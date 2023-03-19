Huts for the homeless: New initiative aimed at providing shelter in Sydney
From his pizza shop location in the heart of Sydney's downtown, Justin Ayre has seen what it's like for people in the city who are experiencing homelessness.
“Oh, it's everywhere on Charlotte Street. It's a shame, you know”, he said.
During some of the coldest winter weather in recent weeks, Ayre has been in talks with advocates for the homeless about what can be done to help.
They have come up with an initiative called Huts for the Homeless. The focus is mainly on providing and improving shelter for people in the Sydney area.
"They're hanging out in alleys, sleeping at banks and now, I guess the banks are locking up their doors. They have nowhere to go, right,” Ayre said.
"There have been people from the CBRM who actually have been sleeping in the woods. Some have tents, some don't,” said Lisa Lannon, a longtime advocate for the homeless.
Lannon has been involved in helping the homeless ever since her dad bought a restaurant meal for a woman who had nothing to eat, back when she was five years old.
Now, she has teamed up with the group at the pizza shop. They have received their first sleeping bag, and some tents with several bags of clothes.
"We're looking for flashlights and batteries,” Lannon said. “We're looking for toiletries, any kind of light that wouldn't be something that would catch fire. Nothing kerosene. Some socks and some underwear for male and female."
Ayre said all four Alexandra's Pizza locations in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality will be drop-off spots for clothing and camping gear.
They're giving the items to people by partnering with the local homeless shelter, and Loaves and Fishes community kitchen.
"They can drop in at any time,” Ayre said. “We have a lot of space upstairs. We can hold on to the stuff, until we can get it out to the people who need it."
The big push will take place during a fundraising event at the pizza shop next weekend. Until then, organizers are urging people to drop by with whatever they can give.
"Please come. Take a truck. Fill the back of your truck. They need it,” Lannon said. “Just because you don't see them every day doesn't mean they're not here."
The afternoon fundraiser at the Alexandra’s location in Sydney will take place on Saturday, March 25 from 12 p.m until 6 p.m.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Who, if not us, should stop them?': The stories of Ukrainian women on the front lines
A Ukrainian charity tells CTVNews.ca how women on the front lines of the war in Ukraine do not have proper equipment and are struggling with the realities of being in a conflict zone. Here are their stories.
Banking giant UBS acquiring Credit Suisse for $3.2 billion
Banking giant UBS is buying its smaller rival Credit Suisse for $3.2 billion in an effort to avoid further market-shaking turmoil in global banking, Swiss President Alain Berset announced on Sunday night.
Poilievre calls for testing that would allow doctors, nurses to work across Canada
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling for a countrywide standardized testing process that would speed up licence approvals for doctors and nurses.
Putin's world just got a lot smaller with the ICC's arrest warrant
President Vladimir Putin always relished his global outings, burnishing his image as one of the big guns running the world but with the International Criminal Court's war crimes charges against him, Putin's world just got smaller.
King Charles marks first Mother's Day since Queen's death
King Charles has remembered the late Queen on the first Mother's Day in the U.K. since her death.
Elon Musk's satellites are muddling UFO sighting statistics, researchers say
A slight increase in UFO sightings in 2020 compared to pre-pandemic years may not be because of the pandemic itself, but because of Elon Musk’s new internet satellites, researchers found.
New Mexico Game and Fish is now hiring 'professional bear huggers'
Bear lovers rejoice: The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish is hiring for 'professional bear huggers' with an adorable job listing posted on Facebook.
Possibility of Trump's arrest builds sympathy among his supporters
The possibility that Donald Trump may be charged for allegedly covering up hush money payments to a porn star during his 2016 campaign is garnering sympathy for the Republican former president, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu said on Sunday.
Lance Reddick's wife shares emotional tribute: 'Lance was taken from us far too soon'
Actor Lance Reddick is being remembered by family and friends following his sudden death Friday at age 60. 'Lance was taken from us far too soon,' Stephanie Reddick, the late actor's widow, wrote in an Instagram post on Saturday.
Toronto
-
FULL LIST
FULL LIST | Road closures, TTC service changes in Toronto for Sunday's St. Patrick's Day Parade
Toronto’s 34th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade will move through the streets of downtown Sunday. The following roads and transit routes will see closures as a result:
-
Snow squalls set to bring 'near-zero' visibility to much of southern Ontario this weekend
Snow squalls could bring 'near-zero' visibility to much of southern Ontario this weekend.
-
One dead, another injured in high-speed collision in Etobicoke
One person is dead and another is in hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Etobicoke early Sunday morning.
Calgary
-
Free tax return services offered for new immigrants, seniors, low-income Calgarians
With the weeks counting down to file tax returns, a group in Calgary offered to help some people file theirs for free.
-
'Marda Lake' prompts colourful southwest Calgary protest
Signs and floating pool toys caused quite the stir near a massive puddle that accumulated in Marda Loop this month.
-
Hitmen inch close to playoff spot with shutout win over Tigers in Medicine Hat
With their playoff positioning hanging by a thread, the Calgary Hitmen got a big performance Saturday from goaltender Brayden Peters en route to a 2-0 victory over the Tigers in Medicine Hat.
Montreal
-
Demolition of Old Montreal building to begin as police search for victims of fire
Montreal police say seven people remain missing after a fire in Old Montreal on Thursday as investigators were surveying the scene and taking photos, before the remains of the building are dismantled.
-
Inflation also affecting Quebec thrift stores
The rising cost of many consumer goods has fuelled Quebecers' interest in the circular economy, particularly in buying second-hand items. Yet businesses that specialize in selling used items are also being hit by inflation, but their room to manoeuvre to counter its effects is limited.
-
Montreal welcomes back first full St. Paddy's Day parade since 2019
Thousands of Montrealers lined St. Catherine Street to welcome back the first full St. Patrick's Day parade since 2019.
Edmonton
-
'We need to work together': Expert says increasing rates of family violence requires systemic changes
As the Edmonton Police Service mourns two officers killed while responding to a domestic dispute, an advocate that works with people experiencing violence and abuse says the tragedy is bringing attention to the rising rates of family violence.
-
Poilievre calls for testing that would allow doctors, nurses to work across Canada
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling for a countrywide standardized testing process that would speed up licence approvals for doctors and nurses.
-
Trend Line
Trend Line | Younger Canadians' views of our country and its institutions getting progressively worse: Nanos survey
Canadians' satisfaction with our country continues to decline, especially when it comes to perceptions of our political institutions, according to a new national survey by Nanos Research. And younger Canadians have the bleakest view of the nation out of all age groups.
Northern Ontario
-
Three police incidents, two impaired charges, one northern Ont. woman
A Timmins woman is at the centre of three incidents that took place within 48 hours of each other earlier this month, including a police chase and two occurrences of impaired driving, police said.
-
W5
W5 | Parents of young player who died struggle to find answers within hockey's code of silence
The parents of young Ontario hockey player Ben Teague have been searching for answers since he died while at a team retreat in 2019. The mystery about what happened and the code of silence in hockey culture is explored in 'What Happened to Ben' on CTV W5.
-
Poilievre calls for testing that would allow doctors, nurses to work across Canada
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling for a countrywide standardized testing process that would speed up licence approvals for doctors and nurses.
London
-
Haldimand County OPP seek suspects in overnight assault and robbery
Multiple suspects allegedly jumped a pedestrian in Hagersville Saturday, assaulting the victim and striking them with an unknown object before fleeing the area, OPP say.
-
Horsing around: Lambton OPP help wrangle four loose horses
It was a team effort, but a herd of horses in Petrolia are safely back home after getting loose Sunday morning.
-
Former psychiatric hospital in London's east end goes up in flames
Fire crews are currently on scene of a working fire at the former psychiatric hospital on Highbury Avenue, just north of Dundas.
Winnipeg
-
'It's very neat': Manitoba Robot Games sparking students' interest in STEM careers
Students from across the province gathered on Saturday to compete in the 25th Manitoba Robot Games and learn valuable engineering skills.
-
'Such a great place": families try out ice fishing at Fort Whyte Alive
Winnipeg families took to the ice at Fort Whyte Alive Saturday to try their hand at ice fishing.
-
Man wanted after sexual assault in front of Law Courts: Police
Winnipeg police are searching for a suspect after a sexual assault in front of the Law Courts building Friday morning.
Ottawa
-
Marchers mourn end of a McEra as notorious Ottawa McDonald's will soon be McGone-ald's
The Rideau McDonald's Farewell March brought people from across the city, some dressed in costumes, who wanted to say their goodbyes to a part of what makes Ottawa Ottawa.
-
Better late than never: Trudeau finally gets a home-turf visit from U.S. president
Joe Biden's last official visit to Canada came with a palpable sense of foreboding. Six years later, Biden is coming back -- this time as U.S. president -- and the world is very different. His message likely won't be.
-
House to Home may soon be homeless
When refugee and asylum seekers are starting a new life in Ottawa, a local charity called House to Home is one of the first stops many make after they find a place to live. But now, the charity needs a new home of its own.
Saskatoon
-
'It's just fun:' Baby Crawl event delights at Saskatoon Family Expo
Dozens of some of Saskatoon's fastest fledgling infants took over Prairieland Park Saturday to be crowned the Baby Crawl champion.
-
1 in 5 Saskatchewan residents struggling to keep up with mortgage payments: Expert
Current homeowners in the province have been struggling to keep up with mortgage payments as interest rates rise, according to a mortgage expert.
-
Saskatoon police seek tips in downtown stabbing
The Saskatoon police are asking the public for tips after a man was stabbed early Thursday morning.
Vancouver
-
Fire destroys East Vancouver apartment
An apartment on the third floor of an East Vancouver building was completely destroyed by fire Sunday morning, displacing the occupants.
-
FortisBC bills set to drop starting April 1
B.C. natural gas users will soon see their bills decrease.
-
People with schizophrenia were especially at risk during 2021 heat dome, BCCDC finds
New research from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control suggests people with schizophrenia were particularly susceptible to the deadly heat dome that struck the province in June 2021.
Regina
-
Indigenous communities leading Canada's clean energy boom
On a wintry day last November, Daphne Kay looked up at an expanse of gleaming solar panels located on Cowessess First Nation reserve land just east of Regina and cried.
-
Regina Pats clinch playoff spot with win over Moose Jaw Warriors
Following a tough loss against the Moose Jaw Warriors to start the weekend, the Pats rallied and secured a playoff berth for the first time since 2018.
-
'A really good place to be': Newcomers to Sask. learn ski lessons at Mission Ridge
For the second straight year, the Canadian Ski Patrol (CSP) Qu'Appelle Zone along with Mission Ridge Winter Park invited the Regina Open Door Society (RODS) and the North Central Family Centre (NCFC) for a day of family fun.
Vancouver Island
-
Port McNeill RCMP violated suspect's Charter rights during detention, judge rules
Mounties in Port McNeill violated a suspect's Charter rights by failing to allow him to contact a lawyer promptly after his 2019 drug trafficking arrest, a judge has ruled.
-
FortisBC bills set to drop starting April 1
B.C. natural gas users will soon see their bills decrease.
-
People with schizophrenia were especially at risk during 2021 heat dome, BCCDC finds
New research from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control suggests people with schizophrenia were particularly susceptible to the deadly heat dome that struck the province in June 2021.