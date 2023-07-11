‘It’s been really exciting’: 12 Neighbours brewing social enterprise Neighbourly Coffee
A community of tiny houses is spreading their mission into the wider Fredericton area, one cup of coffee at a time.
Katrina Lunn lives in the 12 Neighbours community, she’s been there for eight months following what she described as a precarious living situation.
"It's been a smooth transition for me because what's unique about 12 Neighbours is that they have wrap around services for you,” Lunn said.
“So if you need help with your mental health, or you need to further your education, or you want to get employment those services are available to you,” she said.
12 Neighbours is best known for helping people put a roof over their heads, and now, they're giving them the skills to work.
"We are building these businesses as training businesses to help people with employability,” said Marcel LeBrun, 12 Neighbours creator.
“When you look at our overall strategy, we start with housing, and we invest in development, and tap into the power of work where people feel meaning, purpose and develop skills and independence,” Lebrun said.
They've opened a daily pop-up cafe at Picaroons Roundhouse, called Neighbourly Coffee.
They also brought in some coffee shop experts to train their community members.
"It's been really exciting,” said Mallory Kelly, manager of Neighbourly Coffee.
‘”These are really transferable skills, being front facing with customers has been a great opportunity to getting people used to being in front of the public,” Kelly said.
“As well, as working behind the bar learning to make speciality coffee which is a really unique skill,” she said.
The coffee bar officially opened yesterday, where Tipsy Muse Café formerly held their summer pop up.
"It's been really a good learning experience for me,” Lunn said.
“It's not really something I'm super familiar with so I'm getting to learn a lot, also getting to engage in the community who really want to know about 12 Neighbours,” she said.
The long term plan is to open a social enterprise center on the 12 Neighbours property.
"When people can maintain and sustain employment then they're much less likely to end up struggling with homelessness again,” Lebrun said.
It’s currently under construction, and they hope to have the cafe up and running there by the winter.
"A lot of people kind of have this stigma that a lot of people who may need 12 Neighbours are unemployable,” Lunn said.
“So it shows them that we do want to work, and we do want to be part of the community and I think that's really great for them to know,” she said.
Neighbourly Coffee is open at Picaroons Roundhouse from 7:30 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., Monday to Friday.
For the latest New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Federal labour minister gives deadline for proposed deal in B.C. port strike
Canada's Minister of Labour has given a federal mediator a deadline to propose a settlement in a strike at B.C.'s ports that he describes as "paralyzing" the country's imports and exports.
Winnipeg police charge former fashion mogul Peter Nygard with sexual assault
Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard faces new charges of sexual assault and unlawful confinement after Manitoba justice officials sought a second opinion of the evidence outside his home province.
Canada's far north under heat warnings amid 'alarming' rise in record-breaking temperatures
Extreme heat is impacting communities in northern Canada as records are being smashed daily.
WATCH | Economist: Rate hike is coming and the goal 'is to hurt people'
The Bank of Canada is widely expected to raise interest rates again this week and this economist warns that it's the 'new orthodoxy' as central bankers try to stamp out inflation.
This device can detect the presence of COVID-19 in the air in just five minutes
Researchers have created an air monitoring device that can detect the presence of COVID-19 in the air within just five minutes of being in a room, potentially revolutionizing long-term management of the virus.
Computer scientists develop software that recreates new images from existing video footage
In a massive breakthrough for video creation programs, computer scientists have developed a software that recreates higher quality footage from originally shaky or unusable video.
New study shows people use online dating apps for more than just dates
A recent study conducted by Stanford Medicine researchers has revealed that online dating apps serve as platforms for users to pursue a range of relationship goals beyond simply finding matches.
Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten released from prison a half-century after grisly killings
Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten walked out of a California prison Tuesday after serving more than 50 years of a life sentence for her participation in two infamous murders.
Get another COVID-19 booster in the fall, Canada's immunization panel recommends
Canadians should get another COVID-19 vaccine booster in the fall if it's been at least six months since their last dose or COVID-19 infection, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) said on Tuesday.
Toronto
-
Ontario patient asked to pay $120 for OHIP covered test
An Ontario hospital is investigating why a patient was asked to pay $120 for a medical test covered by OHIP.
-
Toronto landlord alleges tenants rented unit on Airbnb at least 30 times without her knowledge in $1.6M lawsuit
A Toronto woman has launched a lawsuit seeking more than a million dollars from Airbnb, the City of Toronto, and two tenants after the condo she owns was allegedly rented out on the short-term rental platform dozens of times without her knowledge.
-
Ontario is changing lifejacket rules for kids ages 12 and under. Here's what you need to know
The Ontario government appears to be set to pass a new bill that would make it mandatory for children aged 12 and under to wear lifejackets on boats.
Calgary
-
Ottawa could help health care with better international recruiting, premiers say
Improving health care is not just a matter of money and transfers from Ottawa to the provinces, provincial leaders said at the annual premiers conference Tuesday.
-
Calgary Stampede has become more accessible, but individual planning still required
Though considerable work has gone into improving accessibility at the Calgary Stampede for those with mobility issues, one visitor warns some planning is required.
-
'Guns and gangs': Alberta First Nation gets federal cash for gang suppression
A southern Alberta First Nation is to receive funding to help deal with a sharp increase in crime and develop anti-gang programming.
Montreal
-
Police arrest 4 during raid at Montreal magic mushroom store on day of opening
Hours after their grand opening Tuesday, Montreal police say they have made four arrests at an illegal magic mushroom dispensary. Officers descended on the FunGuyz store Tuesday afternoon after obtaining a warrant and arrested four people, a police spokesperson said.
-
Laurentian Bank launches strategic review that could lead to sale
Laurentian Bank is launching a strategic review process that could lead to the sale of the regional bank.
-
Halting of Amtrak's New York-Montreal train service 'very disappointing' for tourist industry
Montreal's tourist industry is dismayed by the suspension, in the middle of the summer season, of American company Amtrak's train service linking Montreal and New York. The interruption could last until mid-September.
Edmonton
-
EPS responds to several 'violent incidents' in 3-day period
The Edmonton Police Service says officers have been called to multiple violent events over the last few days, including a homicide, suspicious death, shootings, a carjacking, aggravated assaults, and weapons complaints.
-
'I just want my money': Customers awaiting refunds on cancelled river valley glamping reservations
Customers of a local glamping company say they're out hundreds of dollars after their reservations were cancelled abruptly.
-
'They've been pretty bad': Mosquito count grows in Edmonton after recent rain
Mosquitoes are out in full force after the recent rain, according to City of Edmonton data.
Northern Ontario
-
Northeastern Ont. communities lift fire bans
The fire bans put in place because of the devastating forest fire season in Ontario are starting to be lifted.
-
Sudbury hearing examines mental health of man guilty of fatal arson
After hearing heart-breaking statements Monday from the families of victims, court in Sudbury on Tuesday listened to details about the mental health of one of the men responsible for a fatal fire in 2021.
-
More than $104K stolen from Sudbury business, bookkeeper charged
An investigation that began in early June has ended with fraud charges for a 41-year-old bookkeeper in Sudbury.
London
-
'Parents are not supposed to bury their kids': Funeral held for 11-year-old Aiden Curtis
Family and friends of 11-year-old Aiden Curtis packed the hall to say goodbye and celebrate the life of the young boy who was tragically killed in a crash one week earlier.
-
Several residents displaced after apartment fire on Simcoe Street
About twelve residents are displaced Tuesday night after a fire broke out in an apartment building on Simcoe Street.
-
Suspect arrested in sexual assault investigation
A sexual assault investigation by London, Ont. police has resulted in a number of charges for one man.
Winnipeg
-
City of Winnipeg files for injunction to have Brady Landfill blockade removed
The City of Winnipeg has officially filed for a court injunction to remove a blockade on the main road leading to the Brady Landfill.
-
Winnipeg police charge former fashion mogul Peter Nygard with sexual assault
Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard faces new charges of sexual assault and unlawful confinement after Manitoba justice officials sought a second opinion of the evidence outside his home province.
-
Two discharged from hospital after bus crash in Manitoba; seven in hospital
Two people injured in a fiery bus crash on a Manitoba highway in June have been discharged from hospital.
Ottawa
-
Health unit recommends Casselman, Ont. parents not use tap water for infant formula
The Eastern Ontario Health Unit is recommending parents of infants under four months in Casselman, Ont. not use the municipal drinking water to mix baby formula.
-
The Highway 7 bump is back
The famous bump on Highway 7 near Carleton Place has made a comeback, leaving drivers worried it might get bigger.
-
Ottawa businesses could soon feel the effects of B.C. port strike
The ongoing strike at the Port of Vancouver could lead to supply chain issues in Ottawa in a matter of days.
Saskatoon
-
Potash production slows in Sask. due to Port of Vancouver strike
As the BC port workers’ strike stretches into its second week, potash production is being impacted in Saskatchewan.
-
YXE Street Eats digging in to Saskatoon festival scene
The organizers behind YXE Streets Eats are hoping Saskatoon has an appetite for a new food festival.
-
Saskatoon police look for tips in historic homicide of 84-year-old man
Saskatoon police are putting out a call for tips about the killing of an 84-year-old man on the 20th anniversary of his death.
Vancouver
-
Federal labour minister gives deadline for proposed deal in B.C. port strike
Canada's Minister of Labour has given a federal mediator a deadline to propose a settlement in a strike at B.C.'s ports that he describes as "paralyzing" the country's imports and exports.
-
Surrey Police Service members offered bonus vacation hours to stay on payroll
The chief of the Surrey Police Service has offered a vacation incentive to its officers if they remain with the municipal force, which Mayor Brenda Locke has pledged to disband in favour of keeping the RCMP.
-
Cyclists flag concerns about crowded bike lanes as popularity of electric micromobility vehicles grows
A growing number of people are rolling around the city on electric micromobility vehicles, which include e-bikes, e-scooters and e-unicycles. But some cyclists are raising concerns about the lack of space on bike lanes as these new forms of transportation become popular.
Regina
-
B.C port strike causes Sask. mine to cut production
A port strike in British Columbia is affecting the world's largest potash producer and Saskatchewan is feeling the impact.
-
'It goes beyond words': Buffalo pound officially opens visitor centre
The new visitor centre at Buffalo Pound Provincial Park is officially open.
-
$150,000 in damages reported after Moose Jaw house fire
A fire in Moose Jaw saw police and firefighters respond to a home that was engulfed in flames.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island marmot travels long distance looking for love
Camas, a three-year-old Vancouver Island marmot, went looking for love and was found in Errington last week—which is nowhere near where we was supposed to be.
-
Cougar sightings in Saanich prompt warning from police
Police in Saanich are warning the public to be cautious near PKOLS (Mount Douglas Park) after recent cougar sightings in the area.
-
B.C. police warn about 3D-printed guns that look like 'harmless toys'
Police in British Columbia are raising concerns about the rise of 3D-printed guns and other privately made firearms, saying the risks posed by the weapons that often resemble "harmless toys" may not be understood by parents or teachers.