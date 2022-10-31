Islamic Heritage Month: Muslims celebrate Nova Scotia's official recognition

The month of October is national Islamic Heritage Month, and although it's marked across Canada, it wasn't until last week that it was officially recognized by the province of Nova Scotia.

Many in the community say the recognition from the province is a step forward, one that has been a long time coming.

"To show next generations that they belong here and that they are a part of this society, and also to highlight the contributions of the Muslim community," said MLA Ali Duale.

Students attending Maritime Muslim Academy spent the last month learning and educating others about their heritage, including other schools.

"We hosted them in mosque last week. They attended the prayer with us and the students got the chance to interact with them, to answer their questions and present to them what they have done," said Abdullah Yoursri.

Through teachings, students had been able to express themselves with posters, art, and websites showcasing Islamic history and its contributions to society.

Much of their work was placed on display throughout the mosque.

"To be comfortable speaking their language and dressing as they want and share about their culture and be proud of who they are," said Yoursri.

Many of those in the mosque have been celebrating since the province's announcement of recognition.

"I feel like a lot of people don't know about Islam and they make the wrong assumptions, whether that's stereotypes or other reasons, I feel like if we were to teach them, then we would dominate those stereotypes," said Ismalli Omar, who is a student at Maritime Muslim Academy.

For many other students like Omar, the announcement not only highlighted acceptance, but inspiration as well.