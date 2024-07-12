Inquest called into death of woman who was 'involuntarily admitted' to P.E.I. hospital

The Prince Edward Island coroner’s office has announced an inquest into the death of a woman who died in a hospital in February last year.

The office called for an inquest into the death of Mary Angela Arsenault on Feb. 17, 2023, who was “involuntarily admitted” in the Prince County Hospital at the time.

The inquest into the facts and circumstances behind Arsenault’s death is set to take place at the Summerside provincial court from Sept. 16 to 18, and will be overseen by Dr. Cyril Moyse.

For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.