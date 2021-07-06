After midnight on July 16, 2021, CTV Atlantic in Yarmouth- currently on channel 40- must change its over-the-air (OTA) signal frequency and convert from analog to digital.

In order to receive the new HDTV broadcast of CTV Atlantic in Yarmouth, viewers will need to have an HDTV tuner or a digital set top box and tune to channel 26.

If you watch CTV Atlantic in Yarmouth via direct-to-home satellite, cable or Bell Fibe, this change will not affect you.

For more information about over-the-air changes, please check our Frequently Asked Questions or email Halifax.Engineering@bellmedia.ca.