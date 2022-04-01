'It's given me motivation to give back': Halifax man grateful for care at QEII Health Sciences Centre

A Halifax man is sharing his cancer journey with the goal of inspiring others to give back to the hospital that’s already done so much for him.

Thirty-nine year old Gavin Mills is grateful to spend time with his family after what has been an emotional year.

He received a phone call last March that would change his life forever – a cancer diagnosis.

“You have thoughts like, ‘Am I going to see my daughter grow up?' Or, 'Am I going to get old with my wife,'” he says.

Doctors at the QEII Health Sciences Centre in Halifax determined Gavin had an early-stage blood cancer called Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, commonly known as CLL.

Gavin says meeting with the specialists helped him to better understand his diagnosis.

“The cancer I have is a chronic type,” he explains. “It’s kind of a long-term thing, good in a way because it’s more slow to advance, but also I’ll probably have it for my whole life, so that’s something that I have to get used to as well.”

This meant Gavin had to learn to live with cancer, all while navigating through the pandemic, and settling into his role as a new dad.

Now, more than ever, Gavin knew it was paramount to focus on his health, so he used this as a way to give back.

“It’s given me motivation to give back to the QEII and to be part of their campaigns long-term,” he adds. “I hope to be in the ride for 30, 40 years, whatever I can do and really try to have a positive impact on the QEII and on other people going through treatments.”

Gavin was quick to join the BMO Ride for Cancer hosted by the QEII Foundation.

He also became part of the foundation’s $100 million We Are campaign to transform care at the hospital.

The QEII Foundation’s president and CEO says Gavin’s determination and will to help is inspiring.

“It reminds people that the QEII is relevant to everybody in this province,” says Susan Mullins, the president and CEO of the QEII Foundation.

“We’re a speciality hospital, so no matter where you live in Nova Scotia, or in the Maritimes – the Atlantic region, at some point, the QEII is going to touch you or your family.”

Gavin is hopeful his story will encourage others to get involved with the QEII Foundation’s fundraising efforts.

The 39-year-old says he is grateful for the detailed care he received at the hospital.

“Getting all that information really put my mind at ease,” he says. “Because I had a plan now, and you know, I had a way to look forward, really a positive hope about living a long time with this disease, and living well.”