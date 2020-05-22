HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia Health Authority and IWK Health Centre have announced new changes to their visitor policies after nearly two months of a ‘no visitor’ policy.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority and Halifax’s IWK Health Centre announced on March 18 that no visitors were permitted in any of their hospitals amid COVID-19 concerns, with some exceptions for one designated visitor for patients at the end-of-life, patients in labour and delivery rooms, and pediatric patients.

As of Wednesday, all NSHA locations will allow the following visitors.

Two support people for:

people receiving palliative care or medical assistance in dying

children admitted to hospital

labour and birth

One support person for:

children in outpatient settings

patients who need assistance, including but not limited to cancer care, some emergency, outpatient or critical care situations, discharge planning (a healthy person to pick up discharged patients)

patients with significant cognitive or physical disabilities who need an essential support person in order to receive care

Halifax’s IWK Health Centre will allow:

two support people for pediatric inpatients and women in labour

one support person for pediatric appointments & day surgery, emergency department and early labour assessment

Individuals will be screened at entrances to the health centre. People who feel unwell, exhibit any COVID-19 symptoms or are waiting for results of COVID-19 tests should not visit.

General visitors are still not permitted at NSHA facilities or the IWK.