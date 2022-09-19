'It was a funeral fit for a queen': Maritimers take in state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II
It was a final farewell watched around the world, witnessed by royalty, dignitaries, and citizens alike.
Among those witnessing the grand state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II were Maritimers on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean.
Tanya Kanellakos found herself attending a conference in the British capital on the same day as the historic funeral service.
At 9 a.m., she found a spot along a street near where the procession would pass and waited for the events to begin.
“By 1 p.m. when the hearse drove by, there were thousands of people,” she says. “As the procession came by, people became very quiet all of the sudden, and then as it drove by, there were a lot of cries out of ‘thank you,' it was very emotional.”
In Nova Scotia, many people woke early to watch the service live.
“Even though we live in a modern age, I think tradition is an important part of our Canadian identity,” says Colin MacEachern.
He says it was important to witness the event in recognition of the late monarch’s role throughout the past seven decades.
“I was struck by how diverse the members of the Commonwealth who were participating in the service were,” he says. “And I thought that was really nice and modern.”
For Amanda Cousins, who recorded the service to watch later, it was a time to reflect on her own experience with the Queen.
“I'm 40 years old, the Queen has always been present in my life,” she says.
She had a close encounter with the Queen during her late majesty’s visit to Nova Scotia in 1994.
“I was a member of the Girl Guides of Canada, and we had lined up along the door there, and I had the honour of meeting her, and that was a once in a lifetime experience for me. I truly will never forget it," she recalls.
Cousins says watching the ceremony Monday brought forth emotions.
“Seeing just how big this procession is, and how big her funeral is and how many people love her,” says Cousins. “I think it just really flooded me with sadness and happiness at the same time.”
Author David Johnson, who has written extensively about the monarchy in Canada, says the funeral is a pivotal moment in history.
“It’s a way of turning a chapter, turning a page,” he says. “It’s the end of the second Elizabethan era, it’s been historic, the Queen has made it historic, and she devoted 70 years of her life as Queen.”
Johnson says the funeral was a fitting tribute to that life of service.
“It's been said that the British do these Royal funerals better than anyone in the world, and we saw that today,” he says. “The ceremony, the pageantry, the pomp, it was a funeral fit for a queen.”
A downtown Halifax café devoted a portion of its menu to honour Queen Elizabeth II Monday.
Brady Muller, owner of the Bird’s Nest Café, stayed up late Sunday night preparing a specially themed menu in honour of the state funeral.
“What we have done is a variety of scones with clotted cream and jam, which is part of the traditional English tea,” said Muller. “We also have a coronation chicken salad sandwich for lunch, which was a recipe we found for the coronation of the Queen in 1953.”
Muller says the majority of the special, monarch-themed items on the menu sold out by noon.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What happens next for the Royal Family following Queen Elizabeth II's funeral?
After days of mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a sense of finality has settled over the U.K. and Commonwealth with her state funeral. However, for the Royal Family, the mourning period continues.
Where was Prince Philip's body kept before Queen Elizabeth II's funeral?
Prince Philip will be moved to rest next to Queen Elizabeth II, but since it has been more than a year since he died, several have asked: is the Royal Vault where Philip currently lies just a really big, elegant freezer?
Fatal earthquake in Mexico comes an hour after drill, on same date as 2 other deadly quakes
A magnitude 7.6 earthquake shook Mexico's central Pacific coast on Monday, killing at least one person and setting off a seismic alarm in the rattled capital on the anniversary of two earlier devastating quakes.
Is this the real life? Justin Trudeau tries to sing 'Bohemian Rhapsody' in London hotel piano bar days before Queen's funeral
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is not a poor boy from a poor family, but that didn't stop him from trying to sing Queen's banger of a song 'Bohemian Rhapsody' in a London, U.K., hotel piano bar Saturday ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.
A historic goodbye: Key moments from Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
As thousands of people gathered in London and millions of others watched at home, the world gathered on Monday for one final goodbye to the longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.
'Your gas guzzler kills': Edmonton woman finds warning on her SUV along with deflated tires
A vigilante trend of deflating SUV and pickup tires in the name of environmental protection appears to have arrived in Edmonton with one victim calling it "frustrating."
U.S. judge says alleged Planned Parenthood clinic shooter can be forcibly medicated
A mentally ill man charged with killing three people at a Colorado Planned Parenthood clinic in 2015 because it offered abortion services can be forcibly medicated to try to make him competent to stand trial, a federal judge ruled Monday.
B.C. climate activist banned from possessing glue as part of court sentence
A climate activist who glued himself to the door of a Royal Bank of Canada branch in April has been banned from possessing adhesive outside his home as part of his conditional discharge for the crime.
Prince George and Princess Charlotte walk in Queen's funeral procession
Prince George and Princess Charlotte played a special role at the state funeral of their late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Monday.
Toronto
-
This is how an Ontario woman lost $750,000 in an Elon Musk deep fake scam
An Ontario woman lost $750,000 after she was tricked by an investment scammer posing as billionaire Elon Musk.
-
House becomes 'disaster' for Ontario couple after skipping home inspection
When the family moved in, they quickly discovered major issues in the house.
-
Female victim dead after stabbing inside Canadian Tire store in Mississauga
A female victim has been pronounced dead and one person is in custody after police were called to a stabbing inside a busy Canadian Tire store in Mississauga Monday evening.
Calgary
-
Calgarians aid Ukrainian refugees using WestJet buddy passes; company says no more
So far, 198 Ukrainian refugees have been flown from Europe to Canada on WestJet buddy passes. But the company says it goes against their guidelines.
-
Hidden gems, highway calls, lots of Ralph Klein: The candidates looking to lead the UCP
After a long summer of speeches, meet and greets and heated debate, the UCP leadership race is now less than three weeks away.
-
'What a beautiful lady she was': Calgarians honour Queen on day of state funeral
The last post echoed through the rain as members of Calgary’s Royal Canadian Legion Centennial Branch #285 gathered in front of the cenotaph outside their building on Horton Road S.W.
Montreal
-
Tunnel vision: duelling transport plans as CAQ, Tories fight for votes in Quebec City
Coalition Avenir Quebec Leader Francois Legault may have been campaigning in a Montreal suburb on Monday, but he couldn't escape a barrage of questions from reporters on a proposed tunnel for Quebec City.
-
All major Quebec parties against mandatory overtime for health workers
Representatives of Quebec's five major political parties all agreed Monday that mandatory overtime, referred to as TSO in Quebec, should be abolished.
-
Plante accused of waiting too long to address recycling mess at Lachine sorting facility
There was no shortage of fanfare at the inauguration of the Lachine sorting facility in 2019, but three years later many are asking what went wrong.
Edmonton
-
No charges against woman pushed by police officer in social media video
A woman who was taken into custody after she was pushed to the ground by an Edmonton Police Service officer will not face any charges related to the incident.
-
'Your gas guzzler kills': Edmonton woman finds warning on her SUV along with deflated tires
A vigilante trend of deflating SUV and pickup tires in the name of environmental protection appears to have arrived in Edmonton with one victim calling it "frustrating."
-
14-year-old boy facing lone murder charge in Edmonton school stabbing after 6 charges downgraded
The family of Karanveer Sahota expressed frustration with the justice system Monday after it was revealed in an Edmonton courtroom that the charges against six teens were downgraded from murder to manslaughter.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins Youth Wellness Hub widens reach through daytime programming
The Timmins Youth Wellness Hub is celebrating its fourth anniversary this year and it has a goal to reach more people between the ages of 18 and 25.
-
Sudbury Legions remember Queen Elizabeth
Monday marked the National Day of Mourning to honour the death of Queen Elizabeth ll. Various Royal Canadian Legions held special tributes throughout the day, including in Sudbury.
-
North Bay police investigating a sudden death
North Bay police have a parking lot on the corner of Front Street and O'Brien Street cordoned off Monday morning for an investigation into a sudden death.
London
-
Body discovered in south London pond: LPS
It is a familiar setting for most new subdivisions — a collection of homes with trails that lead to a man-made storm water management pond. But London police say a resident walking those trails around 12:20 p.m. on Monday afternoon made a grim discovery.
-
'It’s a heartbreaking loss': Friends devastated over fatal hit and run
A late night bike ride home from work turned tragic for a Fanshawe College student. Jibin Benoy of India was killed Sunday morning while riding across the city after a shift at a downtown London, Ont. eatery — and those who knew Benoy are now left grieving his sudden loss.
-
'We are not safe!' Tenants of community housing building rattled after violent Sunday leaves one person with life-threatening injuries
Some residents of an east London, Ont. community housing apartment building say they don’t feel safe in their own homes anymore. “This is a place for us to feel safe, and we are not safe, we are not safe," says Tammy Burgess, a resident of 202 McNay Street. She was expressing the anger and vulnerability she says many tenants are feeling after a stabbing incident at the high rise apartment building.
Winnipeg
-
Historian reflects on Queen's visit to a Manitoba Hutterite colony
A Manitoba historian is reflecting on the Queen’s visit to a Hutterite colony during a Royal Tour in the province more than 50 years ago.
-
Several people facing charges after fight at Winnipeg high school: police
Several people are facing charges after a fight involving an adult broke out at a Winnipeg high school.
-
Recession 'almost inevitable' Winnipeg economist says
As she walks through the aisles at the supermarket, Susan Meged says the price of produce and other groceries is hard not to notice.
Ottawa
-
Queen Elizabeth II remembered fondly at Ottawa ceremony
Canadians turned out by the hundreds to line downtown streets of the nation's capital on a rainy Monday to bid a final farewell to Canada's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.
-
Ottawa residents reflect on life of Queen Elizabeth II
Crowds filled Ottawa’s downtown to say a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II.
-
Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers – and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honour a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
Saskatoon
-
'Everything is not fine': Overcapacity ERs creating longer ambulance wait times
Overcrowded emergency rooms and chronic understaffing are leading to increased wait times for ambulances in Saskatchewan, and especially in Saskatoon,
-
Greg Fertuck’s lawyers ask to withdraw from murder trial following complaint to law society
The lawyers representing a man accused of killing his estranged wife are asking to withdraw from the case mid-trial, following complaints made to the Law Society of Saskatchewan.
-
Saskatoon resident remembers visit from Queen Elizabeth II in 1951
The royal tour of the city went up the Broadway Bridge and along Saskatchewan Crescent, right in front of Diane Schaffel’s home.
Vancouver
-
Procession to commemorate Queen draws large crowd in Victoria, B.C.
In B.C.'s capital, hundreds gathered to mark the day of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral with pomp, circumstance and tributes as the province observed a day of mourning.
-
Prolific offenders, bail, crime rates: BC Prosecution Service weighs in on public safety concerns
The head of the BC Prosecution Service has weighed in on the conversation swirling in cities around the province about crime and public safety, saying "the system is not broken."
-
B.C. junior hockey team disciplined over 'unacceptable' alleged hazing incident
A junior hockey team in southeastern B.C. has been fined and placed on probation following an investigation into alleged hazing among players.
Regina
-
Dillon Whitehawk, another gang member planned to kill Keesha Bitternose: witness
A crown witness testified that Dillon Whitehawk and another Indian Mafia (IM) gang member talked about murdering Keesha Bitternose hours before her death, as the trial enters its second week.
-
Woman allegedly sexually assaulted by man who offered her a ride home: Regina police
Regina police are investigating after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man who offered her a ride home from Dewdney Avenue early on Saturday morning.
-
Street racing, stunting fines in Sask. set to increase Oct. 1
Starting Oct. 1, street racing and stunting tickets in Saskatchewan will be a lot more expensive.
Vancouver Island
-
'No one comes to work expecting to get shot': Man charged after firing BB gun at police in Nanaimo
Mounties say a 35-year-old man has been charged after firing a BB gun at police officers in Nanaimo, B.C. The RCMP were called around 6 p.m. Sunday to a report of a man walking with a long gun near a wooded area between Schook Road and Dover Road.
-
B.C. to lift campfire ban for coastal regions, including Vancouver Island
British Columbia is lifting its campfire ban for coastal regions of the province, including Vancouver Island, this week. The B.C. Wildfire Service says the prohibition will lift at noon on Tuesday for the Coastal Fire Centre region, which spans the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Coast, Haida Gwaii and the Gulf Islands.
-
2 taken to hospital after garage fire in Saanich, B.C.
Two people were taken to hospital Sunday night after a garage fire in the Gordon Head neighbourhood of Saanich, B.C.