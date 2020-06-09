HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health says an investigation has found that a woman who died several weeks ago died from complications due to COVID-19.

“Her death had been under investigation since then to determine if it was actually COVID-related or not,” said Dr. Robert Strang during a news conference in Halifax Tuesday afternoon.

“We’ve now got the information to make the conclusion that this was actually related to COVID-19.”

The woman was in her 70s and had underlying medical conditions.

She lived in the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s central zone. She was not a resident of a long-term care facility.

Sixty-two people have now died from COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, including 53 residents of Halifax’s Northwood long-term care home.

1 new case of COVID-19

Nova Scotia is also reporting one new case of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the province to 1,060.

The province did not say where the latest case was identified, and the government’s COVID data webpage has not been updated since Sunday.

“We do know that this new case is a close contact of a known case, which helps us give us assurance of, we know where the person was likely exposed,” said Strang.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 578 Nova Scotia tests on Monday.

Northwood is still reporting one active case of COVID-19, involving a resident. All staff members have recovered from the virus.

No other long-term care facilities are reporting active cases of the virus at this time.

“We continue to make progress at Northwood,” said Strang. “While all this is good news -- things are trending in the right direction -- we have to be careful … we need to be continuing to take a very measured and cautious approach as we move into recovery.”

Nova Scotia has been reporting low case numbers for about a month, with only four new cases reported so far in June.

However, Strang cautioned against reading too much into the numbers.

“We know we have to watch the epidemiology for a minimum of two weeks to understand any one situation and we have to continue through June and into the summer -- even as we reopen things -- continue to have a strong focus on easy access to testing, low threshold for testing, and strong follow-up of any positive cases and an overall strong focus on ongoing monitoring of the epidemiology,” he said.

Accurate data expected Wednesday

The provincial government did not include any information about recoveries, hospitalizations, or negative test results on Tuesday.

During the pandemic, there has been confusion over the number of recovered and active cases reported by the province, which haven’t always matched up with the numbers reported at Northwood.

The number of cases and recoveries haven’t always made sense, either. On Sunday, the province was reporting 1,059 confirmed cases, 61 deaths and 999 recoveries, which would result in -1 active cases.

Strang has previously explained that the data comes from a number of sources and reporting periods differ. As a result, the data doesn’t always reconcile.

Strang addressed the issue again on Tuesday and said accurate data is coming.

“At the very beginning of COVID, we knew we needed to get immediate information that we could report publicly very quickly and we used our lab information -- the number of cases coming from our lab,” said Strang.

“At the same time, we were in the process of finalizing the implementation of our public health information, Panorama, but the lab information had not yet been integrated into that Panorama system.”

Strang said, due to time pressures and the workload resulting from COVID-19, the province wasn’t able to complete the integration, and continued to use two different data systems, which led to discrepancies in the data.

Strang said the province has finally finalized the integration of the lab information into its Panorama system, which means Panorama is now Nova Scotia’s single source of COVID-19 data.

“Starting tomorrow, we’ll be able to reconcile some of the inconsistencies that people have seen and starting to produce that, what I call the gold standard of accurate information coming from Panorama,” said Strang.

Symptoms and self-isolation

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who travels outside of Nova Scotia must also self-isolate for two weeks.

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, has been extended to June 14.

Last month, the province expanded the list of symptoms for which it is screening.

Anyone who experiences one of the following symptoms is encouraged to take an online test to determine if they should call 811 for further assessment: