Hundreds of complaints surface against Coastal Shell Products
With just over a week before Coastal Shell Products’ permit is up for renewal with the Government of New Brunswick, over 700 complaints have been brought forward.
“It’s just heartbreak,” said Maisie Rae McNaughton with the Kent Clean Air Action Committee.
“The entire document is heartbreaking.”
For years the plant has been a point of contention for the community of Richibucto and surrounding areas with a large number of people putting pressure to shut it down.
Earlier this week, the Kent Clean Air Action Committee released all the occurrence files, requested from the Department of Environment on the plant, which totaled 659 pages.
“I made a point to read through every single word and at points I was crying as I read it because you realize people have been suffering, suffering in such a great magnitude for years and we are continuing to be asked to live like this,” said McNaughton.
Coastal Shell Products opened in 2016 and according to the documents which were obtained through the right to information and privacy act, complaints started to collect as early as 2017.
In 2017 the document states that 28 complaints were filed, 2018 saw 41, in 2019 the number jumped to 61, there were only 7 complaints in 2020, which increased to 64 in 2021, 56 for 2022, and in 2023 the number of complaints increased to 455.
McNaughton says that number of 455 only accounts for complaints made before June 12 when she requested the information.
In total there are 712 complaints outlined in the document.
“There is a lot of complaints,” said Kent North MLA, Kevin Arseneau with the Green Party.
“There’s also people that don’t want to complain publically, but I’ve heard local businesses that this is becoming a bigger movement than what it actually looks like. So when we say there’s 700 complaints in the past many years, there’s a lot more than that of people that are kind of fed up with the situtation.”
He calls it a regional issue, not just a local issue.
“I continue to say, they have the right to exist, they have the right to operate, but they should be operating somewhere else and there’s better places for this kind of industry,” he said.
At the heart of all the complaints is the stench that comes from the plant when it’s in operation.
“You pray some nights that ‘oh I hope the wind goes the other way,’ but then you realize that you’re hoping someone else gets it instead of you and that’s not okay,” said McNaughton.
The complaints, which are based off personal experiences, include comments like “the wife and I had to run into the house, the smell was choking us,” from 2017.
In 2019 another comment says “we have residences who have letters from their physicians stating the plant poses a health threat.”
Earlier this year one comment read, “crying on the phone […] very sick when plant runs, she feels like taking her life.”
McNaughton says she printed off all 659 pages, and seeing the visual representation of how people are being effected brings forward an indescribable emotion.
“It feels like we’re shouting into the abyss sometimes,” she said.
“Through all of this we’ve gotten almost no dialogue with the government of New Brunswick. People have not reached out to us. Very very seldom have I gotten an email back.”
While the end of the month lingers and the community waits for a decision, McNaughton says pressure will continue to be applied.
“I’m hoping that it’s not reapproved and that they are asked to move,” said Arseneau.
He says that he has been meeting with Coastal Shell Products since 2018 when he was elected and for the first three years, he gave them the benefit of the doubt when they said they would invest in new equipment to stop the stench.
“After a while, there’s reason to think that this problem isn’t going to get fixed by placing new equipment and for these reasons that’s why my stance as the MLA of the people of Richibucto has changed over the years and I now side in the solution… the only solution being that they have to move,” he said.
Adding, “The product is interesting. We’re recycling seafood waste, it’s part of a circular economy, which I definitely support, it’s just this plant is not in the right place and instead of having a positive impact like they should have on the region, they’re having a negative impact so that needs to be fixed.”
CTV News reached out to Coastal Shell Products, but never heard back from the company.
CTV also tried to get an update from the Department of Environment, but was told Minister Gary Crossman was not available.
In a statement a spokesperson stated that “the Department of Environment and Local Government continues to monitor odours from the Coastal Shells processing facility through frequent site visits and odour surveys.”
Adding, “the company has submitted an odour control plan, with timelines, for the installation of odour control equipment.”
For the latest New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Amber Alert issued for 2 children allegedly abducted in Kelowna, B.C.
Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for two young children believed to have been abducted following a vacation in B.C.'s Okanagan.
Nuclear threat from Ukraine war prompts Ottawa to update plans for catastrophe
Canada is dusting off and updating emergency protocols to deal with fallout from a possible tactical nuclear exchange in Europe or the spread of radiation across the ocean from a Ukrainian power plant explosion.
'We're in an emergency': Mercury exposure linked to high youth suicide attempt rate in Grassy Narrows First Nation
Mercury exposure in Grassy Narrows First Nation has been linked to the community’s high youth suicide attempt rate, which is three times greater than that of other First Nations in Canada, a new study has found.
Labour minister pressed to end B.C. port labour dispute amid renewed strike notice
Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan is under renewed pressure to bring an end to a revived strike by port workers in British Columbia, now that the workers' union has given notice of plans to return to the picket lines this weekend after being told their latest job action was 'unlawful.'
$1.8 million dollar view: Peggys Cove property conditionally sold
A real estate listing at Nova Scotia's most popular tourist destination is raising eyebrows and generating some debate, although it's already been conditionally sold.
Falling telecom prices a positive sign, but phone bills still too expensive: experts
A price drop for Canadian phone and internet services last month has some observers optimistic about the downward trend, but industry watchers say there is still a long way to go when it comes to telecom affordability.
Recent resignations suggest industry has too much sway with Health Canada: NDP
NDP health critic Don Davies says the resignation of a scientific adviser from the federal pesticide regulator is yet another example of industry having too much influence at Health Canada.
North Korea stays silent on its apparent detention of a U.S. soldier who bolted across the border
North Korea stayed silent Wednesday about the detention of an American soldier who sprinted across the Koreas' heavily fortified border as members of his tour group looked on in shock. Some observers said heightened tensions between the two countries make it unlikely that he will return any time soon.
Police in Kenya open fire on activists protesting new taxes. At least 2 are killed and 26 wounded
Police in Kenya opened fire amid opposition-organized protests on Wednesday against the rising cost of living, and health workers and witnesses said at least two people were shot dead and 26 others wounded.
Toronto
-
'Project Big Rig' sees 15 arrested, 70+ charges laid in connection with GTA auto theft ring
Peel police have arrested 15 people following an investigation into an auto theft ring that was allegedly stealing fully loaded commercial vehicles and then selling their cargo to unwitting buyers.
-
Toronto police car lit on fire in controversial new music video by Jason Aldean
Archival footage of a Toronto police car engulfed in flames makes a brief appearance in a country music video by Jason Aldean that has received a wave of backlash since its release earlier this week.
-
TTC reminds riders about power-off switch after video shows person being pulled from edge of subway platform
The TTC is reminding riders about the presence of an emergency power-off switch in all subway stations after video surfaced of a woman being pulled from the edge of a platform by concerned onlookers.
Calgary
-
Solutions sought to address anesthesiologist shortage in Alberta
Anesthesiologists cover a critical component of surgical care by providing pain management, but some of these specialists say there aren't enough of them in the province to provide efficient patient care.
-
2 motorcyclists injured in separate Wednesday collisions
Two motorcyclists were injured Wednesday in a pair of collisions that took place Wednesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Amber Alert issued for 2 children allegedly abducted in Kelowna, B.C.
Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for two young children believed to have been abducted following a vacation in B.C.'s Okanagan.
Montreal
-
Former Montreal education professor guilty of sexual abuse on 11-year-old child
A former education professor and researcher at the Universite de Montreal was convicted Wednesday of sexual abuse on an 11-year-old child.
-
Q&A: After confirming two tornadoes in Quebec expert predicts stormy summer
The intensity of last Thursday's thunderstorms in the greater Montreal area caught a lot of people by surprise. There were torrential rains, fierce winds and even a tornado in Mirabel. CTV news anchor Maya Johnson spoke with David Sills, Executive Director of the Northern Tornadoes Project at Western University.
-
Jekyll and Simon: Two great white sharks tracked to Gulf of St. Lawrence
Two great whites have made their way to Quebec waters just in time for shark week. A specimen named Jekyll was last pinged on Tuesday near the shores of Percé, on the tip of Quebec's Gaspé Peninsula. Meanwhile, Simon is also hanging out in the Gulf of St. Lawrence a little further inward.
Edmonton
-
Why is a giant donair costume being auctioned by the Alberta government? Whatever the reason, it's a hit
An unusual item – from a curious owner – is up for auction in Alberta, attracting dozens of bids and plenty of internet interest, while sparking love for the local food favourite.
-
Motorcycle fatal, serious injury crashes reach 10-year high: Edmonton data
Motorcycle crashes that resulted in death or serious injury have reached a 10-year high compared to the first half of the past 10 years, Edmonton police data shows.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Amber Alert issued for 2 children allegedly abducted in Kelowna, B.C.
Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for two young children believed to have been abducted following a vacation in B.C.'s Okanagan.
Northern Ontario
-
Tony Anselmo, an icon in Sudbury’s music scene, has died
The family of Tony Anselmo in Greater Sudbury has confirmed he passed away Wednesday at age 70.
-
Search is on for dangerous driving suspect in Sudbury who keeps fleeing police
Greater Sudbury police are looking for a dangerous driving suspect who has been caught speeding in the Minnow Lake area of the city.
-
Suspect arrested for serving beer to minors in trailer park near the Sault
A 39-year-old from Sault Ste. Marie is facing charges following a bizarre incident July 16 in Aweres Township.
London
-
Local health board to discuss province’s secretive alcohol rule changes
A report is going forward to the Middlesex-London Board of Health to discuss concerns with the Ontario government's plan to modernize the alcohol market in the province.
-
Another tow truck company has license suspended
Another tow truck operator in the city has had its business license suspended following charges laid by London police.
-
‘As green as it gets’: Biomass plant opens in Sarnia
Manufacturing in Sarnia, Ont. took a big step into a greener future Wednesday with the grand opening of a new biomass plant.
Winnipeg
-
Protesters set up new camp at Canadian Museum for Human Rights
One day after a blockade at a Winnipeg landfill came down, a new camp went up in Winnipeg.
-
Liquor Mart employees go on strike amid contract negotiations
Workers with Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries (MBLL) have walked off the job for one day amid ongoing contract negotiations.
-
A town parade and chicken wings: What Brett Howden has planned for the Stanley Cup
Brett Howden has some big plans when he brings the Stanley Cup to his home community in Oakbank, Man. for the first time later this month – plans that may include filling it up with chicken wings.
Ottawa
-
No back-to-service plan yet for Ottawa's LRT
There is no back-to-service plan yet for the Confederation Line LRT after it was abruptly shut down during the Monday afternoon rush, a new memo reveals.
-
Fatal fire in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood a homicide
Ottawa police are treating a fatal fire in Centretown overnight as a homicide.
-
Here's how much renters need to earn to reasonably afford an apartment in Ottawa
An Ottawa resident earning minimum wage cannot afford to rent a one-bedroom apartment by themselves in Ottawa, according to a new report.
Saskatoon
-
'You could taste it': Residents of Sask. town upset about putrid smell from waste lagoon
There’s something in the air in Kindersley and residents want the town to deal with it — it's the smell of sewage from a waste lagoon, and they say it's overwhelming.
-
Sask. RCMP investigate homicide in northern community
A 23-year-old Meadow Lake man was killed Tuesday morning in an apparent homicide.
-
Sask. Indigenous leaders react to details from inquiry on the Prince Albert Police Service
The Prince Albert Grand Council (PAGC) is calling for its own representation on the city’s board of police commissioners following the release of recommendations from a provincial inquiry on how to improve the beleaguered force.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Amber Alert issued for 2 children allegedly abducted in Kelowna, B.C.
Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for two young children believed to have been abducted following a vacation in B.C.'s Okanagan.
-
'Delighted': Former Surrey mayor claims victory after province's policing decision
Doug McCallum lost the battle for the Surrey mayor's office last fall, but on Wednesday, he seemed convinced he had won the war over policing in the city.
-
'Whimsy in a world lacking magic': Craigslist ad sends Vancouverites on quest to retrieve obelisk from basement
A quick scroll through labour gigs on Craiglist will garner endless calls for painters, movers and other mundane handy-work. But a recent post on the site presents a call to embark on a Dungeons and Dragons-style quest, one that entails retrieving a relic that could restore peace to a troubled land.
Regina
-
Woman dies at Regina city hall homeless encampment from apparent overdose
A woman has died at the homeless encampment set up in front of Regina’s city hall.
-
Province disputes NDP claims that Sask. companies not used for highway construction
The NDP say Saskatchewan tax dollars are flowing out of province when it comes to road building and infrastructure projects.
-
Fred Wagman, Riders president who staved off disaster, dead at 86
The man that helped shepherd the green and white through one of its darkest chapters has passed away.
Vancouver Island
-
Prosecutors drop case against man accused in Nanaimo homeless camp shooting
The British Columbia Prosecution Service has dropped its case against a 37-year-old man who was accused of shooting a man who was trying to retrieve suspected stolen property from a homeless camp in Nanaimo earlier this year.
-
A vast problem: Coast guard floats a new solution to problem of abandoned boats
The Canadian government's inventory of wrecked, abandoned or hazardous boats includes a U.S. warship, a derelict floating McDonald's known as the McBarge, a human-smuggling ship and an old BC Ferries vessel rotting on the Fraser River.
-
Saanich man arrested after 'unprovoked' stabbing in View Royal
A 29-year-old Saanich man is in custody after what police say was an unprovoked stabbing in View Royal.