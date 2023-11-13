In Halifax, a city surrounded by forests, citizens call for wildfire escape routes
As she stood outside her Halifax home recently and recalled the acrid smoke that filled the horizon last spring, Antoniella Assalone wondered whether she will have a safe escape route if another wildfire comes.
Her property in the Indigo Shores subdivision is one example of the city's dilemma: houses on the capital's outskirts butt up against combustible forests, and there's often just one road out -- potentially creating traffic jams and panic during an evacuation.
"We're worried about the spring and summer. It would be nice to have (an emergency) exit before then. Why would we wait until July?" she said in an interview.
On May 28, Assalone and her 12-year-old daughter were among the 16,000 city residents forced from their homes as fires ignited in Upper Tantallon and Hammonds Plains, burning 151 homes.
More than five months later, she stood near an empty lot a few hundreds metres from her residence, within sight of an old landfill that backs onto a provincial highway, making the case that it could provide a way out for future emergencies.
"All we need is gravel. Just fix the road .... We pay enough taxes, give us a second exit," she said.
Indigo Shores is one of 10 Halifax communities without a second exit -- referred to as "secondary egress" -- on a list compiled by Erica Fleck, Halifax's director of emergency management, and received by The Canadian Press through a freedom of information request.
A no exit sign posted at the Indigo Shores Subdivision, Wednesday, Nov. 8 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kelly Clark
The city's media relations department and Fleck declined interviews on the issue, saying staff are working on providing council with a series of reports on potential exits, and interviews are not being provided until the work is complete.
However, citizens who lost homes or saw their neighbourhoods devastated are looking for lasting solutions and more information.
Amanda Lutz, whose home was destroyed during the fires, said in an interview last week that when she and her husband return to their rebuilt residence in the Highland Park area, she wants the city to have a clear plan that includes safer evacuation routes.
One emergency exit was added to her neighbourhood in June, giving it additional access to the main connector road in the area. However, Lutz, a member of the Tantallon Wildfire Life Safety Coalition, said this narrow route out presents its own risks, as an evacuation could create a deluge of traffic onto the two-lane road.
"We need rear exits (from the community)," she said, standing at the site where her home is being rebuilt. "We're going to need connections along the back of the community to get us to other exits." She also wants to see a timeline. "When are (governments) going to get this done?" the 33-year-old lawyer asked.
Pam Lovelace, the councillor for the district where the fires occurred, refers to the subdivision as a series of "balloon" communities, crafted by developers to appeal to those seeking quiet crescent streets with one road in and out and little traffic passing through.
However, she said a 2017 Department of Natural Resources study showed much of her district northwest of downtown is at either high or extreme risk from wildfires, and change is urgently needed.
Sitting in front of a digital map, she points to some of the disconnected neighbourhoods that fires tore through, saying it's now evident that a "community connector" road is needed to allow motorists a second route to the provincial highways.
The councillor acknowledges there are challenges, as the city is faced with buying private lands at a reasonable price, and funding must be found to build the new road.
"There are other councillors who may feel their communities should be prioritized over my community, and then you get into a bun fight. And so I think there needs to be ... some kind of criteria put in place to identify who needs this most urgently," she said.
A motion she and Coun. Waye Mason brought in August asked city staff to prepare a "prioritized" list of communities that require emergency exits, along with a list of requests for the province to use its Crown lands. Lovelace said work on the reports is underway, with completion expected by the spring of 2024.
Lovelace also said that she doesn't believe areas like Indigo Shores should be permitted to continue expanding if emergency exit routes aren't built. However, Marc Ouellet, the senior planning manager at Armco Capital Inc., the developer of Indigo Shores, said he has not received any formal request from the city about building an extra exit.
Meanwhile, Tory Rushton, the provincial minister of Natural Resources, said that if Halifax and other municipalities begin making applications for use of Crown lands for connector roads and emergency exits, "we're not going to hinder those," but the proposal has to come from the municipality.
Antoniella Assalone stands near an unsold lot a few hundreds metres from her residence in the Indigo Shores Subdivision, Wednesday, Nov. 8 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kelly Clark
Assalone hopes all the talk leads to action soon. "Get it done," she said, gesturing towards the empty land where she envisions an escape route. "Talk it out, split the difference, and get it done."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2023.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Live updates: Fighting outside Gaza's largest hospital prompts thousands to flee
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Battles force Palestinians out of hospitals in Gaza, leaving patients, babies and medics stranded
Battles around hospitals have forced thousands of Palestinians to flee from some of the last shelters in northern Gaza while stranding critically wounded patients, including newborns, and their caregivers with dwindling supplies and no electricity, health officials said Monday.
DEVELOPING Thousands evacuated as Iceland braces for volcanic eruption
Some 900 earthquakes hit southern Iceland on Monday, authorities said, adding to tens of thousands of tremors that rattled the region in recent weeks as the country braces for what could become a significant volcanic eruption.
Rescuers dig to reach 40 workers trapped in collapsed north India road tunnel
Rescuers were digging through dirt and parts of a collapsed road tunnel Monday to reach 40 workers trapped by a landslide at the construction project in northern India.
'Systematic monster': Peter Nygard’s son describes how he tried to blow the whistle on his father for years
The son of Peter Nygard, a former fashion mogul who had been found guilty of four counts of sexual assault, told media on Sunday that he was glad his father had been brought to justice, calling him a 'systematic monster.'
A terminally ill baby at the centre of a legal battle in Britain and Italy has died
A terminally ill baby at the centre of a legal battle involving her parents, British health officials and the Italian government has died, a group supporting her family said Monday,
DEVELOPING Live updates: Fighting outside Gaza's largest hospital prompts thousands to flee
Fighting between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants outside Gaza's largest hospital has prompted thousands of people to flee from the sprawling medical facility, but hundreds of patients and others displaced by the war remained inside, health officials said Monday.
Ukrainian politician on U.S. sanctions list suspected of state treason: lawmakers
Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksandr Dubinsky has been formally notified that he is suspected of treason for allegedly spreading misinformation about the political leadership and cooperation with Russia's military intelligence, officials said on Monday.
Ice climber from B.C. killed in Alberta avalanche
An ice climber is dead after an avalanche in Kananaskis Country on Saturday.
Bad Boy Furniture aiming to restructure business as it faces 'challenging' economy
Bad Boy Furniture Warehouse Ltd. is aiming to restructure its business through a filing made under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act.
Toronto
-
Man rushed to hospital after being hit by truck in Toronto
A man has been transported to hospital in serious condition after being hit by a truck in northwest Toronto.
-
'I crumbled': Woman speaks out after sex assault case thrown out amid ongoing delays at Toronto courthouse
An Ontario woman is speaking out after the criminal case against her alleged rapist was thrown out last week due to delays at Toronto’s newest courthouse.
-
Search resumes for missing person believed to be inside Toronto home during explosion
Fire crews are continuing to search for the body of a person missing following a house explosion in Scarborough on Sunday morning.
Calgary
-
Ice climber from B.C. killed in Alberta avalanche
An ice climber is dead after an avalanche in Kananaskis Country on Saturday.
-
City of Calgary, CMLC to share details on temporary Red Line closure
The City of Calgary and the Calgary Municipal Land Corporation are expected to announce details Monday about what will be done to ease the pressure on commuters during a lengthy LRT disruption later this month.
-
Woman struck and killed by CTrain
A woman died after she was hit by the CTrain on Saturday night, police said.
Montreal
-
Canadians going into debt as they wait for employment insurance cheques that never come
Employment and Social Development Canada claims its standard is to finalize 80 per cent of claims within 28 days of the date the EI application was received.
-
Teachers demonstrate in Montreal as unlimited strike looms
About 50 teachers are demonstrating in front of Quebec Premier François Legault's Montreal office.
-
Montreal police investigate after cars set on fire in TMR
Montreal police are investigating a suspicious fire in the Town of Mount Royal.
Edmonton
-
Images from father and son killing released Sunday in hopes of new leads: EPS
Police are asking the public for help in the shooting deaths of a father and son in southeast Edmonton on Thursday.
-
Aster home up for sale destroyed in fire
A new home up for sale in southeast Edmonton was destroyed in a fire on Sunday.
-
Ice climber from B.C. killed in Alberta avalanche
An ice climber is dead after an avalanche in Kananaskis Country on Saturday.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury pedestrian seriously injured after lying on road, hit by vehicle
Sudbury police say they are looking to speak to the driver of a white pickup truck that hit a pedestrian lying on the road last Thursday.
-
Sudbury-area man pleads guilty to hunting moose without licence
A Sudbury-area man has been fined $2,600, suspended from hunting for 10 years and forfeited his firearm to the Crown for hunting without a licence and lying to conservation officers, the ministry says.
-
Body of wanted man discovered in wooded area in Sudbury
Sudbury police say they have discovered a second body in the wooded area west of McNeil Boulevard.
London
-
Man with ties to London, Ont. escapes Gaza
Efforts to get Canadian citizens, permanent residents and their families out of the territory have been complicated by regular closures of the Rafah land crossing between Gaza and Egypt, including a two-day shutdown on Friday and Saturday.
-
Pedestrian struck: serious motor vehicle collision in North London Sunday
London Police have closed a section of Adelaide Street tonight as they investigate a serious collision involving a pedestrian
-
'Came across an e-bike in cornfield': New lead in case of missing St. Thomas, Ont. man
Police are searching a rural farmer’s field outside of St. Thomas for a man missing since Aug. 1, 2023. 'Officers attended an address in the county following up with the lead on missing person Kyle Hancock,' explained Sgt. Travis Sandham of the St. Thomas Police Service.
Winnipeg
-
Woman arrested for stabbing three people at Osborne Village business
The Winnipeg Police Service has made an arrest after three people were stabbed at an Osborne Village business on Sunday.
-
Winnipeg shooting leaves one man dead
A shooting in Winnipeg on Sunday has left one man dead.
-
'Systematic monster': Peter Nygard’s son describes how he tried to blow the whistle on his father for years
The son of Peter Nygard, a former fashion mogul who had been found guilty of four counts of sexual assault, told media on Sunday that he was glad his father had been brought to justice, calling him a 'systematic monster.'
Ottawa
-
Ottawa's red light cameras issue $14 million in fines in 9 months
Motorists received $14 million in fines for running red lights in the first nine months of 2023, as Ottawa's red light cameras caught thousands of drivers across the city.
-
Cold and snowy start to the work week for the capital
A cold start to your work week, with temperatures well below the freezing mark.
-
What's open and closed on Monday, Nov. 13
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the schedule changes in Ottawa on Saturday for Remembrance Day. With Remembrance Day on a Saturday, the city of Ottawa says there will be schedule impacts on Monday, Nov. 13 as well.
Saskatoon
-
Riders' Nic Marshall arrested after alleged gun possession in Georgia, team says
Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive back Nic Marshall was arrested on a gun possession charge, according to the team.
-
Saskatoon Hilltops win their 23rd Canadian Bowl national championship
The Saskatoon Hilltops won the national junior football championship in Vancouver Island on Saturday, defeating Langford, B.C.’s Westshore Rebels 17 to 10.
-
Saskatoon man who went into medical distress while in custody is now recovering, police say
A Saskatoon man who was in critical condition after experiencing a medical emergency in a police holding cell is now in stable condition, police say.
Vancouver
-
Family seeks answers as man in mental health crisis presumed dead after interaction with RCMP
According to his family, Don Bennett was an avid horseman, and loving father and grandfather with a trademark boisterous personality.
-
Vancouver author up for $100K Giller Prize being awarded Monday
A Vancouver author will find out today if he's the winner of the prestigious Scotiabank Giller Prize.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Thousands evacuated as Iceland braces for volcanic eruption
Some 900 earthquakes hit southern Iceland on Monday, authorities said, adding to tens of thousands of tremors that rattled the region in recent weeks as the country braces for what could become a significant volcanic eruption.
Regina
-
Riders' Nic Marshall arrested after alleged gun possession in Georgia, team says
Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive back Nic Marshall was arrested on a gun possession charge, according to the team.
-
'Put a stop to it': Demonstrators in Regina renew calls for ceasefire in Gaza
Hundreds of supporters gathered on the grounds of the Saskatchewan Legislative Building calling for a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict in Gaza.
-
Team Sask. prevails in hometown victory for 2023 mixed curling championships
It was a gold medal performance in front of a hometown crowd for Team Saskatchewan at this year's Canadian Mixed Curling Championship in Swift Current.
Vancouver Island
-
Major housing project pitched for block surrounding Victoria's Christ Church Cathedral
The Anglican Church has pitched a plan to build as many as 500 units of housing for 1,500 people on the city block owned by the Christ Church Cathedral in Victoria.
-
Vancouver Island 10-year-old faces fears to teach lesson about mental health
There's a big lesson from a young person about finding the courage to vanquish the Worry Monster in all of us.
-
Power restored to 99 per cent of customers left in the dark after storm: BC Hydro
BC Hydro says almost all of the thousands of customers who lost power during a windstorm that swept across southern British Columbia have had their power restored.