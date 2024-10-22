'It really is life-changing': Halifax rappelling experience provides thrill, raises funds

A company in Halifax is sure to give people a thrill all while raising money for a great cause.

"Over the Edge" is an urban rappelling company that's been operating for 20 years.

For two decades, the company has supported non-profit organizations by running unique, profitable and exciting rappelling fundraising events.

To date, the company has helped non-profits around the world raise nearly $150 million.

Michelle Ernest, chief experience officer with Over the Edge, says the events offer a mixture of fear and excitement.

"Even if you're someone who doesn't identify as having a fear of heights, physically your body is going to want you to stay safe," said Ernest. "By the time you get to the bottom, you're probably going to want to do it again."

One of the rappel sites in Halifax is at the Westin Hotel, offering a 120-foot – or 12 storey – experience.

"Over the Edge experience events vary from 10 storeys up to 30 storeys, but no matter how far or how long you're going down, it truly is an opportunity to process, to get over a fear, get over a fear of heights," said Ernest. "And it's something that we hear from a lot of our participants, it's truly transformational."

When the company started in 2004, it only offered experiences in Halifax. Since then, it has operated in the United States, Canada, New Zealand, Ireland and the United Kingdom.

"And we've put 'over the edge' over 120,000 people, over 1,500 events and we actually helped raise a lot of money as well along the way," said Deanna Furlotte, Over the Edge's chief operating officer.

Ernest says even though the experience is a niche offering, the company has quite a broad target audience.

"So, we appeal to charities that are looking for fundraising support, raising money for non-profits, but there's also a whole group of people that want to celebrate," Ernest said.

"They want to do something different for a milestone. A birthday, a bachelorette, a wedding, an anniversary, a good day, a bad day, tourism, thrill seeker… So, what we've learned and realized, no matter where you are, this can apply, transform and make a difference in a lot of different groups of people.

"Just walk down the side of a building, it's amazing and it really is life changing," said Furlotte.

