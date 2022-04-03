'It will be nice to see people again': Cabot Trail Relay Race set to make a comeback

For the first time since 2019, runners from across North America will line the main street of Baddeck, N.S. for the Cabot Trail Relay Race in May.

"I think the only word that comes to mind is ecstatic," said Glenn Myers of Moncton, who makes the trip to Cape Breton each year for the event.

Now that relay organizers have confirmed the 2022 race after a two year absence, due to COVID-19, Myers and his teammates will be booking rooms and spending money at various spots along the Cabot Trail.

"I think our first stop is always Big Spruce Brewing in Nyanza there, on the way to Baddeck," Myers said. “We usually spend a night or two at the Inverary Resort. It'll be really nice to get back to some of those cafes and restaurants that we're used to going to that weekend."

Christy Oakley works at The Dancing Goat in Margaree, N.S., one of many restaurants that benefit from being along the race route.

She says after two difficult years, they're not the only business that will be happy to welcome the tourist traffic.

"A lot of breakfast sandwiches, scones, coffees, muffins going out the door," Oakley said, noting that the Relay could serve as a kick-start to what’s could be a strong start to tourism season.

"I think it's great for all the businesses - small businesses all around," she said. “It's great for the moral support for everybody, to get to see more people. It's been hard the last couple of years not having the people around, that we're used to. It will be nice to see people again."

For Myers and his two sisters, the Cabot Trail Relay Race is a homecoming.

They all live in New Brunswick, originally from Cape Breton. The siblings are looking forward to a reunion with friends from home and across the country.

"I just can't wait to have that feeling again to - maybe not high-five runners the same way that we used to, and maybe separating our distance a bit more," Myers said. “But just being around the happy smiles, the cheering and all the camaraderie, I'm really looking forward to it. The atmosphere is going to be incredible."

The 2022 Cabot Trail Relay Race will travel around the Cabot Trail before finishing along Chebucto Street in Baddeck, N.S. over 24 hours later.

It is set to take place at the Gaelic College in St. Ann’s, N.S., on Saturday, May 28.