the help of the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre to assist the RCMP’s Underwater Recovery Team in recovering MacDonald. The remains were taken to Dartmouth where they were identified and an autopsy was performed by the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner's Service.

“Our thoughts are with the victim's family and friends during this difficult time,” the RCMP said in the release.

In January, police said MacDonald was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday Jan. 21. His truck was found near the Ballantynes Cove wharf on the evening of Jan. 22.

“The investigation into this incident is ongoing and is being conducted by Antigonish RCMP,” police said in a news release.