Hundreds volunteer to tackle trash problem in CBRM

SYDNEY -

It was a weekend spent cleaning up and picking up large amounts of litter spread across the Cape Breton Regional Municipality.

Hundreds of volunteers participated in the "Great Cape Breton Clean-up"

“It had over 500 registrants this year, which is huge,” said Dylan Yates, Cape Breton Environmental Association President.

Yates and members of the Cape Breton Environmental Association have spend hours tackling the trash problem.

Just last week, they collected several bags of garbage in Whitney Pier, only to find the area laced with litter just days later.

“We removed 142 bags of trash in just two hours, with roughly around 20 people or so and unfortunately not even a week later we had someone go to this area and illegally dump three large black bags,” said Yates.

Those bags were ripped open by animals, which left a big mess behind.

“You're always going to have those few people who just don't care about their community, but there are a lot of folks who do care about their communities,” said Yates.

Yates says the positive response this past weekend, outweighs the negative.

But with still no date set for the annual heavy garbage clean-up, there is concern this type of activity will continue.

“I don't know what the solution are for that, whether it be increased patrols or penalties if you're caught,” said Cyril MacDonald, Cape Breton Regional Municipal Councillor.

$697.00 plus fees is the price to pay for illegal dumping in CBRM.

MacDonald says it doesn't cost anything to dispose of your trash the right way.

