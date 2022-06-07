Issuing alert about N.S. gunman would have led to more dead police: RCMP official
A senior Nova Scotia RCMP official says she has no regrets that an emergency alert was not sent during a killer's 13-hour rampage in 2020, saying doing so would have led to more dead police officers.
Lia Scanlan in February told members of the mass casualty commission investigating the killing of 22 people she was "glad" there was no provincewide alert about a gunman driving a replica police cruiser.
A transcript of her interview was released publicly today, during the public hearings into the tragedy of April 18-19, 2020.
Scanlan says in rural places like Portapique, N.S., where the killing started, "people handle shit themselves," adding that had the public known the shooter was dressed as an RCMP officer, that information would have put RCMP members in harm's way.
Truro, N.S., police Chief Dave MacNeil, however, told the inquiry on Monday that the Alert Ready warning -- which would have been broadcast on radio, television and smartphones -- should have been issued by the RCMP.
The RCMP instead used social media to provide updates to Nova Scotians about the active shooter, a decision that has been criticized by family of some of the victims.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 7, 2022.
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
