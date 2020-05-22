IWK, NHSA facilities to allow limited visitors for some patients
HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia Health Authority and IWK Health Centre have announced new changes to their visitor policies after nearly two months of a ‘no visitor’ policy.
The Nova Scotia Health Authority and Halifax’s IWK Health Centre announced on March 18 that no visitors were permitted in any of their hospitals amid COVID-19 concerns, with some exceptions for one designated visitor for patients at the end-of-life, patients in labour and delivery rooms, and pediatric patients.
As of Wednesday, all NSHA locations will allow the following visitors.
Two support people for:
- people receiving palliative care or medical assistance in dying
- children admitted to hospital
- labour and birth
One support person for:
- children in outpatient settings
- patients who need assistance, including but not limited to cancer care, some emergency, outpatient or critical care situations, discharge planning (a healthy person to pick up discharged patients)
- patients with significant cognitive or physical disabilities who need an essential support person in order to receive care
Halifax’s IWK Health Centre will allow:
- two support people for pediatric inpatients and women in labour
- one support person for pediatric appointments & day surgery, emergency department and early labour assessment
Individuals will be screened at entrances to the health centre. People who feel unwell, exhibit any COVID-19 symptoms or are waiting for results of COVID-19 tests should not visit.
General visitors are still not permitted at NSHA facilities or the IWK.