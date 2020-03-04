MASSTOWN, N.S. -- The family of a Nova Scotia woman who died after a battle with cystic fibrosis last month has donated her CF medications to another patient in need.

Nicole Turple thanked Chantelle Lindsay’s family in a post on Facebook this week.

The medication is called Symdeko, one of the breakthrough gene-modulating drugs made by Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

The 28-year-old has received a four-month supply of the medication from the Lindsay family, which they had obtained for Chantelle before she died.

The drugs would normally cost more than US $92,000.

“I thank you, I thank you, I thank you. A million times more,” said Turple in her Facebook post.

“Just with these four months alone I am guaranteed to see my 29th birthday. I truly cannot thank you enough.”

More to come.