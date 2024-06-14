'I'm going to be rich': Glace Bay, N.S., man wins $1M Maxmillions prize

A Glace Bay, N.S., man is $1 million richer after his numbers were selected in the May 28 Lotto Max draw.

According to a news release from Atlantic Lottery, Cory Callaghan won a Maxmillions prize – a series of $1 million prizes that are drawn when the Lotto Max jackpot reaches $50 million.

When he realized he’d won, Callaghan’s first thought was “I’m going to be rich!”

“It was pretty shocking. I just sat there for a while and I think I put it through the machine a couple of times just to make sure,” said Callaghan.

Callaghan said he’s been buying lotto tickets since he was 19. His father is also a long-time lotto player, which is why he was the first person Callaghan told about his winnings.

“I buy tickets all the time, but never thought about winning,” said Callaghan, who added he has continued to buy tickets lotto tickets since his lucky draw.

Callaghan says his millionaire status has yet to sink in.

“As of right now, it’s still the exact same. Once you actually see it for yourself, I think that’s when it will come,” he said.

Callaghan is unsure how he’ll spend his winnings, but says he will buy a new vehicle.

“That’ll be the first thing that I get. I think I’m going to go look around and see what catches my eye.”

