SYDNEY -- A teenager with roots to Nova Scotia who is battling a rare condition at The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto is looking for an assist from her favourite hockey star to help boost her spirits.

Audrey McCarthy, 13, is battling a rare condition called Hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) – a potentially fatal condition in which certain types of white blood cells build up in organs and attack other cells.

She's been receiving chemotherapy while waiting for a bone marrow transplant.

"It's scary," said Audrey.

"We were supposed to be released to go home last Friday and then Audrey got an infection and after enduring two weeks of already being here, that really took its toll on her spirits," said Loni McCarthy, Audrey's mother.

In an effort to boost Audrey's spirits during the difficult time, her family took to social media calling for a shoutout from Audrey's favourite hockey hero, Sidney Crosby.

"What we're hoping for is a video message from Sidney Crosby to Audrey," said Loni.

Audrey and her family currently live in Ontario.

Loni, however, is originally from New Waterford, N.S. She hopes her Nova Scotia connection will help her in her efforts to get Sidney and Audrey in a conversation.

"I think you'd have a hard time wiping the smile off her face," said Loni.

Audrey's family says they realize how busy Crosby is, especially with playoffs just around the corner, but say a message of any length would make a big difference in Audrey's life.

"It would be really cool and it would boost my spirits," agreed Audrey.