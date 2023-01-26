In-person sessions conclude on N.B. French education overhaul
The New Brunswick government has heard loud criticism directly from parents and teachers about its planned changes to French education in English schools.
Education Minister Bill Hogan's final in-person public session on the topic was held Wednesday evening in Fredericton, following previous meetings in Saint John, Moncton, and Bathurst, N.B.
Initially organized as a “world café” format of discussions table-to-table, an open mic session was hastily added when parents in Moncton began shouting over Hogan's introductions.
Hotel conference rooms in Moncton, Saint John, and Fredericton each had more than 300 people in attendance.
"We're having consultations because nothing at this point is written in stone," said Hogan Tuesday night in Saint John. "If it was written in stone it would be silly to have consultations."
Under the plan, kindergarten to Grade 1 students would spend half their school day taught in French and the other half in English.
The change, planned for September 2023, would end the French immersion program in Grade 1 where students currently spend 90 per cent of their day taught in French.
Parent Rudy Walters attended the Moncton meeting and spoke about one of their children currently in French immersion and another entering kindergarten this fall.
“It’s really hard to imagine knowing that one child will have those advantages,” said Walters, upset about the proposed changes.
Erin Schryer, an educator and literacy specialist, said the province's plan would hurt several English students who need more time developing skills in class.
"I really keep wondering if anyone who has worked on any of these proposals has reviewed the daily schedule of (kindergarten to Grade 2)," said Schryer, at the Saint John meeting. "How much time do you really have with K-2 children in a day, for focused, explicit, on-task instruction? Two hours? On a good day?"
Heather Hollett said the government's proposed plan would further hinder opportunities for teachers to instruct students at varying stages.
"If a one-size-fits-all approach is not acceptable within our individual classrooms, I do not see how a one-size-fits-all approach can be acceptable for all the people of our province," said Hollett, at the Fredericton meeting.
The provincial government says virtual consultation sessions on the plan are scheduled for Jan. 31 and Feb. 2.
An online provincial government survey on the subject will close on Feb. 3.
Hogan said the final plan for French education in English schools would be made public by the spring.
With files from CTV’s Alyson Samson and Alana Pickrell
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Home Depot sent customer information to Facebook owner: privacy commission
A recent investigation into Home Depot by the Office of the Privacy Commission of Canada found the company was sharing details from e-receipts with Facebook's parent company without its customers' knowledge.
COVID-19 misinformation contributed to 2,800 Canadian deaths, report suggests
A new report says misinformation about COVID-19 contributed to more than 2,800 Canadian deaths and at least $300 million in hospital and ICU visits.
Impersonators posing as homeowners linked to 32 fraud cases in Ontario and B.C.
Mortgage and title fraudsters who impersonate homeowners and tenants have targeted at least 32 properties in Ontario and British Columbia, investigators and official warnings suggest.
Some areas of Ontario forecast to receive up to 25 cm of snow
Much of southern Ontario is cleaning up from a major winter storm, while snow remains in the forecast for parts of eastern Ontario.
Here are the companies that have announced Canadian layoffs so far in 2023
More than 1,000 Canadians have been, or will be, affected by layoffs announced by Canadian and American companies so far this year.
As the BoC takes a pause from hiking rates, all eyes are on the labour market
As the Bank of Canada takes a pause from raising interest rates to assess the effects of higher borrowing costs on the economy, economists will be paying close attention to how the labour market is affected.
Sask. woman in critical condition after 'rogue wave' incident on honeymoon in Mexico
A Saskatchewan woman is recovering in a hospital in Mexico during what was supposed to have been one of the happiest trips of her life.
Egypt unveils tombs and sarcophagus in new excavation
Egypt on Thursday unveiled dozens of new archeological discoveries, including two ancient tombs, at a Pharaonic necropolis just outside of the capital Cairo.
Russia plays down West's move on tanks, attacks Ukraine anew
A Western decision to send battle tanks to Ukraine was hailed enthusiastically. Moscow first shrugged it off -- and later launched another barrage of attacks. The Kremlin has previously warned that such tank deliveries would be a dangerous escalation of the conflict in Ukraine.
Toronto
-
Violent purse snatching at Toronto subway station caught on camera
Toronto police have released video and suspect images after a purse snatching sent a victim flying down stairs at a subway station earlier this week.
-
'Remain vigilant': Ontario's top doctor says province could see rise of COVID-19 subvariant 'Kraken'
Ontario’s top doctor is urging residents to 'remain vigilant' as some regions see a rise of the 'Kraken' subvariant of COVID-19.
-
Bus and school cancellations in effect for Thursday as Ontario storm hits
As snow continues to fall across southern Ontario, some school buses are preparing for treacherous driving conditions and cancelling their routes Thursday.
Calgary
-
SNC-Lavalin selected as delivery partner for Calgary's Green Line LRT project
The City of Calgary has chosen SNC-Lavalin to oversee the construction of the Green Line LRT project's first phase.
-
Police look to speak to driver involved in incident on fatal Deerfoot Trail
Calgary police say the death of a woman who was hit by a vehicle on Deerfoot Trail is not criminal in nature, but investigators want to speak to a driver or drivers who failed to remain at the scene.
-
Shandro hearings revisit controversial tenure as health minister
Alberta justice minister Tyler Shandro will continue to face questions in front of a panel of lawyers on Thursday as a hearing into his conduct while he was the minister of health continues into day three.
Montreal
-
Residents in one Montreal neighbourhood told they can't park in their own driveways
An old bylaw has come back to haunt a neighbourhood in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve. Some residents have been notified that they can no longer park in their own driveway.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Montreal snowfall slowing through Thursday before weekend flurries
A snowfall warning has been maintained in the Montreal area as forecasters predict continued snow and moderate winds Thursday. However, the snow is expected to be much milder than Wednesday night's massive winter storm, which blanketed the city and left Montrealers trudging through evening errands.
-
'A survival problem': Canadian-Armenian woman describes life in blockade amid Armenia-Azerbaijan unrest
Huri Zohrabyan is among 120,000 people living in the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, a landlocked enclave populated mainly by ethnic Armenians but recognized internationally as part of Azerbaijan. In December 2022, the only road connecting the region to Armenia and the outside world was blockaded. As a result, food, medicine and gas are in dangerously short supply.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 misinformation contributed to 2,800 Canadian deaths, report suggests
A new report says misinformation about COVID-19 contributed to more than 2,800 Canadian deaths and at least $300 million in hospital and ICU visits.
-
First Nations say Alberta's oilsands mine security reform unlikely to fix problems
Alberta is preparing to change how it ensures oilsands companies are able to pay for the mammoth job of cleaning up their operations, but critics fear a year of consultations hasn't been enough to avoid repeating past mistakes.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: From spring-like to wintry in 24 hours
Clouds and even a few more showers in parts of the Edmonton region early this morning.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sudbury woman killed when snowmobile goes through ice
The body of a 29-year-old Sudbury nurse was recovered Wednesday night from a lake near Parry Sound after her snowmobile went through the ice, police say.
-
COVID-19 misinformation contributed to 2,800 Canadian deaths, report suggests
A new report says misinformation about COVID-19 contributed to more than 2,800 Canadian deaths and at least $300 million in hospital and ICU visits.
-
Manitoulin man charged with murder in fatal shooting last year
A 31-year-old Manitoulin Island man is charged with first-degree murder in connection with a M'Chigeeng shooting death in April 2022, police say.
London
-
Watches and warnings come down in London region
The special weather statement and snowfall warnings have come down in southern Ontario. All buses in London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce are running as usual.
-
'Remain vigilant': Ontario's top doctor says province could see rise of COVID-19 subvariant 'Kraken'
Ontario’s top doctor is urging residents to 'remain vigilant' as some regions see a rise of the 'Kraken' subvariant of COVID-19.
-
You'll soon be able to bring certain pets on London city buses
London Transit riders will soon be able to bring their pets with them on the bus. At its meeting Wednesday night, the London Transit Commission endorsed a report to allow small domestic animals in carriers on buses.
Winnipeg
-
Printer issue causes Winnipeg couple to miss flight, vacation rebooked
A Winnipeg couple was supposed to be flying off on a vacation to the Caribbean Wednesday morning, but they went nowhere, all because of a printer issue.
-
Second round of Manitoba inflation aid touted as bigger and more widespread
The Manitoba government is set to announce a second, bigger round of financial aid to help people deal with the rising cost of living.
-
Winnipeg police investigating after man asked teen to get in vehicle
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating an incident where a man allegedly asked a teen girl to get in his vehicle.
Ottawa
-
Murder suspect wanted in Ottawa Valley, police warn of public safety risk
Police in Renfrew County are searching for an 18-year-old suspect after a homicide Wednesday night and are warning that he poses a public safety risk.
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | Winter storm blankets Ottawa with 25 cm of snow
A winter storm has brought more than 25 centimetres of snow to Ottawa, covering the roads and disrupting travel by car, bus and airplane.
-
Flurry of tickets issued during winter parking bans on Ottawa streets
Ottawa Bylaw officers have buried motorists with nearly 10,000 parking tickets for violating the winter weather parking bans during significant snowstorms this winter.
Saskatoon
-
Fairhaven residents can expect to see more officers in the neighbourhood: Saskatoon police
Fairhaven neighbourhood residents can expect to see an increased uniformed presence of police and fire personnel in the coming months, according to the Saskatoon Police Service.
-
Witness tells court Sask. man shot and killed with his own gun at a house party
At the Court of Kings Bench in Prince Albert, the court heard how an 18-year-old man was shot and killed with his own gun at a house party in October 2020.
-
'Just people getting together': Pleasant Hill community rink closer to reality
A community rink is one step closer to reality in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood, an area that has been void of a rink for decades.
Vancouver
-
Coastal GasLink fined again for sediment, erosion in pipeline work
The company that is building a natural gas pipeline across northern British Columbia has been fined for a third time as a result of failure to comply with the requirements of its environmental assessment certificate.
-
Const. Nicole Chan's boyfriend gives heartbreaking testimony on her final hours
Nicole Chan's boyfriend Jamie Gifford recounted her final hours during heartbreaking testimony at a coroner's inquest Wednesday.
-
Vancouver family-run diner No. 1 on Yelp's top 100 restaurants in Canada list
It's not on the menu, but comfort is what the Mah family serves up at the unassuming, out-of-the-way diner that just topped Yelp's list of the 100 best restaurants in Canada for 2023.
Regina
-
'We're in this together': Sask. woman spreading joy to other cancer warriors through crocheted keychains
A Saskatchewan woman is focusing on bringing happiness to other people who are battling cancer as she fights the disease herself.
-
Here are the companies that have announced Canadian layoffs so far in 2023
More than 1,000 Canadians have been, or will be, affected by layoffs announced by Canadian and American companies so far this year.
-
Sask. woman in critical condition after 'rogue wave' incident on honeymoon in Mexico
A Saskatchewan woman is recovering in a hospital in Mexico during what was supposed to have been one of the happiest trips of her life.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Vancouver Island sasquatch researcher recognized in new book
The question of whether Bigfoot exists has been the subject of speculation, fierce debate and even some ridicule, but now the topic is back in the minds of some Vancouver Island residents.
-
Langford humanitarian group bringing medical supplies on next Ukraine trip
The first trip in late June focused on feeding those displaced by the war. This trip will focus on medical supplies, currently housed at the Langford Fire Hall. As well, an assortment of fire rescue equipment will be donated, including a Jaws of Life.
-
Driver taken to hospital after dramatic rollover crash in Langford
Police say the cause of the crash is still under investigation but the vehicle veered off the highway before coming back onto the roadway and rolling onto its roof. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and was taken to hospital with unknown injuries, according to the West Shore RCMP.