'It's absolutely tragic': N.B. RCMP investigate man's death as homicide, charge 2 men with second-degree murder
Some residents in Sackville, N.B., are in shock as the RCMP investigates the death of a man over the weekend as a homicide and charges two men in the case.
Officers responded to a report of a stabbing outside of a business on Lorne Street around 7:45 p.m. Saturday, according to an RCMP news release.
Police say they found a man lying on the side of the road with stab wounds.
He was taken to hospital where he later died.
Police have identified the victim as 44-year-old Shawn Mitton.
Two men, a 22-year-old and a 20-year-old, were later arrested at a home in Sackville in connection with the investigation.
Cpl. Hans Ouellette of the New Brunswick RCMP wasn’t aware if the two accused were brothers and wouldn’t say if the victim knew them.
“That is part of our ongoing investigation,” said Ouellette.
The release says Tyler Murphy and Dylan Murphy appeared in Moncton provincial court on Sunday and were both charged with second-degree murder.
They remain in custody and are scheduled to return to court on Tuesday morning.
“I mean, it’s absolutely tragic. I think I can speak for everyone when I say it’s a complete shock and it breaks my heart,” said Jillian Fenwick, a Sackville-area resident.
Kyle O'Brien lives in Amherst, N.S., but used to live in Sackville. He's also stunned by the incident.
“It’s a huge shocker, honestly," he said. "Living in Sackville for three years previous to where I am now, it was quite a surprise to hear something like that happening in a small town where people are so close and the community is so close together,” said O’Brien.
The crime is hard for Eric Estabrooks to believe.
“We just don’t have that in a small town. It shocked me,” said Estabrooks.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the New Brunswick RCMP’s Major Crime Unit at 1-888-506-RCMP (7267) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Police say their investigation is ongoing.
