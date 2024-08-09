Hundreds gather to watch Nova Scotia's Sarah Mitton in shot put finals

ATLANTIC
    Sarah Mitton, of Canada, competes during the women's shot put qualification at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. Over 300 people are expected to tune in this afternoon to watch Nova Scotia native Sarah Mitton compete on the big screen at the Astor Theatre in Liverpool, N.S. in the shot put finals at the Paris Olympics. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Sarah Mitton, of Canada, competes during the women's shot put qualification at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. Over 300 people are expected to tune in this afternoon to watch Nova Scotia native Sarah Mitton compete on the big screen at the Astor Theatre in Liverpool, N.S. in the shot put finals at the Paris Olympics. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    HALIFAX -

    Hundreds of people are expected to pack a theatre in Liverpool, N.S., this afternoon to watch local athlete Sarah Mitton on the big screen as she vies for gold in the Olympic shot put finals in Paris.

    The Brooklyn, N.S., native is looking to become the first Canadian woman to win a medal in the event.

    Queen's County Mayor Darlene Norman says the community is "overly ecstatic" at the prospect of cheering on Mitton, who she says has strong hometown roots.

    Norman says many locals got up early Thursday to watch Mitton compete in the qualifying round, where she threw a distance of 19.77 metres on her first attempt, surpassing the standard to qualify for the final.

    The mayor says Mitton's success at the Olympics so far is a "wonderful" illustration that athletes from outside urban centres can reach the podium on the world stage.

    Mitton competed in the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021, where she placed 28th overall.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2024.

