Hurricane Fiona caused $660 million in insured damage: initial estimate
Hurricane Fiona caused $660 million in insured damage, according to an initial estimate by Catastrophe Indices and Quantification Inc.
The Insurance Bureau of Canada said Wednesday the storm was the most costly extreme weather event ever recorded in Atlantic Canada in terms of insured damages based on the estimate provided by CatIQ.
IBC added that many of those affected by the storm were located in high-risk flood areas and floodplains where residential flood insurance coverage is not available.
As a result, the bureau said the overwhelming majority of costs for the disaster will be borne by government.
The storm made landfall in Nova Scotia on Sept. 24 and ripped through the region, knocking out power to more than 500,000 customers in the Maritimes. The hurricane caused violent winds exceeding 100 kilometres per hour, torrential rainfall, flooding and downed trees, and resulted in several deaths, the IBC said.
The bureau said the storm also washed at least 20 homes into the ocean, primarily in Port aux Basques, N.L.
More than half of the insured damages were in Nova Scotia, said the IBC, at more than $385 million, with Prince Edward Island following with more than $220 million in insured damages.
The second most expensive extreme weather event in Atlantic Canada was hurricane Juan in 2003 at $192 million, according to the IBC.
While hurricane Fiona was the most expensive extreme weather event in Atlantic Canada, it was the 10th most expensive natural disaster in Canada as measured by insurance payouts, according to the IBC.
The 2016 Fort McMurray wildfires topped the list at $4 billion.
Five of the 10 most costly natural disasters in Canada happened within the last five years, including the British Columbia flooding in 2021 ($675 million) and the 2020 hailstorm in Alberta ($1.2 billion).
IBC said insurance claims from severe weather events have more than quadrupled across Canada since 2008, with the "new normal" for insured catastrophic damages in Canada at $2 billion a year.
That's compared to an annual average of $632 million between 2001 and 2010, according to the IBC.
Amanda Dean, IBC's Atlantic vice-president, said Canada needs to improve its resilience to extreme weather events as climate change takes its toll.
"Climate change is real, and the fatalities, emotional turmoil and financial consequences we've witnessed must be a call to action -- we must prioritize the protection of all Canadians from the impacts of climate change," said Dean in a news release Wednesday.
Experts have said that hurricane Fiona highlighted the gaps in residential insurance coverage, as much of the damage was not covered.
Residential policies usually require add-ons to cover floods, and even those don't normally cover storm surge damage.
Possibly the only insurance to cover storm surge damage is offered by The Co-operators Group Ltd., which began offering storm surge insurance to homeowners in Atlantic Canada and British Columbia in 2018.
IBC is a member of the federal, provincial and territorial Task Force on Flood Insurance and Relocation and has been advocating for a national public-private flood insurance program for residents in high-risk areas, the organization said.
"Canada must prioritize its work on a national adaptation strategy, including a high-risk flood insurance pool, to address climate-related disasters such as extreme heat, wildfires, floods, windstorms and hail. Increased collaboration across the public and private sectors is essential to defending Canadians from these events," said the IBC in the release.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2022.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Truly grateful': Zelenskyy thanks Canada for military support, accuses Iran of 'lies' after drone attacks
In a sit-down with CTV News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Canada has been 'acting promptly' to his country's requests for support while condemning Iran for its involvement in supplying Russia with killer drones.
'Her loss is immeasurable': Slain B.C. RCMP officer worked on Burnaby detachment's homeless outreach team
The RCMP officer who was killed on duty in Burnaby, B.C., Tuesday has been identified as Const. Shaelyn Yang, a member of the local detachment's mental health and homeless outreach team.
More than 1.5M hair products recalled over detection of cancer-causing chemical
Health Canada has issued a mass recall of hair products due to the detection of the cancer-causing chemical benzene.
Flight attendant disappears after landing in Toronto
A flight attendant from Pakistan has been missing for days after arriving in Toronto.
BREAKING | Ontario education workers one step closer to strike after mediation breaks down
Mediation between the Ontario government and education workers has broken down, bringing union employees one step closer to a possible strike.
Putin declares martial law in annexed regions of Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin declared martial law Wednesday in the four regions of Ukraine that Moscow illegally annexed and given additional emergency powers to the heads of all regions of Russia.
Genetic twist: Medieval plague may have shaped our immunity
Our Medieval ancestors left us with a biological legacy: Genes that may have helped them survive the Black Death make us more susceptible to certain diseases today.
Police chief said 'Freedom Convoy' would end by first Monday: ex-police board chair
As the 'Freedom Convoy' rolled toward Ottawa in late January, the city's police chief said he would be 'very surprised' if the protesters stayed for longer than one weekend, the former chair of the police board said Wednesday.
Canada's inflation rate drops slightly in September even as food costs climb
Statistics Canada says the annual inflation rate dropped slightly in September to 6.9 per cent but the cost of groceries continues to climb.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario education workers one step closer to strike after mediation breaks down
Mediation between the Ontario government and education workers has broken down, bringing union employees one step closer to a possible strike.
-
Flight attendant disappears after landing in Toronto
A flight attendant from Pakistan has been missing for days after arriving in Toronto.
-
Two Ontario cities were just named the some of the 'rattiest' in Canada
Two places in Ontario have made the top ten list of Canada's "rattiest" cities.
Calgary
-
Calgary police seize arsenal of weapons in Rosscarrock drug bust, 5 charged
Calgary police say four women and one man are facing charges after a drug bust in the community of Rosscarrock that saw a cache of weapons seized.
-
Calgary Surge, CEBL's newest team, unveils name and logo
Basketball fans in Calgary now know the name of the newest Canadian Elite Basketball League franchise that will play its home games at WinSport.
-
Here we go again: Dozens of new record highs set in Alberta
Environment and Climate Change Canada says whopping 28 weather records were broken throughout Alberta on Tuesday amid an unseasonably warm autumn.
Montreal
-
'He taught us how to die, but also how to live': Quebec author's wife reflects on MAiD decision
Quebec author Marianne Marquis-Gravel said her husband's decision to receive medical assistance in dying was one that brought the entire family peace and comfort as he suffered through brain cancer.
-
Laval, Que. father charged with 1st-degree murders of his children to appear in court Wednesday
The 45-year-old man from Laval, Que. charged with the first-degree murders of his two children is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.
-
Oath to the king: Trudeau says Quebec can pass a law if it wants to
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says elected members of the National Assembly in Quebec City are free, if they wish, to pass a bill to remove the obligation to swear in King Charles III.
Edmonton
-
Injuries reported in serious crash near Edmonton: RCMP
Police responded to a serious crash in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., Wednesday morning. At least two vehicles were involved in a collision on Highway 825 near Sturgeon Industrial Park, police said.
-
'Significant' risk to public after 5 weekend shootings: police
The Edmonton Police Service is investigating five shootings that happened between last Friday and Sunday.
-
ATV driver killed in rollover in northern Alberta
One person is dead after an ATV rollover on Tuesday evening.
Northern Ontario
-
More snow in northeastern Ont., up to 15 cm, Hwy. 144 closed
Environment Canada issued more winter weather advisories for several communities in northeastern Ontario Wednesday, as snow continues to fall prompting a road closure on Highway 144.
-
More than 1.5M hair products recalled over detection of cancer-causing chemical
Health Canada has issued a mass recall of hair products due to the detection of the cancer-causing chemical benzene.
-
Flight attendant disappears after landing in Toronto
A flight attendant from Pakistan has been missing for days after arriving in Toronto.
London
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Barricaded man and weapons investigation in Woodstock
Woodstock police are advising of road closures due to a “police investigation.” According to a post on social media, the investigation got underway around 10 p.m. on Tuesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario education workers one step closer to strike after mediation breaks down
Mediation between the Ontario government and education workers has broken down, bringing union employees one step closer to a possible strike.
-
Rollover crash causes 402 closure
No injuries are reported after a tractor trailer rollover on Highway 402.
Winnipeg
-
Crash on St. Mary's Road leaves one teen dead, another in serious condition
One teenager is dead and another is in serious condition following a single-car crash on St. Mary’s Road on Tuesday.
-
More than 1.5M hair products recalled over detection of cancer-causing chemical
Health Canada has issued a mass recall of hair products due to the detection of the cancer-causing chemical benzene.
-
Spike belt needed to stop stolen vehicle: Dauphin RCMP
RCMP in Dauphin needed a spike belt to stop a stolen vehicle that failed to pull over this weekend.
Ottawa
-
Police chief said 'Freedom Convoy' would end by first Monday: ex-police board chair
As the 'Freedom Convoy' rolled toward Ottawa in late January, the city's police chief said he would be 'very surprised' if the protesters stayed for longer than one weekend, the former chair of the police board said Wednesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario education workers one step closer to strike after mediation breaks down
Mediation between the Ontario government and education workers has broken down, bringing union employees one step closer to a possible strike.
-
Two men killed in Orleans shot each other in parked car: police
Ottawa police say the two men who were killed in the parking lot at an east Ottawa strip mall two weeks ago died when they shot each other in a parked car.
Saskatoon
-
'I just don't think it's right': Saskatoon couple battling cancer are running out of money to live
Ben Bosnan and his wife Wendy have been battling a cancer diagnosis for the last two and a half years.
-
‘He was my right hand’: Sask. dad wants answers from police after teen found dead in car
A Saskatoon father is calling for answers after his son was found dead in his vehicle.
-
Saskatoon woman says owner of dog that killed her poodle is evading consequences
A Saskatoon woman is growing more and more frustrated after a dog that attacked and killed her dog last year has evaded consequences.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bodies discovered in Burnaby vehicle identified as Coquitlam residents
Investigators say two people who were discovered dead inside a vehicle Monday afternoon had already been reported missing to Coquitlam RCMP.
-
Slain Burnaby RCMP officer fired gun her murder suspect was shot with: police watchdog
B.C.’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office is releasing new details about the altercation that led to the death of Burnaby RCMP officer Const. Shaelyn Yang.
-
B.C. drought: A dozen more temperature records broken, tied ahead of shift in weather
While a change in weather is expected for parts of B.C. in the coming days, some regions are still seeing record-breaking temperatures.
Regina
-
Province extends animal health control order due to continued avian flu risk
Continued outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) have forced the Government of Saskatchewan to extend an animal health control order to at least Nov. 17, a news release said.
-
Some Sask. First Nations say they're not being fairly consulted by province
Some Saskatchewan First Nations feel they are not being adequately consulted by the provincial government on matters affecting them.
-
Tamra Keepness' family speaks together about her disappearance in new documentary
For the first time since her disappearance, Tamra Keepness’ family is sharing their perspective in a documentary series.
Vancouver Island
-
'There are things we can do': Newly elected Vancouver Island mayors look to tackle doctor shortage
With tens of thousands of Vancouver Island residents lacking a family doctor, it's no surprise the health-care shortage emerged as a major issue in the B.C. municipal elections.
-
B.C. orders Esquimalt to pay for VicPD budget increase
The B.C. government is ordering the Township of Esquimalt to pay its share of increases to the Victoria police budget for 2022, after Esquimalt council pushed back on the budget expansion earlier this year.
-
Vancouver Island regions remain under special air quality statements due to wildfires
Skies are hazy across much of Vancouver Island due to wildfires, prompting Environment Canada to issue special air quality statements and smoky skies bulletins Wednesday.