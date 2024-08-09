Hundreds gather to watch Nova Scotia's Sarah Mitton in shot put finals
Hundreds of people are expected to pack a theatre in Liverpool, N.S., this afternoon to watch local athlete Sarah Mitton on the big screen as she vies for gold in the Olympic shot put finals in Paris.
The Brooklyn, N.S., native is looking to become the first Canadian woman to win a medal in the event.
Queen's County Mayor Darlene Norman says the community is "overly ecstatic" at the prospect of cheering on Mitton, who she says has strong hometown roots.
Norman says many locals got up early Thursday to watch Mitton compete in the qualifying round, where she threw a distance of 19.77 metres on her first attempt, surpassing the standard to qualify for the final.
The mayor says Mitton's success at the Olympics so far is a "wonderful" illustration that athletes from outside urban centres can reach the podium on the world stage.
Mitton competed in the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021, where she placed 28th overall.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2024.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Passenger plane crashes in Brazil's Sao Paulo state. It's unclear how many people were aboard
A plane able to carry dozens of passengers crashed in Brazil's Sao Paulo state on Friday, local media reported, but it was not immediately clear how many people were aboard.
DEVELOPING What to expect as remnants of tropical storm Debby move across Canada
Remnants of tropical storm Debby merging with another low pressure system over the Great Lakes could bring up to 100 millimetres of rain to parts of Eastern Canada on Friday.
'No one should ever have to see that': B.C. couple calls for action after fatal dog attack
A Langley, B.C., family is heartbroken after their small Maltipoo, Sky, was mauled to death by a larger dog in Stanley Park.
Olympians are turning to OnlyFans to fund dreams as they decry a 'broken' finance system
Dire financial straits are leading droves of Olympic athletes to sell images of their bodies to subscribers on OnlyFans — known for sexually explicit content — to sustain their dreams of gold at the Games.
Travis Scott is arrested at a Paris hotel after altercation with a security guard, prosecutors say
Rapper Travis Scott was arrested at a Paris hotel after an altercation with a security guard, French prosecutors said Friday.
Tragically Hip documentary series set for world premiere at Toronto film festival
A four-part docuseries on The Tragically Hip and film shorts from Oscar-winner Torill Kove and actor Connor Jessup are among the homegrown additions to the Toronto International Film Festival.
Canada's Vincent, MacKenzie making the most of sprint canoe's Olympic spotlight
Katie Vincent made a compelling case for another generation of Canadian canoeists to follow in her footsteps.
Japan's Kishida cancels Asia trip after scientists urge preparations for a possible 'megaquake'
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida canceled a planned trip to Central Asia on Friday to lead the government's response after scientists urged people to prepare for a possible 'megaquake' off the country’s southern coast.
A life-sized Polly Pocket compact is now available to rent in Massachusetts
Airbnb is celebrating Polly Pocket's 35th anniversary by renting out a life-size replica of a 1994 Slumber Party Fun Compact for sleepovers in Littleton, Massachusetts.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Police searching Richmond Hill neighbourhood for missing vulnerable woman
Police are searching a Richmond Hill neighbourhood for a vulnerable woman who failed to return home from a walk on Thursday night.
-
'Concerning trend:' SickKids ER has seen 16 injuries related to e-scooter use so far this summer
The Hospital for Sick Children says it is seeing a notable uptick this summer in the number of injuries related to e-scooters and e-bikes in Toronto, calling the increase a “concerning trend.”
-
Gunshots, screams heard in security video near scene of deadly Toronto shooting
A man shot near Woodbine Beach on Thursday night has died in hospital, Toronto police say.
Calgary
-
Mayor hopes Calgary's upcoming water restrictions will have 'no impact' on businesses
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says the city is hoping upcoming water restrictions will have "no impact" on businesses.
-
Calgary man, 22, charged after allegedly luring, sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl
A Calgary man is facing numerous charges related to child pornography, luring and sexual assault, after allegedly striking up an online correspondence with a 14-year-old girl.
-
Crash near Field, B.C., kills American, seriously injuries 4 others
B.C. RCMP say one person was killed and several others were injured in a crash near Field earlier this week.
Edmonton
-
Elk roam Jasper townsite as residents wait to return
While Jasperites wait to return to their town after the July 24 wildfire, some four-legged residents are standing guard over the community.
-
Part of Winterburn Road closed after serious crash: police
A west Edmonton road is 'completely shut down' after a serious crash, Edmonton police said Friday morning.
-
Motorcyclist killed in south Edmonton crash
A man is dead after he crashed his motorcycle in south Edmonton on Wednesday.
Montreal
-
Live updates as heavy rain causes flooding across Montreal
The heavy rain is causing flooding and temporary road closures across the Greater Montreal area.
-
Quebec universities forced to scrap construction and renovation projects due to cuts
Universities in Quebec are scrapping renovation and construction projects for the foreseeable future after the Quebec government announced new funding arrangements that would cut infrastructure budgets.
-
Queen Elizabeth Hotel workers stage another surprise strike
Workers at the Queen Elizabeth Hotel in Montreal called another surprise strike on Friday morning to put pressure on their employer. The Federation of Commerce, a union affiliated with the CSN, announced that the 600 workers at the Montreal hotel had decided to go on strike the day after a one-day strike at 23 Quebec hotels.
Ottawa
-
RAINFALL WARNING
RAINFALL WARNING Remnants of Debby move across Ottawa, eastern Ontario, prompting flood risks
A rainfall warning bringing 50 to 100 millimetres of rain continues to be in effect for Ottawa-Gatineau and eastern Ontario this Friday, as the remnants of Debby move across the country.
-
Meehan no longer running for Conservative candidacy in Ottawa West-Nepean
Former Ottawa city councillor and media personality Carol Anne Meehan says she's no longer running for the Conservative nomination in the riding of Ottawa West-Nepean in the next election.
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Aug. 9-11
Night four of Les Grands Feux du Casino Lac-Leamy, the Ottawa Titans in action, puppets take over Almonte and fair season kicks off. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa this weekend.
London
-
Human case of West Nile Virus found by MLHU
Most people who become infected with West Nile Virus do not get sick. Those who do become ill usually experience mild flu-like symptoms.
-
32 people arrested in Woodstock as part of 'warrant sweep'
Over the past 30 days, the Community Response Unit and uniform patrol have arrested 32 people and laid a combined 63 charges as part of the enforcement project that focused on outstanding warrants.
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Clinton Public Hospital
According to the Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance (HPHA), there is an outbreak on the inpatient unit and it is now closed to admissions until further notice.
Barrie
-
Store break-in, stealing, impaired driving: Man arrested twice in 24 hours
Barrie police arrested a man twice within 24 hours. It all started when police responded to a report of a male breaking into a former Sears in the Georgian Mall.
-
Spooked horse bolts into traffic
A spooked horse jumped in front of a car in Kincardine Thursday.
-
Three more busted in Meaford crime ring
Three more Meaford residents have been charged in connection to a crime spree.
Northern Ontario
-
Federal fugitive arrested in Sudbury
Police in Greater Sudbury have arrested a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.
-
3rd teenager in custody over foiled plot targeting Taylor Swift shows in Vienna
A third teenager has been arrested in connection with a foiled attack on now-cancelled Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna, Austria's interior minister said Friday.
-
Sault councillors push for speed limit increase on Hwy. 17
Sault city council will debate a motion next week that would call on the province to increase the speed limit on Highway 17 from Sault Ste Marie to Thessalon.
Kitchener
-
Guelph police issue warning about high-risk offender with history of sexual assaults
A high-risk offender with a history of violence, including two sexual assaults against strangers, has been released from custody in Toronto.
-
Developer plans to build 500 rental units at Huether Hotel and surrounding businesses
Big change is coming to the Huether Hotel in Uptown Waterloo.
-
Former Woodstock mayor found guilty of sexual assault
Justice Michael Carnegie has handed down his decision against former Woodstock Mayor Trevor Birtch.
Windsor
-
Pedestrian dead following collision with a vehicle
OPP in Leamington are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian.
-
What’s happening in Windsor-Essex this weekend?
Here’s what’s going on in Windsor-Essex this weekend, according to Tourism Windsor-Essex Pelee Island.
-
One Windsor-Essex beach closed for swimming, three with warnings
If you wanted to go take a dip in the water this weekend, Lakeshore Lakeview Park West Beach is not the place to do so.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg breaks ground on CentrePort South project, work to start in 2025
Ground was officially broken on the CentrePort South project Friday and construction is set to get underway in 2025.
-
Manitoba Hydro employee dies while working during power outage
A Manitoba Hydro employee has died while on a work site in the Interlake, the Crown corporation announced.
-
'Her death was a wakeup call': 10th anniversary of Tina Fontaine's death to be marked
This weekend marks the 10th anniversary since the death of 15-year-old Tina Fontaine.
Regina
-
One injured in Sask. highway crash near Secretan
RCMP say one person sustained non-life-threatening injuries in a crash on Highway 1 near Secretan, Sask. Thursday morning.
-
RCMP union calling on province to pause Sask. Marshals Service
The union representing RCMP officers is calling on the provincial government to pause funding for the Saskatchewan Marshals Service until there is “proper” consultation and a “full plan” is released.
-
Roughriders, Redblacks end in 22-22 tie after late-game back-and-forth
Opposing teams rarely agree on things, but the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Ottawa Redblacks agreed their matchup Thursday was the craziest game they've ever been a part of. The game ended in a 22-22 tie, but it was the events that led to the tie that left players and coaches shaking their heads.
Saskatoon
-
RCMP union calling on province to pause Sask. Marshals Service
The union representing RCMP officers is calling on the provincial government to pause funding for the Saskatchewan Marshals Service until there is “proper” consultation and a “full plan” is released.
-
Private security is booming in Saskatoon as businesses see crime as a growing threat
A private security company says Saskatoon businesses are spending more on security or seeking security services for the first time to deter crime.
-
Sask. construction company fined $95K after a truss fell on two workers
A construction company in North Battleford was hit with a significant fine after trusses collapsed and fell onto two of its workers.
Vancouver
-
Police investigating 'serious incident' in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside
The Vancouver Police Department is investigating a "serious incident" in the Downtown Eastside.
-
5 drivers fined $11,500 for offering illegal ride-hailing services in Richmond, RCMP say
Authorities issued a whopping $11,500 in fines to five drivers who were allegedly caught offering illegal ride-hailing services in Richmond, B.C., last month.
-
B.C. officials condemn imam's calls for violence; RCMP investigating
B.C.'s public safety minister and Port Coquitlam's mayor are among those condemning a video circulating on social media in which an imam calls for violence and death against Jews and Christians.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. mayor says provincial housing targets put pressure on municipal infrastructure
In almost every corner of the township of View Royal, B.C., you'll see buildings under construction. In July, the province added View Royal to its housing target list, suggesting that the small municipality needs to build 585 units of housing over the next five years.
-
Suspect smashed B.C. restaurant window in order to steal live crabs, owner says
A man who allegedly smashed the window of a Victoria restaurant in an attempt to steal live crabs Wednesday was arrested again after police say he later returned to the eatery and set off a smoke bomb.
-
B.C. appoints new chief coroner, while overdose health emergency continues
The British Columbia government has appointed Dr. Jatinder Baidwan as the province's new chief coroner following the retirement of Lisa Lapointe earlier this year.
Kelowna
-
Camper fined $1,150 for violating fire ban, causing grass fire in B.C. Interior
A camper in B.C.'s south Okanagan is facing a "hefty" fine after lighting a campfire during the ongoing ban, local Mounties say.
-
Thieves used pickup truck to break into Lululemon store in Kamloops, RCMP say
Mounties in Kamloops are investigating after thieves used a pickup truck to break into a Lululemon store at the Aberdeen Mall early Monday morning.
-
South Okanagan police seek help identifying person of interest in string of thefts
Mounties in the South Okanagan are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest they say may be connected with a series of thefts in the region.