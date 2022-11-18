Inquest scheduled in 2020 death of Saint John hospital patient

The exterior of the Saint John Regional Hospital's emergency department is pictured. (Source: @HorizonHealthNB/Twitter) The exterior of the Saint John Regional Hospital's emergency department is pictured. (Source: @HorizonHealthNB/Twitter)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island