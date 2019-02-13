

CTV Atlantic





Longtime Cape Breton Liberal MP Mark Eyking has announced he will not seek re-election in the upcoming federal election.

“Serving you in Ottawa for the past 19 years has been one of the greatest honours of my life,” said Eyking in a statement released Wednesday.

“I've come to a stage in my life that's telling me I have had a great run, and it's time to move on to the next chapter.”

Eyking has represented the riding of Sydney-Victoria for 19 years, having first been elected in November 2000. He has been re-elected five times since then.

“I would first like to thank the constituents of Sydney-Victoria for giving me the privilege to represent them, work for them and our great country,” said Eyking.

“The decision not to run in the upcoming Federal Election has not been easy for me, especially with the many wonderful relationships made at home and abroad.”

Eyking also thanked his team and staff, as well as his wife, Pam, and their family.

The federal election is slated for October 2019.