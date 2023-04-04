Innovation centre at Halifax university receives $20 million in joint funding
An innovation centre under construction at Saint Mary's University is getting $20 million in joint funding from the Halifax school and the federal government.
Federal Infrastructure Minister Dominic LeBlanc says Ottawa will contribute $8 million toward the Sobeys Inspiration Hub, which will support entrepreneurship and innovation.
Saint Mary's is contributing $12 million to the project.
LeBlanc says the funding will help pay for new solar panels and audiovisual communications technology.
Some of the funding will also pay for energy-efficiency enhancements for other buildings on campus.
Officials say the installation of solar panels across several campus buildings will increase the university's capacity to generate clean energy by an estimated 230 per cent -- to 0.66 megawatts from 0.2 megawatts.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2023.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Donald Trump to be arraigned in historic court moment
An extraordinary moment in U.S. history is set to soon unfold in a Manhattan courthouse on Tuesday: former U.S. president Donald Trump, who faces multiple election-related investigations, will surrender to face criminal charges stemming from 2016 hush money payments.
Who is Stormy Daniels and what did she say happened with Trump?
Stormy Daniels featured prominently in a Manhattan grand jury's investigation of Donald Trump. The porn star said they had a sexual encounter in 2006, a year after he married his current wife Melania and more than a decade before the businessman-turned-politician became U.S. president.
Former Quebec doctor faces manslaughter charge after patient dies following surgery
Laval police say a former doctor is facing a manslaughter charge after an 84-year-old patient died following a 2019 surgery.
opinion | Don Martin: Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister
Pierre Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister, writes Don Martin in an opinion column.
'He's a war criminal': Elite Putin security officer defects
Gleb Karakulov was an officer in President Vladimir Putin's secretive elite personal security service -- one of the few Russians to flee and go public who have rank, as well as knowledge of intimate details of Putin's life and potentially classified information.
This is how Canadians would spend the proposed grocery rebate
While Canada's recently announced grocery rebate has yet to be implemented, CTVNews.ca heard from dozens of Canadians who say they already know how they would spend the extra money. While some would use the rebate to stock up on items that regularly appear on their grocery lists, others hope to splurge on more expensive foods they wouldn't normally buy.
LIVE | Live updates as former U.S. president Donald Trump in New York court for arraignment
Former U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to appear in court in New York on Tuesday, a moment that would mark the first president ever to be charged with a crime.
Police confirm missing Akwesasne man is linked to dead migrants
Authorities investigating the disappearance of an Akwesasne man whose boat was found near the bodies of eight migrants pulled from the St. Lawrence River last week are confirming he is connected to the case.
Federal privacy watchdog probing OpenAI, ChatGPT after complaint about popular bot
The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada has launched an investigation into the company behind ChatGPT, an explosively popular artificial intelligence-powered chatbot.
Toronto
-
Woman speaks out after being defrauded $2,400 by fake Domino's delivery driver
A woman is speaking out after she was defrauded $2,400 by a man posing as a Domino's delivery driver.
-
'Potent' weather system tracking towards Ontario
A potentially powerful weather system that could bring a severe thunderstorm threat to parts southern Ontario is on track to hit Wednesday.
-
Maple Leafs won't wear themed jerseys for team's Pride night Tuesday
The Toronto Maple Leafs won't wear themed warmup jerseys for the team's annual Pride night celebration Tuesday.
Calgary
-
Alberta to announce new measures to boost transit safety, battle violent crime
Alberta's provincial government will be announcing new measures to tackle transit safety and violent crime.
-
Calgary police arrest suspects in Erlton CTrain stabbing
Calgary police took two people into custody on Tuesday after a stabbing at the Erlton LRT Station.
-
Medicine Hat men charged in drug trafficking investigation
Two people are facing charges after a drug bust in Medicine Hat last month that saw investigators seize cocaine, magic mushrooms, methamphetamine and oxycodone.
Montreal
-
Amqui driver faces first-degree murder charges in Quebec pedestrian deaths
The Quebec man charged after a pickup truck crashed into pedestrians last month is now facing three counts of first-degree murder. According to charges filed today in Amqui, Que., Steeve Gagnon also faces nine counts of attempted murder stemming from the March 13 incident.
-
Former Quebec doctor faces manslaughter charge after patient dies following surgery
Laval police say a former doctor is facing a manslaughter charge after an 84-year-old patient died following a 2019 surgery.
-
Refugee groups denounce Roxham Road closure in Quebec
A coalition of community groups that help asylum seekers has slammed the decision by Canada and the United States to review the Safe Third Country Agreement and close Roxham Road. The group says the move violates the basic human rights of the most vulnerable who are knocking on the country's door to seek help.
Edmonton
-
'Brutal, not gentle densification': Windsor Park up in arms over council allowing more development
After hearing from concerned residents, city council approved Monday the rezoning of land in Windsor Park to accommodate a proposed six-storey apartment building with 172 units.
-
Alberta to announce new measures to boost transit safety, battle violent crime
Alberta's provincial government will be announcing new measures to tackle transit safety and violent crime.
-
Donald Trump to be arraigned in historic court moment
An extraordinary moment in U.S. history is set to soon unfold in a Manhattan courthouse on Tuesday: former U.S. president Donald Trump, who faces multiple election-related investigations, will surrender to face criminal charges stemming from 2016 hush money payments.
Northern Ontario
-
opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister
Pierre Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister, writes Don Martin in an opinion column.
-
Wanted federal offender known to frequent these Ontario cities
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 60-year-old man who is accused of breaching his statutory release.
-
Freezing rain warning across the northeast, travel not recommended
Environment Canada upgraded its weather alerts to warnings in the northeast from Sault Ste. Marie to Mattawa and Parry Sound to Sudbury due to freezing rain saying travel is not recommended.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Land claim on famous Ontario beach decided in favour of First Nation
In a tersely worded news release Tuesday morning, the Town of South Bruce Peninsula (SBP) said its received the Sauble Beach land claim decision “which is not in favour of the town’s position on the matter.”
-
Flood warning issued as Thames River spills over
Raging water is pouring out of the Fanshawe Dam as the flood control structure does its job to protect London. But the controlled release of water from Fanshawe Lake into the Thames River cannot stop shoreline flooding and fast-moving water.
-
Vehicle driven into parked car then driven into group of people
Charges have been laid after a vehicle was driven into a group of people, hitting one person. Just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to an incident in the area of South Alley and Light Street.
Winnipeg
-
Announcement coming on suspicious death investigation
The Winnipeg Police Service is set to make an announcement on Tuesday afternoon regarding a suspicious death.
-
Manitoba's Crown-owned auto insurer to undergo review after costs, staff rise
The Manitoba government is ordering an external review of its automobile insurance Crown corporation, where costs and staffing levels have risen.
-
Crash on icy road leaves Winnipeg man dead
A Winnipeg man is dead after both he and another driver lost control on the ice-covered surface of a Manitoba highway on Monday
Ottawa
-
FREEZING RAIN WARNING
FREEZING RAIN WARNING | Here's when to expect 'potential ice storm conditions' in Ottawa
Environment Canada is calling for significant freezing rain and ice pellets in Ottawa and the region, with the weather agency forecasting "potential ice storm conditions."
-
Ottawa’s downtown office vacancy rate reaches all-time high
Ottawa recorded its highest-ever downtown office vacancy rate in the first quarter of this year, a new report says.
-
'Freedom Convoy' victims deserve apology, compensation, people's commission recommends
Another report detailing the effects that the 2022 'Freedom Convoy' had on the residents of Ottawa has been released, making recommendations to various levels of government to prevent similar incidents and improve trust.
Saskatoon
-
'Broken hearts aren’t healing': Sask. family looking for answers about La Ronge woman's disappearance
The family of a La Ronge woman who went missing in 2017 is looking for closure in her disappearance.
-
Saskatoon police investigate parking lot confrontation caught on video
Police are investigating after a video showing a violent altercation between a driver and a parking attendant at SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon after the Blades game on Sunday went viral on social media.
-
Zellers makes its return to Saskatoon
The highly anticipated wait is over as Zellers is set to open in Saskatoon on Tuesday.
Vancouver
-
1 man dead after Surrey crash, speed is a factor: RCMP
Speed is believed to be a factor in a fatal crash in Surrey Monday night that disrupted traffic for hours, Mounties say.
-
LIVE @ 11:15 A.M.
LIVE @ 11:15 A.M. | Vancouver Island lottery winner comes forward to claim $55M prize
A Vancouver Island resident has stepped forward to claim the $55-million Lotto Max jackpot that was drawn more than a month ago.
-
Vancouver's March home sales down 42.5% from a year ago: B.C. board
The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says home sales fell 42.5 per cent in March from a year ago and were 28.4 per cent below the 10-year seasonal average.
Regina
-
Sask. officially announces end to mandatory masking in health facilities, vaccination app
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is officially moving back to routine infection prevention, which includes optional masking.
-
Significant warm up expected across southern Sask.
A significant warm up is in the forecast for much of southern Saskatchewan, with temperatures expected to reach double digit highs as soon as Sunday and Monday.
-
'Broken hearts aren’t healing': Sask. family looking for answers about La Ronge woman's disappearance
The family of a La Ronge woman who went missing in 2017 is looking for closure in her disappearance.
Vancouver Island
-
LIVE @ 11:15 A.M.
LIVE @ 11:15 A.M. | Vancouver Island lottery winner comes forward to claim $55M prize
A Vancouver Island resident has stepped forward to claim the $55-million Lotto Max jackpot that was drawn more than a month ago.
-
Developer pushes back against Victoria's call for fewer parking spaces at new condos
A proposed development that would see two rental towers constructed near downtown Victoria is almost through the gate, but conditions placed on the project by city council have generated questions about its future.
-
Nanaimo RCMP seize guns, make arrests during downtown blitz
Mounties in Nanaimo say two guns were seized and multiple charges were laid following a three-hour proactive policing blitz in the city's downtown core over the weekend.