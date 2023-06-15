'It's like going home': Snowbirds pilot arrives for homecoming weekend
Capt Richard MacDougall landed at his old stomping grounds in Dieppe on Thursday.
The Snowbird pilot got his wings by learning to fly single-engine planes while was a student at the Moncton Flight College 20 years ago.
"It feels like a homecoming," MacDougall said about 30 minutes after landing. "This is the airspace that I flew Cessnas over just prior to joining the military."
He's here with the Canadian Forces demonstration squadron as part of a weekend show in the Greater Moncton Area.
MacDougall's jet was the first of 11 to arrive.
"We had some cloud here today, but we were able to circle the city, lay a bit of Snowbird smoke and come in for the Snowbird pitch. It felt great to be back on my home ramp," said MacDougall.
The Université de Moncton graduate grew up admiring the Snowbirds and would come see them with his mother Paulette Richard.
"We would have been at the fence over there probably 20-plus years ago as the Snowbirds come in and did exactly this for a fuel stop. To go from being on that side of the fence to being here on the ramp having just flown the jet is an amazing feeling," he said.
MacDougall is flying Snowbird Number 11 which means he is the advance and safety pilot for this weekend's event in the Greater Moncton area, so he won't be flying in Saturday and Sunday's shows.
In May of 2020, MacDougall's Snowbird jet crashed soon after take off in Kamloops, British Columbia.
His colleague and friend, Capt. Jenn Casey of Halifax, was killed in the crash.
An investigation revealed the cause was a small bird that got caught in an engine.
MacDougall suffered several fractures, but has since recovered and rejoined the team last year and he's been flying again for around three months.
"My injuries were pretty significant and I will always have lingering issues, but it's been an absolute blessing," said MacDougall. "I'm very, very fortunate to, sorry, it makes me emotional, but it's been a tough couple of years and just to be back here feels like a miracle."
Snowbirds Team Lead Maj Brett Parker is happy to have him back.
"Rich has been doing a fantastic job as Snowbird Number 11. It's great that we were able to come back to the Moncton area, being the hometown kid," said Parker. "It's always great to go back to the communities, especially where some of the members are from. It's like going home."
MacDougall will have a lot of old friends and family for his homecoming weekend.
“My little brother just texted me as I was taxiing in. He said, 'Hey, i just saw your jet fly over downtown,' so right off the bat I've got family and friends looking forward to seeing the show here," said MacDougall.
The Snowbirds will be doing a practice run over the skies of Moncton, Dieppe and Riverview on Friday.
The big shows are Saturday and Sunday afternoon over Moncton's Riverfront Park.
