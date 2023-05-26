'I've got butterflies': N.B. man taking year off work after $5M lotto win

Julio Roy, left, and his wife, Sacha Gaudet, pose with the winning cheque. (Alana Pickrell/CTV) Julio Roy, left, and his wife, Sacha Gaudet, pose with the winning cheque. (Alana Pickrell/CTV)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island