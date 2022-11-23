'It brought chills': Haligonians watch Canada take on Belgium in World Cup
While Canada's 1-0 World Cup loss to Belgium was not the result fans hoped for, many remain firmly in Canada’s corner.
“I think we put up a good showing. We stayed in it early, and if we had of gotten that penalty, it would have been a different game,” said James MacDonald after watching the match in Halifax.
Canadian Alphonso Davies’ penalty kick was blocked by the Belgian keeper in the 11th minute.
“If we had [gotten the goal] I think we would have at least drawn if not won,” said MacDonald.
Regardless of the outcome, many watching in Halifax said the match was a surreal sports moment.
“I’ve been waiting for this moment for 36 years,” said Aaron Horton. “All Canadians are into hockey, not so many into soccer, for all of us to come together and watch this first match, it's fantastic.”
Long-time soccer coach Costa Elles says he still has haunting memories of 1986 -- Canada’s last appearance in the World Cup.
“The last time, we just visited. We were tourists,” said Elles.
“These guys are well organized. It is a good machine with some talent,” Elles said of the Canadian squad.
He says he is cautiously optimistic Canada will be competitive in Qatar.
“It shows that if you are [a] good team, you can beat the individual powers,” said Costa.
Derek Martin, the president of the Halifax Wanderers, organized a watch party at a Halifax bar and says the passion of the soccer fans in attendance surpasses anything he has ever seen.
“I don’t know what it is about the sport. I don’t know if it's a nationalism that comes with the World Cup, and the Euros, but there is something that is visceral about how fans respond,” said Martin.
It was the first time in Brendon Lelievre’s life that he got to watch Canada compete for soccer’s biggest title.
“It brought chills to my skin hearing the national anthem at the world cup stage for the first time,” said Lelievre.
He says seeing the quality of Canada’s play on the pitch is a “dream come true” for a soccer fan.
Canada’s next game is set for Sunday against Croatia.
