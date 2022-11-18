Inquest scheduled in 2020 death of Saint John hospital patient

An inquest into the death of a 27-year-old patient at the Saint John Regional Hospital nearly two years ago is set for March of next year.

The New Brunswick government says Hillary Hooper died on Dec. 9, 2020, following an “incident” at the hospital.

The presiding coroner and a jury will hear evidence from witnesses to determine the facts surrounding her death.

According to the province, the jury will have the chance to make recommendations aimed at preventing deaths under similar circumstances in the future.

The inquest is scheduled for March 13 to 18, 2023, at the Saint John Law Courts at 10 Peel Plaza.

An inquest is a formal court proceeding that lets the public see all evidence relating to a death.