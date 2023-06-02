'It will be a test today': Barrington wildfire grows to 21,000 hectares

The largest wildfire in Nova Scotia now covers over 21,000 hectares in Shelburne County.

The Barrington Lake blaze is growing and burning uncontrollably, Dave Rockwood, a Department of Natural Resources and Renewables (DNRR) public information officer, said Friday.

“The wind is driving its growth,” said Rockwood. “The embers jump ahead and you get what we call ‘spot fires.’”

He said these smaller fires have cropped up as far as five kilometres away over the last week. The Barrington Lake fire was reported Sunday and has almost doubled in size since Tuesday.

Three other wildfires in the Nova Scotia are considered out of control. The federal government is now giving the province help by sending equipment and personnel to assist with firefighting efforts.

The other wildfire in the county, near Lake Road in Shelburne, is burning out-of-control over 114 hectares and is being fought by 23 DNRR firefighters.

A DNRR crew that had been fighting wildfires in the North West Territories was called back to Nova Scotia earlier this week and arrived in Shelburne Thursday.

“They had a quick briefing yesterday and they are on the ground boots running,” Rockwood said. A group of American firefighters from the East Coast are expected in the province Friday, and will then head down to Shelburne County, said Rockwood.

A change in wind direction is expected Friday evening and will challenge crews, Rockwood said.

“It will be a test today,” he said.

Fire has destroyed about 50 homes in the county and displaced more than 5,000 people.

Rockwood said officials are working on an updated number of structures lost and will share it as soon as possible.

Forty DNRR firefighters are on the ground along with other 40 from municipal and volunteer departments.

Five helicopters and about ten planes are in the sky. Waterbombers from Montana are enroute as well.

