Human rights hero: Hampton, N.B., to unveil a new tribute to John P. Humphrey

A new tribute to a pioneer of human rights worldwide will endure for years to come in his New Brunswick hometown.

John Peters Humphrey was born in Hampton, N.B., and wrote the first draft of the United Nations Declaration of Human Rights in 1947.

On Sunday, a new bronze statue of Humphrey will be unveiled in front of the Hampton Courthouse, replacing a wooden sculpture installed in 2008.

Artist Kathy Hooper says the wooden sculpture, conceptualized by the late John Hooper, had become weathered and worn.

“This is going to last for a long time,” said Hooper, of the new bronze statue.

The Hampton John Peters Humphrey Foundation worked for two years to secure close to $162,000 in funding, leading to Sunday’s event.

“We’ll have a choir of elementary school students, we’ll have the awarding of the prize for an art contest that was done with the students,” said Georgie Day, co-chair of the project.

The former wooden sculpture served as inspiration for the new statue.

“The foundry in Quebec used the wooden sculpture as the mold for creating the bronze sculpture, which is going to be unveiled on Sunday,” said Neil Brodie, a volunteer with the project.

The statue will become the new centrepiece of the town’s interactive site, commemorating Humphrey’s contribution to the modern human rights movement.

Article one of the UN declaration is carved into a slab of stone at the site: “All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights. They are endowed with reason and conscience and should act towards one another in a spirit of brotherhood.”

“IT MEANS A LOT TO THE RESIDENTS”

Sunday’s ceremony will mark the date of Humphrey’s birth in 1905.

Commemorations around the world in 2023 will also mark the 75th anniversary of the UN document being adopted in 1948.

Humphrey became the United Nations’ first human rights director in 1946, and was tasked the following year by U.S. First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt to draft the declaration.

In his life, Humphrey helped establish Amnesty International Canada, the Canadian Human Rights Foundation, received 13 honorary degrees, and was named an Officer of Canada.

Ann Scott is the author of “The Boy Who Was Bullied,” chronicling how Humphrey’s early life influenced his compassion and service later.

As a young boy, Humphrey lost both of his parents to cancer and had his arm amputated after an accident. Growing up, he was tormented by others from these tragedies.

“It made him sensitive to the fact of how it feels to be bullied,” said Scott.

Humphrey passed away in 1995.

“It was not until after he passed away that his original notes were discovered at McGill University in a filing cabinet by the librarian there,” said Day. “That’s when it came to light that he did actually write the first draft of the declaration.”

A Heritage Minute honouring Humphrey’s legacy was produced two years later.

The Hampton John Peters Humphrey Foundation was created in 2000.

Ever since, Humphrey, and the overarching themes of world peace, have become a cornerstone of Hampton’s community identity.

“It means a lot to the residents,” says Hampton Mayor Bob Doucet. “We’re so proud to be involved in this kind of thing… that means something in the world.”