ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Inquest called into death of woman who was 'involuntarily admitted' to P.E.I. hospital

    Prince County Hospital in Summerside, P.E.I., is seen on May 15, 2023. (Jack Morse/CTV Atlantic) Prince County Hospital in Summerside, P.E.I., is seen on May 15, 2023. (Jack Morse/CTV Atlantic)
    Share

    The Prince Edward Island coroner’s office has announced an inquest into the death of a woman who died in a hospital in February last year.

    The office called for an inquest into the death of Mary Angela Arsenault on Feb. 17, 2023, who was “involuntarily admitted” in the Prince County Hospital at the time.

    The inquest into the facts and circumstances behind Arsenault’s death is set to take place at the Summerside provincial court from Sept. 16 to 18, and will be overseen by Dr. Cyril Moyse.

    For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez publicly list their house for sale

    Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have added a tiny bit of fuel to the fire surrounding their marriage. Amid speculation that the pair are struggling in their relationship after marrying about two years ago, the couple has listed their 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom California home for sale.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News