IQF frozen Whole Raspberries and Antioxidant Blend recalled for norovirus risk
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for two kinds of Alasko brand IQF frozen fruit due to a possible norovirus contamination.
The recall covers IQF Whole Raspberries and IQF Antioxidant Blend in one and five kilogram packages.
The affected raspberries have a best before date of Aug. 15, 2024, and the Antioxidant Blend's best before date is Oct. 11, 2023.
The frozen fruit was distributed throughout Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Quebec and Ontario.
There have been reports of illnesses linked to the fruit, and the CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.
The agency notes that people with norovirus illness usually develop symptoms of diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach cramps within 24 to 48 hours, but possibly as early as 12 hours.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2023.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ukraine's fight for 'the future of us all,' Trudeau says on surprise trip to Kyiv
Canada will spend $500 million to help Ukraine's military fight Russia's invasion, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday in Kyiv, where he told the country's parliament they are in a battle for 'the future of us all.'
BREAKING | Russian cargo plane seized by Canadian government at Toronto Pearson Airport
A Russian-registered cargo aircraft that has been grounded at Toronto Pearson Airport for more than a year was seized by the Canadian government Saturday afternoon and could now be redistributed to Ukraine.
Here's how some of Canada's wildfires compare in size to cities, lakes
Fires across the country are burning millions of hectares of land but what does that really look like? CTVNews.ca compared the blazes to some cities and lakes in the country showing just how big they have gotten.
Public inquiry into foreign interference 'has never been off the table': LeBlanc
Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says a public inquiry into foreign interference 'has never been off the table,' following the sudden resignation of special rapporteur David Johnston.
Lawmakers shouldn't wait for unmarked graves report to act, Murray says
Ahead of the release of her interim report on progress as Canada's special interlocutor on unmarked graves at former residential schools, Kimberly Murray says lawmakers at all levels of government shouldn’t be waiting for her findings to act.
Unhealthy habits of university students could lead to future health problems
A recent study published in the peer-reviewed journal Preventative Medicine Reports by a group of international researchers has found that post-secondary students with unhealthy eating habits can go on to suffer from disease and mental health issues for years to come.
Three people charged in alleged abduction of N.L. teen after Amber Alert issued
Police in Newfoundland and Labrador say three people are facing charges following the alleged abduction of a 14-year-old girl.
Boris Johnson's bombshell exit from Parliament leaves UK politics reeling
Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson left chaos in his wake Saturday after quitting Parliament with a blast at fellow lawmakers he accused of ousting him in a "witch hunt."
'See it with my own eyes': Canadian teen in war-torn Ukraine to film documentary
A Ukrainian-Canadian teenager is on an emotional journey to capture the destruction of the Russian invasion, including of his childhood home, on camera.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Russian cargo plane seized by Canadian government at Toronto Pearson Airport
A Russian-registered cargo aircraft that has been grounded at Toronto Pearson Airport for more than a year was seized by the Canadian government Saturday afternoon and could now be redistributed to Ukraine.
-
'Do not consume': Health Canada recalls brand of frozen berries sold in Ontario
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for two kinds of Alasko brand frozen fruit due to possible norovirus contamination.
-
Someone in Ontario has an email telling them they've won $22M in a Lotto Max jackpot
Someone in Ontario will wake up to an email informing them they're $22 million richer.
Calgary
-
Investigators on scene of early-morning fire in vacant Bowness building
Police and fire crews are investigating after a structure fire at a vacant building in Bowness early Saturday morning.
-
Suspect identified and charged in dangerous driving incident
A 20-year-old man has been charged in relation to a dangerous-driving incident in northeast Calgary that left a woman seriously injured.
-
Calgary awards celebrate Black achievement in arts, sports, entrepreneurship, innovation, education
CTV Morning Live's Joelle Tomlinson was the emcee for the Calgary Black Achievement Awards Friday night.
Montreal
-
'The battle isn't won': Next 48 hours crucial in Quebec wildfire fight : Bonnardel
The next 48 hours will be crucial in Quebec's wildfire fight in northern and western parts of the province, with rain forecast for Monday but warmer, humid temperatures expected until then.
-
Once 'forgotten,' Oujé-Bougoumou Cree watch nervously as wildfire threatens community
Three of the province's nine Cree communities are threatened by wildfires, including Waswanipi and Mistissini. But only Oujé-Bougoumou, about 500 kilometres north of Montreal, has been evacuated completely.
-
Mohawk council divisions may complicate toxic dump cleanup in Kanesatake, Que.
There is a divide at the Mohawk Council of Kanesatake that seems bound to complicate the process of cleaning up a toxic dump that has the potential to hurt the wider environment north of Montreal.
Edmonton
-
'Situation has escalated': Edson residents ordered to evacuate because of wildfire
For the second time in about a month, residents of Edson were told to leave town Friday night because of a wildfire.
-
-
Northern Ontario
-
-
Northern Ont. wildfire update, one new fire reported Saturday
There is one new confirmed fire in the Northeast Region as of Saturday. Here’s what you need to know.
-
Victim shot and killed in Kirkland Lake, police search for homicide suspects
One person has been killed in Kirkland Lake following a shooting Thursday evening on Second Street East.
London
-
London tow truck operator receives licence suspension for excessive speeding
A local tow truck operator’s business licence has been suspended after one of their drivers was charged with stunt driving while on the job.
-
33 charges laid during commercial vehicle blitz
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) laid 33 charges during a commercial vehicle blitz in Norwich.
-
Chatham disturbance leads to multiple charges
A verbal argument in Chatham escalated into threats and property damage leading to several charges being laid.
Winnipeg
-
RCMP close down highway for search warrant
Manitoba RCMP shut down traffic on Highway 9 Saturday morning as part of an ongoing investigation.
-
Manitoba opens first-ever potash plant
Manitoba's first-ever potash plant has begun production in the western part of the province.
-
Remains found in western Manitoba identified as woman missing since 2020
Mounties say remains found in western Manitoba have been identified as a woman who has been missing for three years.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Four men injured in ByWard Market shooting
Ottawa police say four men were located on Clarence Street with gunshot wounds at approximately 1:30 a.m. Two of the men suffered life-threatening injuries.
-
-
Smoky air blankets Ottawa and Hard Rock Casino breaks ground on new project: Top 5 stories this week
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week.
Saskatoon
-
'This is a spending problem': Saskatoon business leader calls for 'mid-management' job cuts at city hall
The head of Saskatoon’s chamber of commerce responding with frustration to the city’s announcement of a $75 million deficit over the next two years — and the tax hikes that will likely be needed to help makeup some of the the shortfall.
-
'What real strength looks like': Run for women's mental health
This weekend marks the highly anticipated return of the Shoppers Drug Mart run, dedicated to raising awareness for women's mental health.
-
Transplant may not be possible for Sask. girl who stole hearts on TikTok
A young Saskatchewan girl that stole the hearts of the province, and millions online, is back in hospital.
Vancouver
-
Shifting winds, cooler temperatures helping firefighters at Tumbler Ridge, B.C.
Shifting winds, cooling temperatures and intermittent rain showers are helping crews today battling a wildfire that forced the evacuation of the northeast British Columbia town of Tumbler Ridge.
-
Beloved B.C.-based Asian grocery chain announces first U.S. location
Residents of Washington state will soon be able to experience a B.C. favourite without crossing the border.
-
How a Facebook comment about fish and chips led to an ethics complaint against an elected official in B.C.
The Moby Dick restaurant has been serving up its famous fish and chips on the White Rock promenade since it was founded by the Mueller family in 1975. But one local city councillor clearly isn’t a fan.
Regina
-
-
13-year-old dies following rollover near Moosomin, Sask.
A 13-year-old is dead following a vehicle rollover near Moosomin on Thursday morning.
-
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island wildfire expected to continue for 'several days' as highway remains closed
Wildfire officials are sending an additional 20 firefighters to help battle an out-of-control blaze that has burned more than two square kilometres of forest and cut off a major highway on Vancouver Island.
-
West Shore RCMP seek suspicious man seen near elementary school
The West Shore RCMP are asking the public to help identify a suspicious man who was spotted near an elementary school twice in the past few weeks.
-
BC Ferries cancels sailings between Vancouver and Victoria
BC Ferries has cancelled two sailings between Vancouver and Victoria on Friday evening.