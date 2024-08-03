Past employees celebrate Bricklin’s 50th anniversary with homecoming at Saint John assembly plant

Several Bricklin SV-1 sports cars travelled back to the Saint John plant they were assembled in 50 years ago, completing a full circle moment for the New Brunswick relic on wheels.

The first Bricklin rolled off the assembly line at 245 Industrial Ave. on Aug. 6, 1974.

For former Bricklin employee Stewart Gilbert, seeing the different Bricklin models gathered on Friday night was similar to putting in a shift at the old plant.

“What a thrill when we would come and see them go out the door, and now they’re here,” said Gilbert. “This is just like when we were working here.”

Several former employees attended the rare summit, with just under 3,000 Bricklin models distributed between 1974 and 1976.

“Every vehicle that came out I know I worked on,” said Wayne Damon, a former Bricklin employee who attended Friday’s event. “It’s pretty nostalgic coming back here, that’s for sure.”

A group of past Bricklin employees gather at the former assembly plant at 245 Industrial Ave. in Saint John on August 2. (Nick Moore/CTV Atlantic)Gregg Guzenhuaser, a Bricklin owner for two decades from Utah, travelled to New Brunswick for the gathering and said hearing the former employees reminisce was an unexpected treat.

“It was worth every mile I drove to get here,” said Guzenhauser.

CLOW Canada now occupies the former Bricklin SV-1 assembly plant, on Saint John’s east side.

The company, which manufactures fire hydrants and water valves, was eager to host a commemoration at the iconic vehicle’s former home. The facility was dedicated on Friday as ‘The Bricklin Building,’ with a plaque presentation.

“We thought it was only right with the history on the Bricklin, and all the great stories, that we do what we can to make this a great event,” said Rick Benoit, CLOW Canada’s vice-president.

The Bricklin International Owners Club wasn’t sure how many people would bring their SV-1 to the old factory. Benoit said there were about 30 different Bricklin varieties on the lot.

On Saturday, a showcase of Bricklin vehicles was hosted on Saint John’s Water Street.

From fanfare, to fiasco, and back again

The Bricklin SV-1 represented the hopes and dreams of New Brunswick in the 1970s, with two passionate pitchmen: then-New Brunswick Premier Richard Hatfield and American businessman Malcolm Bricklin.

Richard Hatfield was keen to push a made-in-New Brunswick car for the 1974 provincial election campaign, a bid to lower an unemployment rate around 25 per cent.

Malcolm Bricklin was eager to elevate his new car company to the big leagues after finding success in importing Subaru models into North America a few years earlier.

The former Bricklin SV-1 assembly plant in Saint John cars has been dedicated as ‘The Bricklin Building,’ as seen on Aug. 2, 2024. (Nick Moore/CTV Atlantic)The vehicle’s innovative acrylic panels and fibreglass underbody meant it would never rust.

The sports car’s vibrant colours and dramatic gull winged doors made them difficult to ignore on the road.

At first, $4 million in provincial money was contributed to production. Bricklin facilities were built in Saint John and Minto (for bodywork production), with more than 1,200 people employed.

There were immediate problems detected with bonding the vehicle’s acrylic panels and fibreglass underbody, causing the Bricklin SV-1’s price to more than double from $4,000 to $9,980. Additional issues with weather stripping on the gull winged doors added to production delays, with no cars coming off the line at all in January and February 1975.

By the time provincial contributions to Bricklin Canada had reached $23 million, Hatfield pulled his political backing in late 1975 leading the company to go into receivership.

Joe Daamen worked at the Bricklin facility in Minto, and was “the last man left when they locked the doors.” Daamen said it’s been nice to see the vehicles get their due and recognition 50 years later.

“They’re good cars,” said Daamen. “It was a good place to work, the money was good at that time. You couldn’t ask for any better.”

A variety of Bricklin SV-1 cars gathered at the former assembly plant at 245 Industrial Ave. in Saint John on Aug. 2, 2024. (Nick Moore/CTV Atlantic)The years since have put a more wistful light on the vehicle, with enthusiastic owners meeting at various times across North America at different times.

In 2017, a Theatre New Brunswick production dramatized the debacle to a disco beat.

“I think the people here should be very proud of something they’ve accomplished,” said Jim Thompson, a Bricklin owner from Delaware who travelled to New Brunswick for the 50th anniversary celebrations. “They know the Bricklin has their name on it.”

Click here for a photo gallery of the Bricklin meetup in Saint John.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.