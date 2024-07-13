'I thought we were having an earthquake': tractor trailer strikes N.B. home

Two people were sent to the hospital following a motor vehicle crash in Dieppe Saturday morning.

Dieppe Fire Department platoon chief Denis Roberge said a vehicle and a tractor trailer collided around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Champlain Street and Aviation Avenue near the old airport.

"A vehicle and a tractor trailer struck and the tractor trailer struck the house," said Roberge.

Roberge said two people in the vehicle were sent to hospital with what he believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Two people inside the house were not hurt.

Home owner John Saulnier said he was still shaken up hours after the crash.

"By the time I woke up everything was on the floor. Everything had moved around. I thought we were having an earthquake." said Saulnier.

The tractor trailer crashed into the home in Dieppe. (Facebook/Tracy Phinny)Saulnier's sister-in-law was the other person in the house at the time of the crash.

"She thought too it was an earthquake," said Saulnier. "It's hard to put into words."

Both the house and the truck sustained significant damage.

Saulnier said he was waiting to hear from the Red Cross on assistance and a place to stay.

The front end of the tractor trailer is completely destroyed after the crash. (CTV/Derek Haggett)Roberge said calls like Saturday mornings are rare.

"It's something we don't encounter too often. The age of the home kind of helped the situation where it's an older build so that the structure is a little bit stronger. So that probably allowed the occupants to somewhat stay safe," said Roberge.

The truck was towed from the scene around 8 a.m. and the Codiac Regional RCMP left shortly after.

