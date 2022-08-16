Human remains identified as missing Saint John man: police

The Saint John Police Force says skeletal remains found in a remote area of the city’s east end Friday belong to 32-year-old Kyle Richard Leblanc, who was reported missing in December of 2020.

In a news release Tuesday morning, police spokesperson Sean Rocca said Leblanc was identified through dental records.

"The Major Crime Unit continues to investigate the circumstances of his death. No further details will be released at this time," said Rocca.

REMAINS DISCOVERED FRIDAY

Police say a hiker discovered what they thought were human skeletal remains just after 6 p.m. on Friday in the area of Lakewood Heights.

The remains were later confirmed to be human by Forensic Identification Services. The remote area was secured and an extensive search was conducted over the weekend.

Leblanc was last seen in the Loch Lomond Road area of Saint John at 4:20 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2020.