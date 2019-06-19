

CTV Atlantic





It’s the end of an era in Glace Bay, N.S., as a restaurant that has been a staple in the community for 109 years is set to close its doors for good.

Customers say Mike’s Lunch put the “family” in family restaurant -- a sentiment echoed by owner Andreas Nannos, who practically grew up at the eatery.

“I remember being 12 years old down here peeling potatoes, making french fries on the weekends,” recalls Nannos, whose family has run the restaurant for decades.

“Then when I was 16, I moved up front there using the cash. A lot of good memories, a lot of good people over the years, you know? They’re your customers, but they become your friends as well.”

Cook Darlene Harquail says she will be stopping in to Mike’s Lunch all week to take a few final trips down memory Lane.

“It’s an icon around town. It’s going to be sorely missed,” says Harquail. “It’s the people, the people I work with, the atmosphere. It’s like family here. The customers love it. They come in, we know them, they know us.”

Nannos is sad to close the restaurant, but says it has fallen on hard times, and some of the new things he has tried to bring in a younger clientele simply didn’t work.

“The economy’s hurting and it’s sad that the place is closing,” he says. “It’s been an icon in Glace Bay, you know, almost 110 years.”

The original restaurant started on Main Street back in 1909 before moving to its current location on Sterling Road in the early 1980s.

In its history, Mike’s Lunch has been owned by three different “Mikes” -- all of Greek descent.

“My father was a great man. He sponsored a lot of stuff, even when he never had too much, he gave,” says Nannos. “He came from a poor family, but he always gave, so you know what? A lot of these people gave back.”

While many customers say they will miss the hearty, home-cooked food, Nannos says it’s the people that he will miss the most.

“I enjoy doing what I do, I enjoy dealing with people,” he says. “There’s a lot of great people out there. I’m sad not to be able to serve them next week.”

Mike’s Lunch is expected to close its doors by the end of the week.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Ryan MacDonald