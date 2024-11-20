'It's time for Nova Scotians to have their say': PC leader says province needs stronger mandate to negotiate with Ottawa
With Nova Scotia’s provincial election less than a week away, Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston says it’s important the province has a strong mandate to negotiate with the federal government.
“I think it's time for Nova Scotians to have their say, certainly on a couple of policy things that we're doing around tax cuts, around huge infrastructure investments … But I think also the relationship with Ottawa is really important to this province and I don't think we've been getting a fair share,” said Houston, during an interview with CTV Atlantic’s Todd Battis on Wednesday.
“So, I actually think that if we had a new refreshed mandate, I think that's what's critical, and strong of course is important too.”
Houston says one incident that sticks out is when Ottawa wanted to send 6,000 asylum-seekers to Nova Scotia, which he said ‘no’ to.
“The thing that was significant to me was that they said I was just saying it because I had an election and I thought to myself, ‘Actually, that election could be next summer.’ So, the light kind of went on for me that they won't take us seriously without a renewed fresh mandate,” Houston said.
“They need to know that when the premier speaks, he's speaking for the people of Nova Scotia, and that's what an election does.”
Affordability
One of Houston’s campaign promises is to cut the HST one percentage point, down from 15 to 14 per cent, if re-elected. He said the cut would benefit all Nova Scotians and save the average person $500 per year.
Another key priority is tax cuts. Houston promises to increase the basic personal amount from $8,744 up to $11,744 for all taxpayers to “keep more money in the pockets of Nova Scotians.”
When asked why these changes weren’t introduced in the last three-and-a-half years, Houston said during his campaign in 2021, his party made it very clear its focus was on health care.
“And I was also pretty clear that cutting taxes was not something on the table. We were focused on health care, we were focused on investments,” he said.
“So, now I believe that we're at a point where we can cut the HST, we can make changes to the basic personal exemption for personal income taxes … It's kind of a change in the deal in my mind, and I think Nova Scotians should have their say on that and I'm happy to give them their say.”
During Houston’s time as premier, Nova Scotia has become one of the most expensive provinces in Canada.
“Inflation, high interest rates, these were national things for sure. I do know that it's tough times. Those have had a toll on families, many families are falling behind,” said Houston.
Houston says the PC government has a number of targeted supports, including the new school lunch program, which launched last month.
“That's an incredible program, I'm very proud of that program. It's making a difference for families. It's still a targeted support,” he said.
“I hear from people all the time that say, ‘Well Tim, I make a little bit too much money. None of those things work for me and the targeted supports miss a lot of people.’ That's why it's time for broad supports; HST cuts, personal income tax.”
Housing crisis
As far as the housing crisis and skyrocketing rent costs, Houston says his plan to build more housing should help with that.
“So, we have a plan, we've been building more homes faster for sure because of some of the policies we put in place initially. In 2023, record housing starts since the 80s,” Houston said. “So, things are getting built, we're investing in public housing for the first time in 20 years, investing in affordable housing, investing in student residence at Nova Scotia Community Colleges, all these things are part of it. So, as we have more supply, then the rent situation and the homeownership opportunities should level off.”
Nova Scotia’s population has grown significantly in the last few years, which has caused issues when it comes to housing and crowded schools.
Houston says he understands residents are concerned, which is why his party changed the province’s immigration policy.
“So, we changed our immigration policy to be much more strategic, and we're very focused now. You basically can only be an immigrant to Nova Scotia now if you're working in health care and providing health care to Nova Scotians or working in the skilled trades and helping us build up Nova Scotia. So, we've already made those changes. We heard the concerns of Nova Scotians and we’ve dialed it back, that’s for sure,” Houston explained.
Some students moving to Nova Scotia for school have voiced their concerns that there may not be a place for them due to the province’s new immigration policy. Houston admits “it’s true.”
“There might not be and that's a difficult thing because the students I know, many of them come here and have a wonderful experience and they bring a lot to our communities and certainly the universities,” he said.
“But the reality for our province right now is there may not be a space for them because we are very focused on health care and skilled trades.”
Health care
Last month, Nova Scotia Health said the Need a Family Practice Registry stood at 145,114 as of Oct. 4; it previously stood at 164,489 on Sept. 1.
Houston says although his main focus has been health care, he understands people are still struggling to get basic health-care services.
“Those stories are hard to hear for sure. They all weigh on all of us, they weigh on me, but we've made incredible progress. Right now, today, compared to when I became premier, there's 304 more doctors, new additional doctors in this province,” he said.
“There's almost 2,000 nurses, additional nurses, in this province because of policies we put in place. But the answer to all of it is more health-care professionals, and certainly more doctors. So, that's why I'm excited about the medical campus at Cape Breton University, a new medical school in this province that will graduate doctors to stay in this province. I wish that happened five years ago, 10 years ago.”
Houston is also excited about the International Medical Graduate Assessment Clinic, which he says should help with the ongoing health-care crisis.
“This is a clinic for doctors who are trained in another country to get a path to licence here. It could take two years under the old way. Under this process, it's the first in North America. For 12 weeks, they would work in a clinic, doctoring and being assessed and at the end of 12 weeks, they could get their licence,” said Houston.
“This is a groundbreaking initiative; I'm really excited about this, and it will open the doors for more doctors to this province. So, I know there's more doctors on the way.”
Houston, along with NDP Leader Claudia Chender and Liberal Leader Zach Churchill, will all take part in CTV Atlantic’s roundtable discussion on Thursday, which can be watched on CTV and CTV2, or online at atlantic.ctvnews.ca from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
As part of this roundtable discussion, CTV Atlantic’s Todd Battis will include questions provided by viewers. If you’d like your question to be considered, submit it here.
Nova Scotians head to the polls on Nov. 26.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Trump picks former congressman Pete Hoekstra to be ambassador to Canada
U.S. president-elect Donald Trump has nominated former diplomat and U.S. congressman Pete Hoekstra to be the American ambassador to Canada.
Genetic evidence backs up COVID-19 origin theory that pandemic started in seafood market
A group of researchers say they have more evidence to suggest the COVID-19 pandemic started in a Chinese seafood market where it spread from infected animals to humans. The evidence is laid out in a recent study published in Cell, a scientific journal, nearly five years after the first known COVID-19 outbreak.
This is how much money you need to make to buy a house in Canada's largest cities
The average salary needed to buy a home keeps inching down in cities across Canada, according to the latest data.
'My two daughters were sleeping': London Ont. family in shock after their home riddled with gunfire
A London father and son they’re shocked and confused after their home was riddled with bullets while young children were sleeping inside.
Smuggler arrested with 300 tarantulas strapped to his body
Police in Peru have arrested a man caught trying to leave the country with 320 tarantulas, 110 centipedes and nine bullet ants strapped to his body.
Boissonnault out of cabinet to 'focus on clearing the allegations,' Trudeau announces
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced embattled minister Randy Boissonnault is out of cabinet.
Baby dies after being reported missing in midtown Toronto: police
A four-month-old baby is dead after what Toronto police are calling a “suspicious incident” at a Toronto Community Housing building in the city’s midtown area on Wednesday afternoon.
Sask. woman who refused to provide breath sample did not break the law, court finds
A Saskatchewan woman who refused to provide a breath sample after being stopped by police in Regina did not break the law – as the officer's request was deemed not lawful given the circumstances.
Parole board reverses decision and will allow families of Paul Bernardo's victims to attend upcoming parole hearing in person
The families of the victims of Paul Bernardo will be allowed to attend the serial killer’s upcoming parole hearing in person, the Parole Board of Canada (PBC) says.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Baby dies after being reported missing in midtown Toronto: police
A four-month-old baby is dead after what Toronto police are calling a “suspicious incident” at a Toronto Community Housing building in the city’s midtown area on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Markham man agrees to remove backyard hockey rink after years-long faceoff with city, neighbours
A Markham hockey buff who built a massive backyard ice rink without permissions or permits has reluctantly agreed to remove the sprawling surface, following a years-long dispute with the city and his neighbours.
-
Toronto moving to install side guards on its heavy trucks to reduce pedestrian and cyclist deaths
Toronto is looking to retrofit its heavy-duty vehicles with side guards in an effort to reduce pedestrian deaths.
Calgary
-
Calgary gorilla died after being hit by a door: officials
The Calgary Zoo says its two-year-old western lowland gorilla named Eyare died after being hit by a hydraulic door at the rear of the exhibit.
-
‘She’s an entertainer through and through’: 100-year-old Calendar Girl steals the show in Nanton
There is quite the buzz around the small southern Alberta town of Nanton over its fall stage production, and for more reasons than one.
-
Police investigating Hillhurst fire they believe was deliberately set
Calgary police are seeking public assistance in relation to a Tuesday fire in Hillhurst that they believe was deliberately set.
Edmonton
-
Canada Post strike double-edged sword for local businesses
As we head into the holiday season, one Edmonton small business owner says she's shutting down online orders – something not all businesses may be able to do
-
Alberta privacy commissioner raises concerns over 2 government bills
Alberta's information and privacy commissioner says she has big concerns – including fuzzy definitions and insufficient guardrails – in two bills now being debated in the house.
-
Former PM Stephen Harper appointed to oversee Alberta's $160B AIMCo fund manager
Former prime minister Stephen Harper is the new chairman of the Alberta Investment Management Corporation, or AIMCo, which oversees more than $160 billion in funds, including pension funds and the Heritage Savings Trust Fund.
Montreal
-
Sante Quebec extends transition period for dual-job health care workers
Facing criticism for requiring health care workers with two jobs within the public system to choose one to comply with labour laws, Santé Québec has announced a one-year extension to the transition period.
-
Couple faces trial for alleged kidnapping and assault of teen over prank
A Saint-Sauveur couple was back in court on Wednesday, accused of attacking a teenager over a prank.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Trump picks former congressman Pete Hoekstra to be ambassador to Canada
U.S. president-elect Donald Trump has nominated former diplomat and U.S. congressman Pete Hoekstra to be the American ambassador to Canada.
Ottawa
-
TransitNext submits ‘substantial completion notice’ for Trillium Line
The consortium responsible for building Ottawa's new north-south line, TransitNext, says it is ready for the City of Ottawa to begin the final phase of approvals before opening the line to the public.
-
Here's where 39 photo radar cameras will be installed in Ottawa over the next 14 months
Thirty-nine new photo radar cameras will be installed to keep an eye on Ottawa roads over the next 14 months, including on roads in the rural villages of Dunrobin, Manotick, Richmond and Vars.
-
High-end fitness gym Altea Ottawa opens on Wednesday
One of Canada's premier high-end gym chains is set to open in Ottawa on Wednesday.
London
-
'My two daughters were sleeping': London Ont. family in shock after their home riddled with gunfire
A London father and son they’re shocked and confused after their home was riddled with bullets while young children were sleeping inside.
-
'They were pausing it': One of the largest alcoholic beverage companies in the world has put a hold on a St. Clair Township plant
They were raising a glass to a new business in St. Clair Township, but now it appears the cap has to go back on the bottle.
-
'A slap in the face': Defence wants three years for man who killed 11-year-old St. Thomas boy while driving impaired
Back in July, Nicolas Lemke plead guilty to impaired driving causing the death of Aiden Curtis, and impaired driving causing bodily harm to two other adults who were injured.
Barrie
-
Possible explosives found inside RV after 16 hour standoff in Barrie, Ont. parking lot
Several apparent homemade explosive devices were found inside an RV where an allegedly armed man had barricaded himself for 16 hours, forcing evacuations in the north end of Barrie, police said.
-
Coalition of councillors oppose use of notwithstanding clause to deal with encampments
Weeks after more than a dozen mayors, including Barrie mayor Alex Nuttall, signed a letter to Premier Doug Ford asking him to consider using the notwithstanding clause as cities struggle with how to handle growing encampments, a coalition of councillors are speaking out against its potential use.
-
Contraband valued at over $101K seized at Gravenhurst, Ont. prison
Officials say staff at a Gravenhurst prison seized a package containing contraband, including tobacco and crystal methamphetamine, with an estimated institutional value of nearly $102,000 from a suspected drone drop.
Northern Ontario
-
Unattended cooking to blame for North Bay house fire, landlord fined
The owner at a North Bay rental home has been fined and seven people displaced after a kitchen fire Tuesday.
-
Sudbury ponders options to fix crumbling College Street underpass, city's oldest bridge
Next week, Sudbury city council will decide how to rehabilitate the College Street underpass, which was built in 1949.
-
Swiftie's friendship bracelet beads confiscated at Calgary airport
A Canadian Taylor Swift fan has some 'Bad Blood' with the Calgary International Airport after security staff confiscated hundreds of dollars worth of beads she was going to use to make friendship bracelets.
Kitchener
-
Pricey WRPS budget sparks hours-long debate with regional councillors
The Waterloo Regional Police Service presented their 2025 budget, totaling $252.5 million, to the Region of Waterloo’s Strategic Planning and Budget Committee on Wednesday morning.
-
Teen skateboarder asks Guelph council for skatepark improvements
A young skateboarder is asking Guelph’s city council to make improvements to her local skatepark.
-
Parole board reverses decision and will allow families of Paul Bernardo's victims to attend upcoming parole hearing in person
The families of the victims of Paul Bernardo will be allowed to attend the serial killer’s upcoming parole hearing in person, the Parole Board of Canada (PBC) says.
Windsor
-
video
video Windsor man pleads guilty to alcohol-fuelled stabbing of his partner
*WARNING: This story contains graphic content that some may find disturbing. Reader's discretion is advised.*
-
video
video As Town of Essex faces six per cent tax increase, why are so many municipalities' budgets stretched?
Town of Essex councillors have voted not to move ahead with a hiring freeze meant to tackle a six per cent tax levy increase that is currently on the table.
-
video
video Holiday light by-law drives family out of Kingsville
A Kingsville family, who for years put up elaborate Christmas lights and decor outside their home on Marshwoods Boulevard, has instead put up a for sale sign this year.
Winnipeg
-
'It's definitely frightening': Woman warns of scammers posing as Manitoba Hydro workers
A Winnipeg woman is warning others to be on guard after she was nearly duped by an elaborate scam involving fake Manitoba Hydro workers, Bitcoin machines, and a “frightening” amount of her own personal information.
-
Contraband cigarettes impacting tax dollars according to new report
Illegal cigarettes in Manitoba are taking a big chunk out of the market.
-
Muddy riverbank finds reveal Winnipeg’s past
A recent drop in river levels are turning back the pages of time in Winnipeg and are opening the doors to a hobby that is attracting people who aren’t afraid to get their feet wet and their hands dirty with an interest in Manitoba history, also known as mudlarking.
Regina
-
Former Sask. Party MLA Greg Lawrence pleads guilty in assault case
Former Saskatchewan Party MLA Greg Lawrence has been sentenced to 12 months probation – after pleading guilty to one count of assault.
-
Sask. woman who refused to provide breath sample did not break the law, court finds
A Saskatchewan woman who refused to provide a breath sample after being stopped by police in Regina did not break the law – as the officer's request was deemed not lawful given the circumstances.
-
Winter storm creates treacherous driving conditions in Regina and around southern Sask.
Many commuters in and outside of Regina are facing tough driving conditions Wednesday morning following a significant snowfall on Tuesday that has closed highways and snarled traffic on many of the city's main throughfares.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan teen still recovering in hospital after being set on fire at school
A 15-year-old girl who was set on fire at a Saskatoon high school earlier this fall is still recovering in hospital.
-
Saskatoon teen pleads guilty in high-speed crash that killed 16-year-old
A Saskatoon teen accused of driving a car involved in a high-speed crash that killed a 16-year-old last spring has pleaded guilty to his charges.
-
Former Sask. Party MLA Greg Lawrence pleads guilty in assault case
Former Saskatchewan Party MLA Greg Lawrence has been sentenced to 12 months probation – after pleading guilty to one count of assault.
Vancouver
-
BC Hydro reports 'extensive damage' from bomb cyclone that left 300,000 in the dark
Several thousand British Columbians remain in the dark Wednesday morning after a windstorm known as a bomb cyclone slammed coastal communities.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE UBC investigating instructor following leaked audio of anti-Israel rant
A UBC instructor is facing backlash following the release of a 12-minute audio file from a lecture she gave on Sept. 18.
-
Hotel reinstates man's booking for Vancouver Taylor Swift weekend after claiming 'technical issue' forced it to cancel
The scramble for accommodations in Vancouver during Taylor Swift's three-night Eras Tour finale got another unwilling participant Monday.
Vancouver Island
-
1 unaccounted for after Nanaimo house fire, police say
One person is unaccounted for after a fire that destroyed a home in Nanaimo's south end Wednesday morning.
-
Massive fire destroys under-construction condo building in Saanich
An under-construction condo building in Saanich was engulfed in flames in the early morning hours Wednesday, forcing the evacuation of nearby residents.
-
B.C. Conservative leader names shadow cabinet, gives job to controversial member
B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad has assigned jobs to 41 of his 44-member caucus, including giving a critic's position to MLA Brent Chapman, who faced calls to step down during the campaign over controversial social media remarks.
Kelowna
-
Man in hospital following targeted shooting in Kamloops
Police are appealing for information on a targeted shooting that resulted in the hospitalization of a man in Kamloops.
-
Police cleared of fault in fatal 2023 crash in B.C.'s Interior
British Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared officers of wrongdoing in a crash where three people were killed south of Kamloops in July of last year.
-
B.C. woman sentenced for stealing $14K in funds raised for schoolkids
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.