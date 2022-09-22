Hurricane Fiona: Maritime cancellations and closures
Hurricane Fiona is expected to bring heavy wind and rain conditions to Atlantic Canada - here is a list of cancellations and closures across the region due to the storm.
NOVA SCOTIA
- All provincial campgrounds, beaches and day-use parks and the Shubenacadie Wildlife Park will close at noon on Friday, Sept. 23
- All camping accommodations in Cape Breton Highlands National Park will be closed at noon on Friday, Sept. 23.
- The Fortress of Louisbourg National Historic Site will be closed all day on Friday, Sept. 23, Saturday, Sept. 24, and Sunday, Sept. 25.
- The Alexander Graham Bell National Historic Site will close at noon on Friday, Sept. 23 and will remain closed on Saturday, Sept. 24.
- Autism Nova Scotia: Walk Your Way will now be a virtual event, date TBD
- The Halifax Seaport Farmers' Market will be closed on Saturday, Sept. 24
- Rum Runners Relay postponed to 2023
- Special Olympics Convoy (moved to Oct. 15)
- Caleb’s Superhero Walk, Run, Fly! (moved to 2023)
- King’s Co-op Bookstore (closed Friday and Saturday)
- Potluck/music night at Port La Tour Baptist Church rescheduled to Oct. 1
- Lumiere Cape Breton’s Art at Night Festival’s main event, originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 24, will now take place on Saturday, Oct. 1.
- LE James Joyce will be closed to the public on Sept. 23 and 24.
Transportation:
- The CAT high-speed ferry service between Yarmouth NS and Bar Harbor ME has been cancelled for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
- Marine Atlantic has suspended ferry crossings between Port aux Basques, N.L. and North Sydney, N.S. between Friday and Sunday.
- MV Confederation and MV Saaremaa 1 service between Wood Islands PE and Caribou Nova Scotia may be disrupted on Friday and all Saturday sailings are cancelled.
- MV Fundy Rose service between Saint John NB and Digby NS is cancelled for Saturday.
NEW BRUNSWICK
- MV Fundy Rose service between Saint John NB and Digby NS is cancelled for Saturday.
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
- MV Confederation and MV Saaremaa 1 service between Wood Islands PE and Caribou Nova Scotia may be disrupted on Friday and all Saturday sailings are cancelled.
- Access PEI Charlottetown will be closed Saturday.
- All PEI Provincial Park campgrounds and day areas will be closed by noon on Friday, Sept. 23.
- Discover Charlottetown’s Street Feast is rescheduled for Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8
- The 2022 Harvest Home Festival has been cancelled.
- P.E.I. Beer Festival has been postponed until Feb. 10 and 11, 2023.
SPORTS
AUS:
- Women’s soccer, Moncton @ STFX postponed from Saturday to Sunday
- Men’s Soccer, Moncton @ STFX postponed from Saturday to Sunday
- Women’s Soccer, UNB @ Cape Breton postponed from Saturday to Sunday
- Men’s Soccer, UNB @ Cape Breton postponed from Saturday to Sunday
- Women’s Soccer, Moncton @ Cape Breton postponed from Sunday to Monday
- Men’s Soccer, Moncton @ Cape Breton postponed from Sunday to Monday
- Women’s Soccer, UNB @STFX postponed from Sunday to Monday
- Men’s Soccer, UNB @STFX postponed from Sunday to Monday
QMJHL:
The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League is postponing the following games, which will be rescheduled at a later date:
- Friday: Moncton vs. Cape Breton
- Saturday: Charlottetown vs. Halifax
- Sunday: Halifax vs. Charlottetown
- Sunday: Acadie-Bathurst vs. Saint John
- Monday: Cape Breton vs. Moncton
Canadian Premier League:
- The Halifax Wanderers upcoming match against Pacific FC has been rescheduled to Sunday, Sept. 25
More updates to come...
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia drafts anti-war protesters into military amid nationwide demonstrations: monitoring group
More than 1,300 people were detained across Russia on Wednesday for participating in nationwide anti-war protests -- with some directly conscripted into the military, according to a monitoring group, after leader Vladimir Putin announced a 'partial mobilization' of citizens for his faltering invasion of Ukraine.
Hurricane, tropical storm watches issued for Atlantic Canada as Fiona inches closer
Environment Canada has issued tropical storm and hurricane watches across the Atlantic region in anticipation of Hurricane Fiona.
Son charged with murder after parents found dead in Toronto apartment
Police say a 28-year-old man has been charged in connection with the deaths of his parents, who were found deceased inside an Toronto apartment on Wednesday.
Federal government to announce review of Cannabis Act as legal industry faces big hurdles
Nearly four years after cannabis was legalized in Canada, the federal government will finally announce its plans Thursday for a long-overdue review of the country's Cannabis Act.
Constitution stops Charles becoming a 'green' King
For decades, Charles has been one of Britain's most prominent environmental voices, blasting the ills of pollution. Now that he's monarch, he is bound to be more careful with his words and must stay out of politics and government policy in accordance with the traditions of the constitutional monarchy.
Forcing people back to office 'tone deaf': AIMCo CEO Evan Siddall
The CEO of one of Canada's largest institutional investors didn't mince words Wednesday when speaking about the recent push by some corporate leaders to order employees back to the office full-time.
Parking demand plummeted after COVID-19 and it's not picking up
At the start of the pandemic, office parking lots emptied out as workers began working from home. But more than two and a half years later, the demand for parking still hasn't returned to pre-pandemic levels.
Trump docs probe: Court lifts hold on Mar-a-Lago records
In a stark repudiation of Donald Trump's legal arguments, a federal appeals court on Wednesday permitted the U.S. Justice Department to resume its use of classified records seized from the former president's Florida estate as part of its ongoing criminal investigation.
Banning Russians from visiting Canada would trap dissidents, Liberals say
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says she does not support following European countries in barring Russians from getting visas, since many are likely to flee their country.
Toronto
-
Police looking for new information after Ontario woman dies in skydiving crash
Police are renewing its appeal for information following the death of a Toronto-area woman who died in a skydiving crash in Innisfil, Ont. last month.
-
Climate change effect on public transportation infrastructure to cost billions: FAO
Ontario's financial watchdog says the effects of climate change are projected to cost the province an extra $1.5 billion a year on average in the next few years just to maintain public transportation infrastructure.
-
Police identify 17-year-old boy fatally shot in Scarborough
Police have identified a 17-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Scarborough on Wednesday afternoon.
Calgary
-
'So heartbreaking': Calgary senior warns of romance scam after losing nearly $800K
A senior from Ontario was swindled out of nearly $800K in a romance scam and has had to move to Calgary to live with her son.
-
Alberta government faces $3.5B lawsuit from Australian coal company
An Australian coal company has filed a lawsuit over damages it says it sustained when coal mining was halted by the Alberta government.
-
Elbow Valley family catches trio of cougars on home security camera
A family in Elbow Valley has long had outdoor cameras set up outside their home, specifically to see what wildlife might wander their way, but this was the last sight they expected.
Montreal
-
Allegations surface of Inuk youth put in solitary confinement, told not to speak language
The Native Women's Shelter of Montreal and the Centre for Research-Action on Race Relations are calling on Quebec to investigate after they say an Inuk youth was placed in solitary confinement at a youth detention facility.
-
Quebec election: Final debate could be last chance to coalesce opposition to CAQ
The final leaders debate of the Quebec election campaign Thursday is one of the few remaining opportunities for the parties vying to unseat the governing Coalition Avenir Quebec to set themselves apart, analysts say.
-
Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations rise for second straight day
Quebec's Ministry of Health reports that nine more people are receiving care for COVID-19, and 20 new deaths have been added to the total.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton Oilers sign forward Ryan McLeod to one-year contract extension
Forward Ryan McLeod has signed a one-year contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers, the club announced Thursday.
-
Alberta government faces $3.5B lawsuit from Australian coal company
An Australian coal company has filed a lawsuit over damages it says it sustained when coal mining was halted by the Alberta government.
-
Man accused of shooting stranger on rural Alta. property, restricted firearms seized
Two people were shot at, and one of the pair was hit, while exploring what appeared to be an abandoned rural property east of Edmonton, RCMP say.
Northern Ontario
-
Federal government to announce review of Cannabis Act as legal industry faces big hurdles
Nearly four years after cannabis was legalized in Canada, the federal government will finally announce its plans Thursday for a long-overdue review of the country's Cannabis Act.
-
Investors scramble to recoup money from 23-year-old 'Crypto King' who allegedly owes $35 million
A 23-year-old self-described 'Crypto King' from Ontario allegedly owes at least $35 million to investors but most of the money has disappeared.
-
Quebec man accused of driving more than 195 km/h on Highway 17
A 33-year-old Quebec man has been charged after allegedly exceeding 195 km/hr on Highway 17 east of Sault Ste. Marie, police say.
London
-
Replica firearms seized by London police
Two replica firearms have been seized following a road rage incident earlier this month. Just before 6 p.m. on Sept. 11, police say a man driving on Mornington Avenue saw another man pass him, turn around and follow him into a nearby parking lot.
-
Power restored after east London collision
Power has been restored in a small area of east London after a collision on Wednesday night. Police say an elderly woman was driving south on Highbury Avenue when the vehicle left the road, sheared off a hydro pole and came to rest against the side of a restaurant.
-
Man injured as he escapes would-be robber on nature trail
A peaceful morning walk on a St. Thomas, Ont. nature trail turned violent when police say a man was the victim of a would-be robber on Tuesday. Police say the victim was approached by a man who demanded his cell phone, and the victim was cut as he tried to escape.
Winnipeg
-
New Manitoba lieutenant governor to be sworn in next month
Manitoba’s next lieutenant governor will be sworn in at a special ceremony next month.
-
Three people charged in connection with fatal shooting of Winnipeg man
The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested three people in connection with a fatal shooting in the city’s Parc La Salle neighbourhood in July.
-
All Manitoba adults now eligible for bivalent COVID-19 vaccine
All Manitobans ages 18 and older are now eligible to receive the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine.
Ottawa
-
McKenney promises Ottawa will be net-zero city by 2050
Mayoral candidate Catherine McKenney would bring Ottawa to net-zero emissions by 2050 through a plan for “bold climate action,” they said Thursday.
-
Grocery shopping challenge: Who can get the best deals?
CTV News Ottawa is sending two reporters with identical 12-item shopping lists to see who can get the best deals.
-
Hurricane, tropical storm watches issued for Atlantic Canada as Fiona inches closer
Environment Canada has issued tropical storm and hurricane watches across the Atlantic region in anticipation of Hurricane Fiona.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. stabbing suspect who died in custody had no signs of 'blunt force trauma'
Saskatchewan's top coroner says a mass stabbing suspect who died in police custody had no signs of 'blunt force trauma.'
-
MPs calling minister, parole board to testify over Saskatchewan mass murder
MPs have agreed to call Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and the chairperson of the Parole Board of Canada to testify as part of a House of Commons committee study into the Saskatchewan mass murders.
-
Increased demand for rare earth materials expected to add more than 100 jobs in Saskatoon
The increasing demand for rare earth materials is expected to create dozens of jobs in the city.
Vancouver
-
New tools, same mission: CTV News Vancouver journalists reflect on station's 25th anniversary
On CTV News Vancouver's 25th anniversary, news director Ethan Faber reflects on the station's early history – and how radically different news gathering looks in 2022.
-
Here's how high Metro Vancouver gas prices are predicted to get before the weekend
Gas prices are rising in Metro Vancouver and drivers may see another hike at local pumps before the weekend.
-
Rate of new monkeypox cases 'may be starting to decline' in B.C.: health officials
The rate of new monkeypox cases may be decreasing in B.C. after months of stability, local health officials say.
Regina
-
'It affects women in all areas of their lives': The need for shelter and support continues to grow in Regina
An average of 18 domestic-related conflict calls were received by the Regina Police Service (RPS) per day in 2021.
-
Scott Moe's 57% approval rating highest among premiers: poll
At 57 per cent, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has the highest approval rating in the country, according to a recent poll from Angus Reid Institute.
-
Plan to end homelessness expected to cost city more than $15M annually
City councillors have made it a future goal to eliminate homelessness in Regina and on Wednesday they found out just how expensive reaching that objective could be.
Vancouver Island
-
Greater Victoria gas prices predicted to jump before the weekend
Drivers on Vancouver Island may want to fill up their fuel tanks before the weekend as gas prices are expected to rise again. The average price for a litre of regular gasoline in the Greater Victoria region hit 191.2 cents on Thursday and is expected to jump dramatically by Friday.
-
Province, Island Health not answering questions about staffing levels at new Victoria UPCC
On Monday morning, the province quietly opened the new UPCC at Gorge Road Hospital in Victoria. By Wednesday, the word was out. At 11 a.m., the Gorge Road clinic was turning people away because it was at capacity.
-
Investigators reveal cause of Canadian Forces Snowbirds jet crash
The Royal Canadian Air Force says an improperly assembled oil filter led to the crash of a Snowbirds jet in northern British Columbia last month. The Department of National Defence announced the finding on Wednesday as it lifted the operational pause that was put on all Snowbirds flights following the Aug. 2 accident in Fort St. John, B.C.