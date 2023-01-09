'It just broke my heart': 75-year-old man with dementia waits 8 hours in ambulance
It definitely wasn’t how she was expecting to spend her Sunday, but shortly after 9 a.m., Linda Vautour received a phone call that would lead to nearly eight hours of non-stop worrying.
That’s how long her 75-year-old husband, Eusebe Vautour, who has dementia, waited in an ambulance to be unloaded and seen by a doctor at Stella Maris De Kent Hospital.
“I looked at that ambulance at the back of the hospital, knowing that he was in there all by himself, not being able to speak… no one he knew, and it just broke my heart,” said Linda Vautour.
Eusebe was taken by ambulance from his care home for stomach pain and vomiting, but the family says since he couldn’t be offloaded, they weren’t allowed to join him in the ambulance for comfort.
“I’m worried because he’s a dementia patient. He’s there all by himself, with nobody he knows, disoriented and unable to speak for himself really,” she said.
Adding, “if I could have even gone over and just said, you know, how is he doing or at least speak to him or something.”
The family says there was no communication from the hospital or the paramedics during the wait, however, they say that this situation has nothing to do with the doctors and nurses and that they understand they’re doing their best.
Linda said even the care home was confused why it took him so long to be seen. Adding, “I was worried because aneurysms run in his family. So I was worried about that and I was worried about appendicitis and just everything going through my head.”
She says that Eusebe was given a physical exam, but no further testing once finally seen by a doctor.
“The doctors and nurses are all doing their best, they’re doing what they can and they all understand what we’re going through, but they need help. They can’t do everything on their own,” she said.
The entire family says they want to see change happen at a government level.
“I wouldn’t say it’s our health-care system,” said Kermit Vautour, Eusebe’s son. “It’s our political that’s causing the problem.”
Adding, “one of the biggest issues is all the after-hours clinics are closing because they get paid more to do the emergency calls. So what my understanding is, why can’t doctors get paid what they should get paid no matter where they are as they’re helping people? And then this way here our emergency rooms wouldn’t be completely flooded.”
In a statement to CTV News, Vitalité, the health authority responsible for the hospital, said, in part, that while it cannot speak to individual cases, “we are actively working to improve the flow of admissions and discharges, as well as to reduce overflow and wait times in the emergency department, and to make it easier to manage admissions to a nursing unit.”
Vitalité also stated that “over the weekend, the emergency department of the Stella-Maris-de-Kent Hospital was very busy. Bed occupancy at the facility was also very high.”
“After my mom called me and she was upset that my father was still in an ambulance after three hours of arriving at the hospital, I was upset enough that I went to try and get some answers,” said Kermit.
He adds that he apologizes to the doctors, nurses and paramedics as his emotions and worry caused a bit of a disturbance as he searched for answers to make sure his dad was okay.
Meanwhile, the Department of Health also said in a statement to CTV News that it cannot comment on specific cases but that officials are working on initiatives to help reduce offload delays.
Adam Bowie, a department communications officer, said, “emergency department congestion and associated ambulance offload delays aren’t issues unique to this province, and there is no singular answer to these complex problems.”
As for the Vautour family, Eusebe is now back at his home, thanks to the owner of his care home picking him up, and happy to be around familiar faces.
“[The nurses] said he seemed to be pretty tired when he got back,” said Linda. “He probably was not understanding what was going on, but that he was very happy this morning when he saw their faces because it’s his home now, he’s been there for three years and he recognizes them.”
However, the entire situation has raised major concerns.
"Right now he's not complaining of too much pain, but is it out of fear that he has to go back? Or is he actually better?” said Kermit.
It’s also raised concerns about what the future of health care looks like.
“What’s going to happen next time he has to go?” said Linda. “Even for myself, at my age, I’m not that young anymore. I worry if I get sick and have to go to the hospital what’s going to happen?”
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Alberta ready to pursue health-care reforms without federal money, premier says
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she's not waiting for federal money to reform her province's health-care system.
'I'm just lost': Husband of woman who died following lengthy wait at N.S. hospital speaks out
The husband of a 37-year-old woman who died in a Nova Scotia hospital after waiting hours for care is sharing his story as provincial politicians demand answers from the government.
DOJ reviewing potentially classified docs at Biden centre
The Justice Department is reviewing a batch of potentially classified documents found in the Washington office space of President Joe Biden's former institute, the White House said Monday.
Loss of pollinators causing more than 400,000 early deaths a year: study
A recent study says pollination loss may be leading to hundreds of thousands of excess deaths worldwide as supplies of healthy food become less plentiful.
MPs calling minister, airlines, and passengers to testify as part of holiday travel chaos study
The House of Commons committee that handles transportation issues has agreed to launch a special study into the treatment of air and rail passengers this holiday season and will be calling on officials from the major airlines and Via Rail, as well as Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, to testify.
Virgin Orbit reports 'anomaly' in satellite launch from U.K.
A mission to launch the first satellites into orbit from Western Europe suffered an 'anomaly' Tuesday, Virgin Orbit said.
Canada ends years-long search for new fighter jet with deal to buy F-35s
Canada's years-long search for new fighter jets came full circle on Monday as Defence Minister Anita Anand officially confirmed the planned purchase of a fleet of F-35s to replace the Royal Canadian Air Force's aging CF-18s.
Student wounded teacher while she was teaching class: chief
The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot and wounded his teacher pulled the handgun from a backpack and shot her while she was teaching his first-grade class, a police chief said.
Vitamin D supplement found to lower risk of melanoma, new study finds
New research has found that people who regularly consume vitamin D supplements have a lower risk of skin cancer, as opposed to those who do not take the supplement.
Toronto
-
Some Toronto residents say they wait up to 24 hours for police after 911 calls
Sergio de Ilzarbe came home from his Christmas holidays to find his window smashed in and part of his home ransacked.
-
Another Hamilton sewage leak discovered to be spilling into Lake Ontario for 26-years
An investigation into a leak that’s been spilling Hamilton sewage into Lake Ontario for 26 years has revealed that another pipe is also dumping waste into the water.
-
Six people injured in 8-vehicle collision involving school bus on Hwy. 403 ramp in Oakville
Six people have been taken to hospital following a serious multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus and a vacuum truck on Highway 403 in Oakville.
Calgary
-
Alberta minister calls out Ottawa on Moraine Lake's no-parking policy
A provincial cabinet minister has called out the federal government about Parks Canada's decision to introduce restrictions on a popular hiking site in Banff National Park.
-
University of Calgary opens new business school building
Business students at the University of Calgary now have access to a brand new building.
-
Travelling to Mexico? One expert's advice for Canadians heading abroad
Canada has issued a travel advisory for western Mexico following an eruption of violence there. One expert offers advice for Canadians travelling to the country.
Montreal
-
City plans to crack down on vacant storefronts along Montreal's St-Laurent Blvd.
The City of Montreal wants to do something about all the empty buildings and vacant lots along St-Laurent Blvd. with a new bylaw to crack down on building owners.
-
Man pleads guilty after 2021 Lafontaine tunnel protest against COVID-19 health measures
A group of men accused of blocking traffic in Montreal's Lafontaine tunnel to protest COVID-19 public health measures chose to fight the charges in court without any lawyers.
-
Young man, 18, killed after SUV hits tree, catches fire in Montreal North
An 18-year-old man was found dead in an SUV early Monday morning in northeast Montreal after a collision followed by a fire.
Edmonton
-
What you need to know about Alberta's $100 per month affordability payments
At a press conference on Monday, the government announced details of affordability payments coming to some Albertans.
-
'It will be an emotional moment': Edmonton to erect new $6M gate to Chinatown
From the imported Chinese tiles, to its decorative dragons and lucky lion statues, the Harbin Gate stood as a meaningful symbol of friendship and belonging in Chinatown for 30 years.
-
'Extremely concerning': 2 Edmonton pawn shop workers shot during robbery
Police in Edmonton released video Monday of a violent robbery that left two pawn shop workers with gunshot wounds.
Northern Ontario
-
Northeastern Ontario man killed in crash between train and farm tractor
An 80-year-old man was killed in a crash involving a train and a farm tractor on Highway 522 south of North Bay over the weekend, Ontario Provincial Police say.
-
Police investigating death of two-year-old child in Gravenhurst
Provincial police are investigating the death of a two-year-old child in Gravenhurst.
-
Timmins girl, 12, charged with trafficking, assault, probation violations
A young person in Timmins is facing several charges after a taxi driver was assaulted Jan. 7 at a local mall.
London
-
Shooter at large, 18-year old fighting for his life in ICU after St. Thomas shooting
While members of the St. Thomas Police Service (STPS) investigate at 6 Palm St., an 18-year old who lives inside the home is fighting for his life in hospital.
-
Toppled tombstones restored as 7 teens charged in Mitchell, Ont. cemetery vandalism
Seven youths have been arrested and charged after 61 headstones at the St. Vincent De Paul cemetery were damaged.
-
Abandoned mobility scooter leads to charges
Police in Huron County responded to a different kind of impaired driver call over the weekend. Around midnight on Jan. 7, police in Goderich were alerted to a mobility scooter being driven on St. David Street by a man believed to have been drinking alcohol.
Winnipeg
-
10 puppies found abandoned near rural Manitoba highway
Advocates want to see stricter enforcement after 10 purebred golden retriever puppies were found abandoned near Highway 308 and Highway 503 on Friday.
-
Four people being treated in urgent care following fire inside Victoria Hospital
Four people are being treated in urgent care after a fire broke out inside Victoria Hospital Monday morning.
-
Manitoba premier addresses departing MLAs, says cabinet shuffle coming
For the first time in 2023, Premier Heather Stefanson addressed media members face to face, discussing the number of MLAs announcing their plans to not seek re-election in the fall, as well as a possible shuffle to the cabinet.
Ottawa
-
O-Train service will remain disrupted Tuesday morning
Transit riders can expect that Line 1 service and R1 service will be the same Tuesday morning as it was on Monday, with trains running in loops in the west and east ends of the line and R1 bus service between the east end and downtown.
-
Mayor defends hiring firm employing former OC Transpo head to help fix LRT
Ottawa's mayor is defending the city's decision to hire a firm that employs the former head of OC Transpo to help fix the LRT system's latest problems.
-
Ottawa family still waiting for home damaged by derecho to be repaired
The Shu family in the west end has faced immense challenges over the past eight months as they've waited for their home, damaged by the derecho storm last May, to be repaired.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. couples return home after Sinaloa cartel violence interrupts trip
Two couples from Spiritwood have returned home from Mexico after having their trip interrupted by cartel violence.
-
'I've outrun the odd train': Safe rail crossing is being presented to Saskatoon council Tuesday
Keeping pedestrians safe in Pleasant Hill is the goal of a proposed pedestrian walkway over the rail tracks being presented to council this week.
-
Newest ideas and technology on display at Western Canadian Crop Production Show
Prairieland Park is playing host to the 40th annual Western Canadian Crop Production Show this week, with the newest ideas and technology as well as eco-friendly and cost effective products being showcased.
Vancouver
-
Surrey man charged in fatal stabbing of wife in December makes court appearance
Navinder Gill made a brief, virtual appearance in Surrey Provincial Court on Monday morning before his second degree murder case was adjourned to allow more time for disclosure.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 3 people found dead at home in Surrey's Fraser Heights area: RCMP
Police are investigating after three people were found dead inside a home in Surrey's Fraser Heights area Monday afternoon.
-
B.C. speeding up registration for internationally trained nurses
New funding to assess applications from internationally trained nurses could see candidates registered to work in British Columbia in months instead of years, officials announced Monday.
Regina
-
SHA wants to get rid of 559 pallets worth of expired hand sanitizer
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is looking to get rid of 559 pallets of expired hand sanitizer.
-
Two charged in rural Sask. vehicle, weapon thefts: RCMP
White Butte RCMP have charged two Regina men in connection to thefts of vehicles and weapons in rural areas outside the city.
-
More Taco Bells could open in Sask. as part of 200-restaurant expansion plan
Taco Bell could be adding more restaurants in Saskatchewan as the result of a new countrywide expansion plan.
Vancouver Island
-
Fatal house fire in Comox, B.C., believed to be accidental
Investigators now say an explosion and fire that claimed the lives of two people in Comox, B.C., on Friday afternoon was accidental, possibly caused by smoking cigarettes or portable heaters.
-
Alcohol may have been factor in fatal crash near Parksville, B.C.
RCMP say alcohol may have played a role in a serious crash that killed one man near Parksville, B.C., on Friday.
-
Woman missing from Nanaimo may be with 'individuals of questionable character,' police say
Mounties are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 34-year-old woman who is missing from Nanaimo, B.C. Amanda Schilling has not been seen or heard from since Dec. 26. She was reported missing to the Nanaimo RCMP on Friday.